Church & Dwight: Near-Term Dividend Growth Potential

Church & Dwight has been able to make its cash flow much more stable during the last 15 years.

Church & Dwight (CHD) is a safe bet for anyone's portfolio. The defensive nature of the business and stable cash flow makes it rather easy to assess near term dividend potential.

I personally try to construct my portfolio so that it would only contain stocks of quality companies. The term quality is usually a bit difficult to assess as it means different things to different people. For me it usually represents outstanding financial metrics such as high margins, good revenue growth and long historical dividend growth. Especially the last metric is very important as it would not be possible to achieve that without a growing and profitable business. What I have usually noticed is that quality companies tend to outperform the market in the long-term. The better performance is usually generated when you really need it which is during bear markets. My personal findings seem to be supported even by an academic study that states, among other things, that investing in quality assets or companies does produce an alpha. A more notable and widely known example can be found by looking at the historical performance of the dividend aristocrat index maintained by S&P. However, finding a quality company takes a lot of research.

In this article, I will be showing what type of quantitative metrics I applied to Church & Dwight. I will not be considering the current or historical valuation of the shares. That will be left for the reader. Church & Dwight is a company founded in 1896 that focuses in the manufacture of household products such as Arm & Hammer. I have for some time had my eye on the company's shares but I have not done my due diligence until now.

All the graphs below are self-made using my own financial database collected through the years. Let's start the analysis by looking at historical margins. When it comes to return on equity using free cash flow, it has been around 21.0% and 19.9% for the last 10 and 20 years. Those values are really good.

Return on assets is probably one of the best metrics when calculating profitability. This is simply because it takes into consideration all physical and intangible assets. Intangibles are especially generated through major acquisitions so it is advisable to assess how profitable they have been. After all, it is rather simple to pay too much. In the case of Church & Dwight, return on assets using free cash flow has been on average 10.7% and 9.2% for the last 10 and 20 years. Those values are good.

How has free cash flow relative to sales developed through the years with Church & Dwight? For the last 10 years it has been on average 13.3% and for the last 20 years 9.9%. Those values sound good.

Especially during the current zero interest rate environment where money is almost free, many corporations are relying on it for wrong purposes, such as share buybacks or excessive acquisitions. Therefore I find it important to look at how free cash flow has historically covered existing debt. In the case of Church & Dwight, free cash flow has covered debt well recently (unlike in the 90's).

Sales are probably one of the most important metrics in a financial statement. This is simply because without an increasing revenue, there is no possibility for a company to grow its dividends in the future. As you can see below, top line has been growing at an annual rate of 6.0% and 9.9% for the last 10 and 20 years, which is good.

From historical point of view, free cash flow has been growing at an annual rate of 15.7% and 15.8% during the last decade and two decades. These figures can be considered fantastic. In addition, in the case of Church & Dwight, it is very simple to assess near term cash flows.

The most common ways to distribute profits to shareholders are via dividends and share buybacks. Lets next look at how the company has managed its share capital in recent years. In the case of Church & Dwight, per share figures are even better as share buybacks have decreased the amount of shares annually by around -0.2% and 0.4% for the last 10 and 20 years.

The long-term dividend history seems to be exceptional with an annual growth of 27.2% and 16.0% for the last 10 and 20 years. The dividend growth is supported by the increasing free cash flow as can be seen further above from the free cash flow graph.

Irrespective of good historical dividend growth, more important is the fact how much there is still growth potential left. Historically, the free cash flow has been able to cover dividend payments extremely well while the current ratio is around 30.2%.

Personally I prefer investing in companies that have low capital expenditure requirements and that require little capital for growth. Church & Dwight has been using on average 2.6% from sales to capital expenditures during the last 10 years. For the last 20 years the same figure stands at 2.8%. These figures are very promising.

Summary

Even though Church & Dwight's ability to generate cash has not always been as stellar as it is now and even though the yield is very low, I would still say Church & Dwight is a viable candidate for anyone's portfolio. The margins from the RoS, RoE and RoA point of view clearly indicate that Church & Dwight has a minor competitive advantage over its competitors. In addition, capital expenditure requirements seem rather very low and debt load seems to be well under control.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.