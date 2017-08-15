Citi: Capital Returns Story

Citigroup (C), still the cheapest of the big banks, has actually been showing the best returns on equity and capital improvements among its peers. Citi's return on invested capital is up to 8.2%, nearly double Bank of America (BAC). Citi is actually creating value, paying a modest 1.2% dividend yield.

Big banks are finally getting interesting for certain investors. That is, after a decade removed from the financial crisis, investors are actually considering big banks as investable. Revenue growth is outstripping expense growth, and that doesn't account for the potential catalysts - lower taxes and less regulation. Meanwhile, the balance sheet is one of the strongest it's been in years.

Assets to equity is a very healthy level compared to the financial crisis. Assets to equity is at 8x, compared to 19x in 2008. A level of balance sheet security that dwarfs all the major banks. Citi should continue to impress on the capital returns front, getting approved for a better than expected returns plan than what analysts and investors expected. 2Q earnings was solid.

Though capital returns are well talked about, many investors could still be overlooking the potential at Citi - which can be a major catalyst. Citi is able to return 100% of its earnings to shareholders with no problems. The key is that regulatory earnings - which is what they can return to shareholders is much higher than reported earnings, thanks to its heft deferred tax asset base. Citi has banked a massive DTA that it plans to use over the next decade to offset taxes, planning to utilize upwards of $3 billion a year.

This and the over-capitalized balance sheet are a recipe for impressive capital returns. Its balance sheet has nearly $20 billion in excess capital that the company can return to shareholders - some $5 billion a year over the next four years. Then you have $14 billion in earnings, which, all-in-all, means Citi can return over $20 billion a year to shareholders.

That's a lot of cash for shareholders, with an expected 11%+ yield just on buybacks and dividends. With some earnings growth, that number only increases.

Then of course, you have the well-talked about rising rates and Federal Reserve tightening catalysts. What's baked into bank earnings is a modest increase before year end and then an increase next year. If we see more, that's just additional upside for Citi that might be getting overlooked.

In the end, if Citi can get its 'act' together, it could easily trade more in line with its big bank peers, JPMorgan (JPM) and Wells Fargo (WFC). That puts the upside to 50%-60% in the next 2-3 years. Throw in the dividends/buybacks/capital returns and you have Citi doubling before 2022. The only big risk on the horizon is if the U.S. and global economies have a setback. Still, President Donald Trump's focus is higher U.S. GDP, and a pro growth economy is good for Citi. Citi is positioned nicely, more so than any of the other major banks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.