Endo Regaining Stride?

Endo International (ENDP) is a $1.7 billion market cap company focused on current and emerging medical needs with emphases in the areas of pain management, dermatology, urology, endocrinology, and orthopedics. The company develops solutions to current medical needs by listening to patients and physicians, collaborating with partners, and generating practical and favorable clinical outcomes. ENDP has worked through some challenges in recent months, including settling litigation for mesh products, divesting LITHA and SOMAR, restructuring its manufacturing network, performing a market withdraw of OPANA ER at request of FDA, and battling generic competition. Let's face it, the stock has taken a pounding over the last 2 years. But importantly, ENDP has recently made progress on strategic priorities for the year, hitting double-digit percent increases in adjusted income from continuing operations for core growth areas including branded specialty products and sterile injectables. The company has also made strides in lowering its operating expenses, and has more than hope alone in the pipeline.

Strong Bio is looking at ENDP as a developing turnaround watchlist prospect, matching a contrarian investment model in fundamental ways. Increasing revenues from sterile injectables and branded specialty products will need to continue. When the company finalizes resolution of mesh litigation a large liability is mitigated. The plan for this resolution is in motion. The company has had to pull an opiod product OPANA off of the market at request of FDA (due to misuse and abuse in opiod sector). Another key factor to evaluate is how expeditiously management can pay down long-term debt. Cost savings and increases in growing product revenues will need to continue, and the way the company handles generic competition will be an area of focus as well. Finally, one or more of its pipeline regulatory results will need to be positive before taking an initial position.

2Q 2017 revenues were reported at $876 million, a 5% decrease over same period 2016, with consolidated net loss of $1.4 billion, reflecting a $3.12 GAAP loss per share. Further information from the most recent quarterly report showed $775 million of this loss was used to increase mesh product liability accrual of known mesh product claims. The company will make installment payments 4Q 2017 through 4Q 2019, which Endo claims it is not aware of any claims that will not be handled by this accrual increase (but is possible that additional claims could be filed). The company reported $725 million in impairment charges in competitive markets, manufacturing restructuring, Somar divestiture, and market withdraw of OPANA ER for chronic pain. Net sales for OPANA ER were $158.9 million for 2016, and $35.7 for 1Q 2017. The drug was voluntarily removed because of misuse and abuse, in spite of favorable safety, efficacy, and benefit-risk profile when used as intended for chronic pain.

To Strong Bio it is almost outrageous to believe that a government agency thinks that those who abuse drugs will not find it elsewhere, and administer "selective sanctions" against companies for approvals. Such discussions go beyond the scope of this article, but correlate to controversial societal pressures put on the agency by groups with well-intended purposes but without adequate practical alternatives. At this rate it shouldn't be too long until the U.S. has successfully outsourced opioid production to other countries entirely, decreasing the cost of the drugs, thus increasing addiction rates (and probably underemployment of those who lost their jobs producing it legally).

ENDP divested in Litha Healthcare to Acino Pharma AG for approximately $100 million in cash, with an additional $11 million contingency. Endo recorded pre-tax impairment charge of $150 million in order to adjust Litha's net assets for fair value considerations. Acino cited presence of Litha Healthcare in emerging markets as a reason to add it to their company's portfolio of assets. Endo agreed to sell SOMAR to Advent International for approximately $124 million. Somar is a leading player in the large, growing Mexican private generics market. Divestiture is often done to pay down debt, but it does not appear as if the combined potential of the sales of $235 million will have much effect on ENDP's debt. It also appears as if the company is taking losses on the books all at the same time for tax and accounting purposes. This could make it difficult to assess the balance sheet, potentially obscuring a potential opportunity to investors.

Core growth areas for ENDP did yield impressive growth in Q2, including branded specialty products revenue increase of 16% at $110 million and sterile injectables revenue increase of 27% to $161 million. Adjusted income from continuing operations for 2Q 2017 were reported at $207 million, an 8% increase compared to same period 2016, an increase of 8%. Adjusted EBITDA of $388 million was reported, an 11 percent increase compared to 2Q 2016. Total revenues decreased by 5% in 2Q 2017 relative to same period 2016, primarily due to generic competition. These favorable trends will need to continue for ENDP to mature on the contrarian watchlist candidate profile.

