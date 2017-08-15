Pengrowth Energy: As The Stomach Turns Saga Continues

The heavy oil operations have yet to demonstrate adequate cash flow and profitability. Yet management has clearly earmarked these assets for expansion.

The loss was larger than the revenue and that loss increased from the first quarter. This is a clear sign to avoid the company until further notice.

Pengrowth Energy (PGH) recently announced second-quarter earnings. More accurately, losses climbed to new heights other companies would never scale except maybe companies like Chesapeake Energy (CHK). Like Chesapeake, this company managed to lose more than the top revenue line with little indication of future material improvements. Chesapeake management has recently reined in those losses, but they are still huge when compared to revenue. If you believe in miracles, either one may be the stock for you. Otherwise, it may be time to turn the page to other less gut wrenching experiences.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Specified)

Source: Pengrowth Energy Second Quarter 2017, Full Earnings Report

First, some key ratios before the final summary disaster. Operating expenses per BOE actually managed to climb despite some property sales. So the end of the hedging gains meant that the company operating netback dropped. The hedging was supposed to provide a window of opportunity to decrease operating costs. Clearly that has not happened. This company is a gas producer with heavy oil production. Despite some light oil and natural gas liquids production, cash flow is miserable because costs are running high.

The good news is that the gas operating netbacks at least climbed into positive territory. This improvement may account for the positive cash flow this year from operations despite the lack of hedging gains. Overall, though, cash flow dropped a lot from the lack of hedging. Clearly, management did not hedge enough to give itself the time to decrease operating costs. The liquids represent the bulk of the sales and the operating netback is just not sufficient to provide decent cash flow. Somehow the correct profitable combination of production continues to elude management.

Source: Pengrowth Energy Second Quarter 2017, Full Earnings Report

Management achieved the rare accomplishment of eluding the participation in the heavy oil price rally. So the price realized for the heavy oil production was approximately the same as the year before. This cost the company a sizable amount of cash flow. As shown above, light oil selling price increased about C$8 BOE and some competitors are reporting a decreased differential. Yet this company managed to do nothing so far and has completely missed the heavy oil price rally. If the company management is going to bank on the future of heavy oil, then bottlenecks and other occurrences need to be handled by management. Every single potential sales dollar is important to a struggling company. Right now, this company appears to throw potential income away as if it has millions to spare.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Specified)

Source: Pengrowth Energy Second Quarter 2017, Full Earnings Report

As promised, the disaster is now shown above. Oil and gas sales may have been C$147 million, but management managed to lose a lot more than that looking at the final tally. A C$306 million pretax impairment charge did most of the damage. The final sale appears to have been the major driving force of the impairment charge.

Long-term debt before working capital did decrease to C$626 million. But the cost to get there was tremendous for the size of the company. Furthermore, the cash flow shown above is woefully insufficient for the size of the company. Management now has a sizable cash position to offset some of the debt. But there really has not been enough operating progress to date to inspire any kind of confidence in the future.

Management has finally reached a preliminary agreement with some creditors to suspend some key covenants that were likely to cause a liquidity issue. However, there is considerably more on this front. Plus the agreement, if reached, would only give management about two years to repair the company. This management moves so slowly that it probably needs a decade.

Management has stated that they will not do a share consolidation. So the stock could have a pricing adjustment when the stock transfers to the over-the-counter market in the likely event that the price does not increase back above $1 per share. At that point, the stock may be more liquid in Canada than it would be in the United States.

Like Chesapeake Energy, the reserves of Pengrowth are high cost. So just about anything, like the recent sale, can create the need for an impairment cost. Both companies need to demonstrate that those reserves are profitable. So far, both companies have failed miserably. The book value of reserves is a meaningless statistic until management demonstrates the profitability of those reserves. There is simply no reason to own the shares until management proves that the reserves are worth anything approaching the low stock price in excess of the debt.

Chesapeake has invested billions without showing significant production growth. Pengrowth has taken the opposite tack and not invested in production that much. The lack of cash flow is one reason. But in the case of Pengrowth, there is a very real possibility that the reserves cannot be profitably developed or management would have at least tried by now. Chesapeake management is actually closer to demonstrating some reserve growth than Pengrowth management. But neither appears to have turned the corner towards a profitable future.

Pengrowth management can talk about its thermal assets and the great future of those assets all day. Just as Chesapeake management can tout recent great well results. But the market wants significant results that show material financial improvement. Until then, neither stock is going anywhere except maybe down.

Companies like these two with a lot of debt and low (or no) cash flow are really very expensive in the eyes of Mr. Market. Commodity prices do not appear to be any help in the future. So both managements need to show a lot more future progress before even a speculative investment strategy is reasonable. Otherwise lottery tickets are probably more profitable. A trading strategy based upon the volatility of the respective stock may also be a consideration.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents, and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.