The Sell-Off Is Not Over - Cramer's Mad Money (8/14/17)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Monday, August 14.

August and September have not been good for the market historically. "In the dog days of summer, we can get hit with lightning speed sell-offs," said Cramer. He warned investors to be cautious and sell on strength and buy the dips. Raise cash to buy quality stocks on fear-induced pullbacks.

He wasn't bothered by the sell-off in the last week. "Despite the fact that everyone was freaking out, the positive backdrop for stocks didn't change. We have low inflation, low interest rates, good earnings and a weak dollar," he added. Low inflation means that future earnings of the companies will be worth more. Low interest rates are good for companies and it means that companies with strong dividends will be in demand.

Despite all this, there are still reasons for a selloff. First, Congress is not in session. The market will be impacted negatively when it reconvenes in September. Second, the rise in interest rates on Monday. Apart from that, the bounce in tech and transportation stocks sends a sign of caution.

Seagate (NASDAQ:STX) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) gave weak outlooks and the market will catch up soon with pin action in other tech stocks. There are also key earnings during the week - Home Depot (NYSE:HD), Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Target (NYSE:TGT). If any of these have weak earnings, there could be a sell-off in retail stocks.

Sell the worst stocks that bounced higher during the rally to raise cash for buying good stocks on dips.

Listen to your own advice

After the market fell last Thursday, there were many bearish views. The one that bothered Cramer most was from Oaktree Capital investor Howard Marks. "When I listened to Marks, I gulped. Without saying he's outright bearish on equities, he made it pretty clear that he thinks you're a fool to own stocks, that you are taking too much risk and that investors seemed unaware of everything that could go wrong," said Cramer.

Marks had made the same comments in 2010. If investors would have listened to him then, they would have missed one of the biggest rallies. If they had listened to him on Thursday, they would have missed the rally on Monday.

While Marks is correct about the market risks, he has different priorities as a billionaire. They tend to be risk averse. The average investor takes risk as a part of the stocks game. "You only need to get rich once," said Cramer and hence piggybacking on the advice of someone who has already made money doesn't make sense.

"It's fine for a guy like Marks to be risk averse. He's already a billionaire and you only need to get rich once. For the rest of us, I think you're better off listening to yourself," concluded Cramer.

Cruise stocks

Cramer had recommended buying cruise stocks and they did not disappoint - Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL), Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH).

The cruise stocks had smooth sailing after the oil crash in 2014 as it is one of their major input costs. These stocks went down after the Ebola scare in 2014 only to bounce back and rally till 2015. In 2016, the Zika virus scare was overblown and the stocks went down for a brief period.

Analysts were wrong on these stocks recently. They expected travel and leisure to benefit from Trump's tax cuts and infrastructure spend. As these have not materialized so far, travel has stalled. But the cruise stocks had no impact. "Like many people on Wall Street, the guys at Goldman were too credulous about what politics could actually accomplish, which warped their whole worldview," said Cramer.

The group still trades at 13 to 15 times earnings compared to the S&P500 average of 18. Cramer thinks the current estimates are too low and there is a lot left in these stocks to run.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS)

Credit Suisse issued a critical report on Alliance Data Systems, the private label credit card issuer. Cramer dug deeper to find out if the stock is worth owning.

The stock rose from $25 in 2009 to $300 in 2015. After the huge run, it fell to $175 in 2016. After that they missed earnings in July and Credit Suisse issued a warning about their credit quality and balance sheet.

The company is delivering despite Amazon disrupting retail. Hence Cramer is willing to give them the benefit of the doubt. He thinks Credit Suisse has got it wrong so far and he'd be a buyer of the stock on weakness.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

V.F. Corp (NYSE:VFC): Don't be concerned. Their acquisition was good.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX): Cramer is astonished that the stock has not run up. He thinks the stock is still inexpensive.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD): Their yield is good.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV): Buy it under $55.