Branded pharmaceuticals revenues were reported at $245 million, a 15% decrease under 2Q 2016, with generic competition affecting VOLTAREN Gel, LIPODERM, and OPANA ER. ENDP divested STENDRA as well. This is a secular decline. Continuing operations GAAP net loss was reported at $696 million compared to $390 million for same period 2016, primarily due to charges associated with manufacturing restructuring expenses as it moves resources out of decreasing sales products and into more promising ones. The company expects to pay approximately $60 million in additional cash over the next 12-18 months for manufacturing restructuring. Core areas of future growth with be the focus of manufacturing expenditures, as declining product lines are cut, with associated pre-tax restructuring charges of $325 million. Workforce reduction of approximately 875 positions will result in approximately $55-65 million in annual pre-tax cost savings by Q4 2018.

The company announced end Q2 2017 cash at $616 million, with restricted cash and equivalents at $364 million. Long-term debt was reported at about $8.2 billion. Company guidance for 2017 updated to $3.4-3.5 billion total revenues, with GAAP loss per share between $4.40-4.70. Adjusted EPS from continuing operations to be between $3.35-3.65, reflecting EBITDA of about $1.5 billion. But remember that the company has taken some one-time losses on the books and these numbers do not necessarily represent its cash flow moving forward. Also reported interest expense of approximately $490-500 million. Clearly the debt issue needs to be addressed.

In terms of pipeline, during Q1 2017, highly statistically significant data from phase 2b study of XIAFLEX (collagenase clostridium histolyticum, injectable) in patients with cellulite (edematous fibrosclerotic panniculopathy) was presented to American Society of Plastic Surgeons and the American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meetings 2017. Phase 3 clinical trials are expected to begin 2H 2017. Strong Bio regards this outcome as a highly meaningful turnaround game changer for ENDP. There are no current pharmacological treatments approved by FDA for the indication of cellulite (Cellfina, Merz), although there are multiple therapeutic approaches for appearance. Though markets are known to be very large in terms of impact on the plastic surgery indications and treatments list, a pharmacological market for this indication could be gigantic. XIAFLEX is already approved for some indications that are relatively minor. It is difficult to imagine that XIAFLEX cellulite indication would be less than a $10 billion market by 2025 if safe and effective with minor adverse events, and it might even rival cosmetic botox use in some female demographics.

There are more advanced pipeline candidates for ENDP with promise. A buprenophine HCL buccal film for chronic pain candidate is in the final filing stages for chronic pain (and may be their answer for replacing revenues from OPANA ER), as well as an indication for XIAFLEX called dupuytren's contracture (recurrence/retreatment). XIAFLEX application in adhesive capsulitis (frozen shoulder syndrome) is also being evaluated in a phase 2 trial.

The company seems to be resolving its crucial financial obstacles in stride. The mesh litigation claims payments are now scheduled, which will cost the company some quarterly revenues estimated to be paid by 2020. OPANA ER will be completely removed from the market by Sept 1, 2017. Divestitures will bring some cash and appear to be logged on the books all during this quarter for tax and accounting purposes. Some sales trends have been up for ENDP in Q1 2017, including generic pharmaceuticals and branded specialty business, and cost savings was reported in Q1 2017 as well. ENDP five year annual revenue growth rate is reported at 9.69%. If debt payments are made Strong Bio would regard it as a positive intention of management and would increase investment confidence to a relative degree. The key development in this investment thesis will be the phase 3 clinical data for XIAFLEX cellulite pharmacological treatment. It is estimated that over 85% of women claim to have cellulite on their thighs at some point in their life, and the market for a pharmaceutical treatment for cellulite would exceed invasive surgical treatment options vastly. Strong Bio will remain patient in evaluating ENDP and run a follow-up as XIAFLEX trial continues and we can assess another quarterly report or two. Yahoo Analyst consensus of 16 analysts is at $13.44 per share, and is currently trading at about $7.70 per share.

Risks for investment in ENDP include risks that the company will not continue to increase sales at the rate it is losing product sales due to generic activities and market changes. It has a substantial amount of debt, with a debt to equity ratio (MRQ%) of 1,024.02, indicating a relatively high risk to investors. The debt is eating up nearly a half billion dollars per year in interest. Moreover the stock has been sliding for a couple of years, from a peak of $85 dollars per share in March of 2015 to a yearly low of $7.40. Such a slide does not occur without some kind of good reasons. In addition, the cellulite candidate, XIAFLEX, may not obtain approval for the indication of cellulite, but because it has already been approved for other rare indications, some of that risk is ameliorated. Though not a large risk at this point, dilution could end up becoming a factor that investors would need to be cautious of as management continues to ameliorate the obstacles facing the company, though it does seem like the worst is behind at this point.

