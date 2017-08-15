While You Wait For The Market To Crash - I Buy Those Double-Digit Growers Part III

This is the third and final part of a three segment series. You can read why I did this and the first three selections here and the second part here. In this final article, I will review four companies and indicate how each one will continue to grow in the upcoming years and their fair value. The purpose of this exercise is to build a list of potential candidate for a new portfolio I’ll be building this fall. I intend to focus on quality and invest my money now, regardless if a market crash is imminent or not. Since I will not use this money for a good 20 to 30 years, I rather reap all the dividend payments and forget about short term possible fluctuations of my portfolio value.

Nordson (NDSN)

Nordson is a “little” 3M Co (MMM) ($7.4 billion market cap vs $123 billion for MMM) mainly growing through acquisitions. I know, you will tell me how I can consider this company as a dividend grower while the current yield is not even 1%. But keep in mind the stock price more than doubled over the past two years while the dividend rose by 80%. Plus, as of August 11 th, management increased its dividend payout by 11%. Not to mention NDSN is part of the short list of Dividend Kings, companies with 50+ years with a consecutive increase.

Growth perspectives

NDSN has been the small fish navigating in an ocean of bigger fish such as MMM. The company has been able to create and target specific products in specific markets and create a strong niche. NDSN is well diversified geographically with operations in 30 countries. Most importantly, Nordson has been able to establish their business emphatically in emerging markets where most of its double digit growth is coming from. Due to their size, they can rapidly acquire and integrate companies. An investment in NDSN is an investment in a low yielding stock that will not let you down. If you keep it for a long time horizon, NDSN’s yield will gradually improve and its stock value will also generate a boost in your portfolio. This may not be the regular income producing share you are looking for, but the long haul looks quite promising for NDSN.

Is it still time to buy?

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $1.20 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 12.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 7.50% Enter Discount Rate: 9.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 8.00% 9.00% 10.00% 20% Premium $463.08 $152.16 $90.07 10% Premium $424.49 $139.48 $82.56 Intrinsic Value $385.90 $126.80 $75.06 10% Discount $347.31 $114.12 $67.55 20% Discount $308.72 $101.44 $60.04

After an impressive stock price jump of 40% over the past 12 months (as at August 11 th), NDSN now seems fairly valued. Since the board just approved an 11% dividend raise, there isn’t much to expect in term of value appreciation in the upcoming months. Still, the DDM shows some difficulties getting a fair value with companies paying a very low yield.

Starbucks (SBUX)

Starbucks has been a modern success story in the restaurant sector. Fortunately for us, SBUX is down by almost 12% over the past three months (as at August 11 th). This is mainly due to a relatively bad quarter announcement. In fact, this is not really a bad one, but since there are some pessimists around the table, they saw a weaker than expected margin as a result of closing all its Teavana stores. The company had bought Teavana for $612M in 2012. Assets impairment dragged margins down by 110 basis points and EPS by 8%. This was definitely not the quarter the market was looking for.

Growth perspectives

On the other side, I see from a positive eye SBUX’s growth strategy in China with the acquisition of the remaining 50% ownership of the Mainland China Market. The Chinese market is doing very well for SBUX and should continue to show high single-digit growth numbers for several years. In the U.S., SBUX continues to model its offerings according to what their customers want. Through their membership application, SBUX is not only making their clients life easy, it also gathers lots of information to improve their restaurants (through menu upgrades or different store sizes).

Is it still time to buy?

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $1.00 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 10.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 8.00% Enter Discount Rate: 10.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 9.00% 10.00% 11.00% 20% Premium $154.62 $76.80 $50.88 10% Premium $141.73 $70.40 $46.64 Intrinsic Value $128.85 $64.00 $42.40 10% Discount $115.96 $57.60 $38.16 20% Discount $103.08 $51.20 $33.92

SBUX shows a very nice buying opportunity after the recent pull-back. With a payout ratio of 44%, management has lots of room to fuel both its growth strategy in China and its dividend payments.

