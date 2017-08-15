Bank Of America Vs. Citi Vs. JPMorgan Vs. Wells Fargo: Is The Past The Future?

Banks have been some of the best things to own over the last five years, belying the oft-assumed “uninvestibility” of the sector as well as transparent lack of interest from many investors. This stems from the perceived high risk of the sector as well as the tendency to dismiss the sector in terms of it being a pure macro play.

To call that a mistake isn’t to deny the importance of the economic picture to the path of banks. Yes, they really are “geared plays on economic growth”. But if we were to look at the following charts of the big bank stocks and remember that the U.S. growth and inflation picture has been locked in a similar slow and low progression for the last five years, with the overall picture being a bit weaker than was hoped for at the start of the period, we might find the absolute and S&P relative performance of these stocks to be surprising.

Sure, people will say, but 2013 was the reflation trade, which ran into near stasis through 2014-15, collapsed through 2H15-1H16 and then took off again on oil and Trump.

Yes, but oil hasn’t gone anywhere over the last sixteen months and Trump has consistently demonstrated the lack of clarity over his ability to realize his agenda from the time he took office. It may still happen, it may not. Yet banks have held up OK since the big run up in November-December.

And of the sample above (Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), Citi (NYSE:C) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC)) there are some interesting differences in recent performance that are entirely bottom up driven and in fact these themes help us explain what's happened over the last five years as well.

I’ve included the SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) as a comparative benchmark. What we see is that WFC, which has a business model closest to that of a regional bank, has performance in line with the KRE. Recent lackluster results and further questions around customer facing practices have hurt the stock. Overall though it’s moved like deposit driven regional bank stocks have.

WFC is now looking less expensive than many regional banks (2018 EPS) and while I don’t think it is time to invest fresh money in the stock, the value is there for when it gets its P&L moving in the right direction.

As for the others, we can explain much of the performance over the last five years by looking at operating leverage patterns. The chart below reverses the normal “efficiency ratio” (operating costs/operating revenue) by subtracting that ratio from 1 to show you the operating margin of these businesses before they write credit provisions.

So of the stocks that have done well vs. the S&P, Citi has been stable in operating margin while BAC and JPM have markedly improved, while the stock that has done less well vs the S&P, WFC, has seen margin deteriorate. These are chunky moves that we see: BAC’s gain in op margin is around one quarter, over four years this is about 6% expansion a year on top of underlying revenue growth.

Why has Citi done well despite not improving operating leverage? That’s actually the wrong question. The key to Citi is valuation. Wells Fargo is now in the same kind of value zone as the other three names here, but has underperformed. So it started out expensive. Citi’s done well despite “only” having stable operating leverage.

Citi has been restructuring and changing its business perimeter with little growth component in its dialogue with the market. That’s changing now, but the key is that over the last five years Citi has been recovering from a very cheap valuation vs its core businesses, while WFC has been fighting against a high valuation that has coincided with a deterioration in its core operations’ profitability.

Going forward…conclusion

All these stocks are supported by strong capital dynamics post the 2017 CCAR cycle. In the immediate term, BAC and Citi offer strong value and news flow (Citi in its return to a growth agenda, BAC in its improving operating leverage and business mix). WFC expects cost savings to come through next year and until this comes onto a nearer term horizon I would expect the stock to underperform the others in this group, assuming the incoming on customer relations issues peters out. JPM is fine here, but will probably lag due to the lack of low hanging fruit.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WFC, C, BAC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.