Ross Stores: Primed For A Pop

Shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) are down about 12% over the past twelve months, and in my view, the shares now represent good value. I’ll review my bullish thesis below by focusing on the financial history of the firm, by trying to predict what will the returns will likely be in future based on the dividend history here, and I’ll conclude by looking at the relative valuation of the stock. In addition, I’ll point out that a very talented investor has recently added shares, so (for this trade at least), I’m in good company.

Financial History

There’s a great deal to like about the financial history here. For example, both revenue and net income have been up steadily for the past several years in the face of growing square footage. The fact that revenue is up at a CAGR of about 7.5% and net income is up at a CAGR of about 10.5% suggests that the firm is scalable. As the company expands, a greater percentage of revenue can be added to the bottom line, which I like to see.

At least as important, as I see it, is the fact that management is clearly shareholder-friendly in its orientation. As I’ve said repeatedly, this is a necessary precondition, in my view, because in the absence of a friendly management, there’s little point in the exercise. In the case of Ross Stores, I like the fact that the dividend per share has grown at a CAGR of about 18% since 2010 on the back of growing dividends and a declining share count (down about 3.2%). In my view, the only way to judge the quality of a management team is to examine its actions, and in this case those actions are very positive, I think.

In regard to the capital structure, the debt level isn’t a problem for a host of reasons. First, fully 62% of the debt is not due until the year 2024, suggesting there’s little risk of a short-term credit or solvency crisis. In addition, the net interest expense is only about 4.1%, which I consider reasonable. Finally, the company has about 2.8 times more cash than debt on the balance sheet at the moment, suggesting that there’s ample liquidity here. Debt is normally a concern for me, but in this case I’m quite sanguine.

The Dividend

Although the financial past here may act as a clue about what to expect in the future, investors buy a future, and for that reason it behoves me to make an explicit statement about what that future holds, in my view. Whenever the task of predicting the future falls on my narrow shoulders, I engage in a ceteris paribus assumption, meaning that I hold all variables constant but the one that I think drives the most value. In this case, the dividend is that variable.

Over the past seven years, the dividend per share has grown at a CAGR of about 18%. This is an extraordinary growth rate, and I must assume that it will slow somewhat in the future. I can’t point to a reason for this slowdown, as the payout ratio has been consistently under 20%, and the cash hoard acts as an obvious bulwark against a slowing dividend. That said, I prefer my surprises to be good ones, and being conservative never hurts, so I’m going to model a continued growth rate of about 10% going forward.

When I model a 10% growth rate for the dividend, holding all else constant, I assume a reasonable rate of return is a CAGR of just over 11% over the next four years. I consider this a reasonable growth rate in light of the reasonably low risks present.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for ROST would turn bullish with a daily close above $56.00. This would signal a bullish breakout from an Inverse Head & Shoulders pattern, which we view as a bottoming pattern for the shares. From here, we see the shares rising to $61.00 over the next three months.

Today, we may buy ROST call options, which will provide us with approximately 13x leverage on our long trade. Our initial stop loss exit signal will be a daily close below $54.50.

For investors in the shares, we recommend you hold for three months or $61.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors (years not months), we believe ROST is a solid addition to any dividend growth portfolio.

Conclusion

As I’ve said many, many times, investors typically access the future cash flows of a business via the public markets. This can be either a blessing or a curse. It’s a blessing when the market bids the shares of a given business to lofty heights, because they have really nowhere to go but down in that circumstance. If the market is pessimistic about the future of a business, that stock may represent good value. In such a case, the shares will inevitably rise as price and value collide. In my view, Ross Stores, currently trading at a 30% discount to the overall market, represent good value.

For those who are uncomfortable taking my opinion too seriously for some reason, I would also make an appeal to authority. Joel Greenblatt seems to agree with my bullish thesis here, because he just added about 108,743 shares to bring his total ownership to about 242,433. I consider this appeal to authority to be reasonable in this case, because when an investor like Greenblatt grows a position by 81%, that is worth noting. In my view, investors would be wise to buy this growth company that’s trading like a value company. The shares may remain volatile for some time, but over time long investors should be rewarded.