BLK is THE asset manager in the US with the largest market share (Assets Under Management) with its iShares division. With over $1 trillion invested in its ETFs, BLK shows more than double the AUM of the second place State Street Corp. Considering investors’ growing appetite for ETFs; this is definitely an interesting economic moat to develop.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) is one of my favorite holdings in my portfolio. It is one of the rare companies combining both a stable business model and strong growth vectors. The company is a leader in its market and actively rewards shareholders through consistent dividend raises and share buybacks.

Growth perspectives

It is not final yet as Trump administration is reviewing previous regulations, but U.S. regulations have now been put forward to enforce financial advisors to offer the best products to their clients. What might be considered as “best for their clients” may very well end-up being ETFs investing instead of 2%+ MERs fees on mutual funds. As the world is shifting toward ETF investing, it’s even better when the government pushes toward the same direction! In terms of dividend growth, both payout and cash payout ratios have reduced upon the latest good quarterly results. Management has enough room to keep the dividend raise streak alive. BLK is currently showing seven consecutive years with a dividend increase, it is only missing three years to be considered a dividend grower.

Is it still time to buy?

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $10.00 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 9.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 7.00% Enter Discount Rate: 10.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 9.00% 10.00% 11.00% 20% Premium $762.00 $504.81 $376.36 10% Premium $698.50 $462.74 $345.00 Intrinsic Value $635.00 $420.67 $313.63 10% Discount $571.50 $378.60 $282.27 20% Discount $508.00 $336.54 $250.91

BLK stock has risen by almost 11% over the past three months, reaching the share fair value, according to my calculation. BLK might not be the first company I’ll buy with my money, but I don’t mind entering in a position at fair price considering BLK will continue to be a leader in investing products for several years to come.

Qualcomm (QCOM)

Qualcomm is the only “underperformer” of my list and this is the reason why it’s last on my list. While QCOM business model is based on receiving royalties from its highly valuable patent in the chip and smartphone industries, the company ran into several speed bumps in the past couple of years. Issues with China, troubles with antitrust regulations and finally, Apple (AAPL) who Qualcomm has entered into a legal scuffle with. While management shows confidence by increasing their dividend steadily, I would still put a word of caution about this one. It’s definitely a speculative play now.

Growth perspectives

QCOM is engaged with a legal war with Apple and has recently won the first round. The US International Trade Commission (ITC) announced on Tuesday that it would open an investigation into Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in response to Qualcomm's (NASDAQ:QCOM) complaint. Qualcomm had filed the complaint on July 6th, alleging that Apple is unlawfully importing iPhones that infringe six of its patents, described in the graphic presented on their website. In the end, smartphone manufacturers don’t have many options but to use QCOM technology at the moment. The company is now working on 5G technology through various partnerships and will maintain its competitive edge for several years to come.

Is it still time to buy?

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $2.12 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 8.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 7.00% Enter Discount Rate: 10.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 9.00% 10.00% 11.00% 20% Premium $148.31 $98.55 $73.69 10% Premium $135.95 $90.34 $67.55 Intrinsic Value $123.59 $82.13 $61.41 10% Discount $111.23 $73.92 $55.27 20% Discount $98.87 $65.70 $49.13

QCOM looks like a very strong buy right now. Recent legal actions coming from Apple (AAPL) didn’t help the stock to perform well. There is an additional risk in catching a falling knife. However, we are still talking about Dividend Achievers here. QCOM generates enough cash flow to keep their dividend streak alive for a while.

Final Thoughts

This concludes the final article of this 3 parts series. In this last segment, my favorite pick is definitely SBUX. I like the combination of capital and dividend growth potential. WhenI build my portfolio this fall, I will also consider adding a smaller position in QCOM and will hope for a shortfall of BLK by the end of the year!

Disclaimer: I hold shares of NDSN, QCOM, BLK and SBUX in my Dividend Stocks Rock portfolio.

Additional disclosure: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your own risk tolerance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NDSN, SBUX, QCOM, BLK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.