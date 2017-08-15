Johnson & Johnson: After Rising 15% This Year, What's Next?

However, an appropriate acquisition in the cardiovascular space could propel the stock far higher, although management isn’t willing to take any such initiative just yet.

With its medtech business languishing despite having scope for revenue growth, I believe the stock is a bit overvalued.

Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ) cardiology business is struggling. Despite that, the company indicated that it’s unlikely to be involved in any M&A (merger and acquisition) deals to bolster the business, a Leerink Partners analyst said. In fact, J&J’s another medtech business also disappointed investors after showing significant promise, which is its diabetes care business. Driven by a project for developing a complete artificial pancreas system (APS) led by its diabetes division Animas, the diabetes care business should have posted high growth. However, the project didn’t quite see the light of success.

Both the cardiology market and the blood glucose controlling market are poised for high growth. However, J&J’s initiative to capitalize on the opportunities by the current management remained disappointing. Meanwhile, competitor Medtronic (MDT) is progressing well in both the areas. This article will analyze J&J’s long-term prospects in the stock market.

Johnson & Johnson’s Medical Devices Business

J&J’s overall revenue growth remained more or less stagnant in the past four years. Its medical devices business, though, which consists of six segments - cardiovascular, diabetes care, diagnostics, orthopedics, surgery, and vision care - is going through a declining trend since the past four years.

Image Source: Author

Steady sales from the consumer and pharmaceutical divisions more than offset the revenue loss from the medical devices business. The company’s primary goal should be to capitalize on the opportunities the cardiovascular and the diabetes care sectors are offering currently. It’s unfortunate the company’s revenue is declining in these two areas.

Image Source: Author

Why J&J’s Cardiovascular Business Isn’t Taking Off?

Let’s take a look why J&J’s cardiovascular business is a laggard. The company’s Cordis business was a manufacturer of interventional vascular technology, which J&J sold to Dublin, Ohio-based Cardinal Health for a tax-adjusted price of $1.56 billion in 2015. Cordis generated approximately $780 million in net revenue in 2014, just prior to its divestiture.

The decision was right, but the company’s game plan post the Cordis-divestiture isn’t something I am optimistic on. Why? The company sold off Cordis due to its inability to compete with modern cardiovascular technology-makers, such as Abiomed (ABMD), still a listed player in the stock market. In addition to Abiomed, Thoratec, now owned by Abbott’s (ABT) St. Jude Medical, and Heartware International, now owned by Medtronic, were among the modern cardiovascular technology-makers. The trio - Abiomed, Thoratec and Heartware - completely changed the cardiovascular surgery landscape in the past five years. In the past two years the medtech sector saw huge M&A activities, amid which the J&J management sold off Cordis and took decision to compete with players like Medtronic and Abbott with its traditional electrophysiology business, Biosense Webster, which primarily sells different kinds of catheters.

The era of performing cardiovascular surgeries based on stents and catheters has been replaced by the new era of doing the same with the help of medical devices that more or less replicate the activities of a human heart. The trio, mentioned above, was the pioneer in developing this technology. If J&J doesn’t purchase Abiomed, or a similar company, I don’t believe its cardiovascular business will take off.

What About J&J’s Diabetes Care Business?

Even three years ago, J&J’s diabetes care business was focused on developing an artificial pancreas system (or APS in short), which was intended to be a combo device aimed at replacing the beta cells of the pancreas in patients suffering from type 1 diabetes and thereby stabilizing the fragile immune system of the patients.

Image Source: Wikipedia

Since patients with type 1 diabetes have shortages of insulin, which results in high blood glucose levels, a continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system coupled with an insulin pump was the version of APS initially designed. J&J’s original plan was making the insulin pump by its diabetes division Animas and combining it with San Diego-based DexCom’s (DXCM) G4 Platinum CGM device. In December 2016, J&J announced that its OneTouch Vibe Plus insulin pump obtained FDA approval and Health Canada license. The OneTouch Vibe Plus insulin pump was made to integrate DexCom’s G5 mobile CGM technology. J&J’s APS story ended there.

That’s not a complete APS, though, because human intervention is still needed for monitoring blood glucose levels and injecting insulin. Recently Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) joined hands with Senseonics and TypeZero Technologies for developing a more advanced system, i.e., a system that needs less human intervention. The complete APS will need no human intervention at all. Such a system could be available in 2018, according to a report.

J&J’s diabetes care business is in the midst of a declining trend primarily due to competition from Medtronic’s MiniMed insulin pump integrtated with a blood glucose sensor that can be worn for seven days with accurate readings. J&J shares revenue with DexCom, despite having a complete unit for diabetes control, the Animas Corporation, part of the Johnson & Johnson Diabetes Care Companies (JJDCC).

I believe Animas Corporation should concentrate on making a device similar to the one that could be launched in 2018, as mentioned above. This would be a fully automatic single device without requiring any human intervention.

Investors’ Angle

J&J is currently available at a trailing 12-month P/E multiple of 22.5x (compared to ABT’s 69.2x and MDT’s 29.4x), and P/S multiple of 5.1x (compared to ABT’s 3.4x and MDT’s 4x). I believe J&J is a bit overvalued at 5.1x P/S multiple. Its management failed to meet investors’ expectations in two crucial areas of medtech innovation, either organiacally or inorganically.

However, given the fact that it’s a DOW component, I believe it will remain a market performer despite not being able to meet investors’ expectations.

Conclusion

J&J is an international story, and a weak dollar has helped the stock go higher, although upside is limited. A solid acquisition in the cardiovascular space could propel the stock far higher. However, management’s reluctance to get involved in any M&A activities in this space is expected to left the stock in no man’s land, i.e., in a range.

