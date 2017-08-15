Target: Q2 Preview

Target (NYSE:TGT) has been struggling with its in-store sales and earnings growth owing to the changes in consumer shopping preferences and online shopping growth. YTD this has been reflected in the retailer's share prices, which have stumbled by nearly 23%. However, the management's announcement of a better Q2 was taken as a sign of hope, as the share price reacted with a 4% upside. While we do expect comp sales to uplift investor sentiments, what we also need to keep an eye out for is the multi-year brand reinvention initiative that the management is so consumed by. What is on the cards and how do I see it panning out - read on to find out.

What to watch out for

The positive revision for the Q2 guidance is something that kept sentiments positive about the upcoming earnings announcement for the mega-retailer. The company had highlighted the improvement in foot-traffic, which leads us to believe that we can expect some degree of improvement in comparable sales, unlike what we witnessed in the previous quarterly announcements. The earnings prediction is now at the upper end of the guidance that is between the range of $0.95-$1.15.

At this point it is important to note that the company's digital initiatives seem to be paying off better than its records with foot-traffic and in-store sales. Given the improved expectations for Q2, I am expecting both businesses to be reported in the greens. On a more conservative note, I am expecting foot traffic representations to not illustrate as big a drop as it previously has.

While the numbers definitely will indicate the direction that the retailer and its stock are likely to take in the next few months, we should also look out for any updates and news on Target's strategy and its turnaround. Most important in these updates would be the progress they have made with respect to launching of new brands and how that would spark the interests of consumers. I am expecting the launch of its new brands to carry on throughout the current year and during 2018. The bigger question that comes to the minds of many is whether or not the brand launching strategy will work. Well, I'm an optimist when it comes to the strategy working in Target's favor, especially given how the Cloud Island brand has done for Target. Even if the other brands don't do as well as Cloud Island has, I don't really expect any brand to really just be a flop altogether.

The upcoming earnings announcement will also be important in terms of giving an update about Target shopping deliveries. Recently, the announcement of acquiring Grand Junction as come in, and I am expecting to hear more about that from the management.

Another thing that is of particular interest for me in the upcoming earnings is how the company plans on executing small store openings to tap into markets such as those of students. The retailer has made plans to initiate opening of up to 130 smaller stores situated closer to campuses to that college students can shop. They have also rolled out a new service which makes shopping and pickup so much more easier. I think that this initiative to bring shopping closer to where people live has the potential to do very well for Target, considering how consumers are now focused on convenience more than ever. Also, I believe the move ties well with its digital initiative since its pick up points will allow customers to get a hold of their online shopping if they are on the go. Not forgetting to mention - the brand loyalty aspect of this initiative will introduce many young individuals to a retail brand that has been there with them as they enter into a more independent lifestyle (as they transition to college life).

Target intends to up its delivery game

In a deal where the sum still remains undisclosed, Target is acquiring Grand Junction for better support of delivery services across Canada and the US. Given that we haven't seen an 8K being filed, and we haven't heard from Target about any change in the financials owing to this event, I am expecting the acquisition to impact the company indirectly by boosting the number of customers who would now be encouraged to shop from the retailer due to more efficient and timely delivery systems. I see this as a part of the retailer's efforts to turn around its supply chain game. Of course that impact will eventually be seen on the top lines of Target, but what we also know is that Grand Junction allows its clients to make deliveries in a cost effective manner by connecting them to carriers. If this does prove to work out in favor for Target, we could see delivery cost rationalization for Target, once the systems are integrated and implemented.

Takeaway

Depending on how these efforts pan out for the retailer, and combined with a number of other initiatives which include launching in-house brands and remodeling its stores, Target could win some shoppers through these efforts. The last quarterly results indicated that Target was struggling to keep its grasp tight on shoppers as competition ramps up and online shopping begins to take over. However, with these efforts in place, and provided that they are implemented effectively, we could be looking at the comp sales needle moving in the right direction for Target. But since this is a project that will be spread across more than one year, investors would need to sit tight and wait for the results to come in as progress is made.

I think that in the short to medium term the direction of the stock will mostly be governed by the announcements of Q2 margins, comparable sales results, and changes in the company's guidance. While the company is involving itself in different initiatives that lead me to believe that the stock will be bullish in the long term, we cannot deny the fact that earnings growth has remained negative and hence Target is in a tight spot. I'm not expecting Target to hit it out of the park with its Q2 earnings, but I do believe the situation will be less lackluster than it was in the previous quarters. As the company continues to pave the path of its reinvention, I expect things to eventually turn out better than they are right now, which will eventually be priced into the retailer's share value. For now, I believe the 4.46% yield is comfortable for many who have the stock in their portfolio, and I would recommend reinvesting those dividends in the share. As for share prices, there may be very limited upside in the next 12 months from current price levels and my best estimate would be $60/share for this one. Maybe in the 2 to 3 year horizon we could be looking at the share price recovering to its former 52 week high, but there could be several bumps in the road until it gets there.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.