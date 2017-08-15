Pengrowth Energy: covenant relief is close at hand

This move would provide Pengrowth Energy with significant financial freedom and would remove a major downside risk.

The company is also close to an agreement with its credit facility lenders.

Pengrowth Energy’s senior note holders have agreed in principle to relax certain covenants for two years.

Pengrowth Energy (PGH) seems to have finally gotten covenant relief. This is not a done deal yet, but Pengrowth is anticipating the formal agreement to be completed sometime in Q3 2017. Needless to say, this is big news and takes away the near-term bankruptcy fears.

The details

Pengrowth will receive waivers for the following covenants: debt to book capitalization ratio, total and senior debt to EBITDA. In addition, Pengrowth will see the EBITDA to interest ratio covenant significantly relaxed.

In exchange, Pengrowth's noteholders are expected to receive security over Pengrowth's assets and a 2% increase in interest rates, while maturities remain the same.

Pengrowth noted that this agreement is contingent on a similar agreement being made with its credit facility lenders. Currently, the proposal would have the facility cut from $1.0 billion to $400 million with a further reduction to $330 million following further asset sales.

In essence, this agreement would convert the senior notes into higher interest secured debt. This would obviously impact Pengrowth's ability to borrow under the credit facility due to the smaller borrowing base, hence the proposal to reduce it by 66%.

Keep in mind that Pengrowth did end Q2 2017 with around C$70 million in borrowings under its credit facility. However, these borrowings were repaid after the quarter ended with asset sale proceeds.

Why is this important?

For several quarters now Pengrowth has warned about a potential covenant breach if oil prices remain under USD$60 per bbl. This language has clearly spooked investors as seen by the declining share price. As shown below, Pengrowth was close to exceeding several covenants in Q2 2017. Breaching a covenant is basically game over for the equity as it would trigger cross defaults on the debt.

With this proposal, Pengrowth is essentially given a 2 years window to either keep selling assets to lower debt, wait for oil prices to recover, and/or expand Lindbergh.

Conclusion

That Pengrowth is close to securing covenant relief is the best news the stock has gotten in a long time. It will remove a lot of the near-term downside with the stock.

It will be very interesting to see what Pengrowth does with this new found flexibility. My thinking is that Lindbergh Phase 2 is now in the cards. They already have regulatory approval and most of the engineering work for it is complete. In addition, Pengrowth now has C$300 million in cash from the Olds/Garrington sale and can also tap the revolver for the rest.

