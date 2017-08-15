Sysco Drops On Strong Earnings - Is This Dividend Aristocrat A Buying Opportunity?

Sysco is still a strong choice for dividend growth investors looking for steady payouts and reliable dividend increases.

The U.S. restaurant industry is struggling, but Sysco enjoys tremendous competitive advantages.

Sysco shares declined more than 1% on August 14th, even though quarterly revenue and earnings both exceeded analyst expectations.

On a day in which the S&P 500 Index rose 1%, shares of food distributor giant Sysco (SYY) were down more than 1%. This was particularly surprising since the company released better-than-expected quarterly financial results, beating expectations on both revenue and earnings.

Sysco shares are down approximately 5% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 is up 10% in the same time. As a result, Sysco has under-performed the market by 15 percentage points so far this year.

Sysco’s stock under-performance is disappointing, but income investors should not be overly concerned.

Sysco has a long history of steady dividends, and regular dividend increases. It has paid a dividend every quarter since it went public in 1970. Over those 47 years, it has increased the dividend 48 times.

Sysco is a member of the Dividend Aristocrats, a list of 51 companies in the S&P 500, with 25+ years of consecutive dividend increases. You can see all 51 Dividend Aristocrats here.

The company offers the combination of dividend increases each year, and an above-average dividend yield of 2.5%. As a result, the stock remains a high-quality holding for dividend growth investors, who are interested in steady payouts.

Business Overview

Sysco is the biggest food distributor in North America. It has a very large and diversified list of 500,000 customers, which includes restaurants, healthcare facilities, educational facilities, lodging, and more.

Sysco has had a very prosperous history. Since it was founded in 1969, Sysco has increased its annual sales from $115 million, to over $55 billion last year.

This is a challenging time for Sysco, because the U.S. is experiencing a “restaurant recession”. For example, industry-wide same-restaurant sales declined by 2.8% in July, with a 4.7% decline in traffic.

The decline in restaurant traffic is driven by several factors, including low cost of groceries (which has incentivized consumers to eat more at home), declines in mall traffic, and the proliferation of third-party food delivery services.

Add it all up, and this has caused growth in Sysco’s core U.S. segment to slow. For fiscal 2017, U.S. sales declined by 0.5%. On a comparable 52-week basis, U.S. sales increased just 1.5%.

Fortunately, Sysco has employed strict cost controls in response to the restaurant industry downturn. U.S. segment gross margin expanded by 48 basis points last quarter. Effective cost management helped Sysco's comparable 52-week earnings-per-share increase 14% in 2017.

Approximately 63% of Sysco’s customer base is comprised of restaurants, which means this could be a continued overhang for quite a while. That’s why Sysco’s best growth opportunity lies in international markets.

The combination of cost cuts and international expansion should sustain further earnings growth in the years ahead.

Growth Prospects

In a highly competitive and saturated industry, Sysco’s growth prospects in the U.S. are limited. As a result, the company is wisely looking overseas for growth. Sysco will accomplish international growth largely through acquisitions.

Source: FY2017 Presentation, page 11

For example, in 2016 Sysco acquired U.K. based Brakes Group for $3.1 billion, including debt. Brakes is one of the largest foodservice companies in Europe. It serves fresh, refrigerated, and frozen foods to over 50,000 customers, and has a leading presence in the U.K., France, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Spain, and Luxembourg. Separately, Sysco also has a significant presence in Latin America.



The Brakes acquisition significantly expands Sysco’s international reach and growth potential. For fiscal 2017, the Brakes deal added 8.3% to Sysco’s full-year revenue growth. International segment sales nearly doubled for the year. And, Sysco should be able to realize significant cost synergies from the deal.

In fiscal 2017, company-wide operating margin expanded by 42 basis points. With the Brakes acquisition complete, Sysco expects to grow operating profit by $500 million, and generate a 15% return on invested capital, by fiscal 2018.

Competitive Advantages & Recession Performance

Sysco has a very strong business model. As the largest food distributor, it enjoys tremendous scale, with approximately 300 distribution facilities worldwide. Sysco’s massive size insulates it against competition. It would be extremely difficult for a company to compete on the same level as Sysco. This helps the company generate high returns on capital and free cash flow.

In fiscal 2017, free cash flow increased 11%, to $1.56 billion. Free cash flow has risen steadily over the past four years, despite a sluggish operating environment in the U.S.

Source: FY2017 Presentation, page 16

In addition, Sysco is highly resistant to recessions. Everyone has to eat, which creates steady demand each year, even during economic downturns. Sysco’s financial performance during the Great Recession is below:

2007 Earnings-per-share of $1.60

2008 Earnings-per-share of $1.81 (13% increase)

2009 Earnings-per-share of $1.77 (2% decline)

2010 Earnings-per-share of $1.99 (12% increase)

Sysco managed to grow earnings-per-share in 2008 with only a small decline in 2009 during the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression.

Strong recession performance is how the company has maintained its Dividend Aristocrat status through the years.

Valuation & Expected Total Returns

Sysco has a high-quality business, and the potential for continued earnings growth thanks to acquisitions and cost cuts. From a valuation standpoint, the stock appears to be slightly undervalued. Sysco generated adjusted earnings-per-share of $2.48 in fiscal 2017. With a current share price of $50.94, Sysco trades for a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.5.

By comparison, the S&P 500 Index has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.6. There could be potential for Sysco’s valuation multiple to expand closer to the market average.

Plus, Sysco should generate returns from earnings growth and dividends. A potential breakdown for future returns is as follows:

3%-5% revenue growth

1% margin expansion

2%-3% share repurchases

2.5% dividend yield

Based on this, Sysco stock would yield total returns of roughly 8%-13% per year, in addition to any returns generated from an expanding price-to-earnings ratio.

Sysco should have little trouble increasing its dividend, as it has done for many years. In fiscal 2017, Sysco used 45% of its free cash flow to pay dividends, which required $699 million in cash.

As a result, reasonable expectations for the dividend could be annual increases in the mid-single digits.

Final Thoughts

Conditions have tightened in the U.S. restaurant industry over the past year, which has impacted Sysco. That said, the company is still growing earnings, thanks to margin expansion, share repurchases, and growth in new markets.

While the stock might not be a screaming bargain at its current share price, it still represents a valuable holding for dividend growth investors.



