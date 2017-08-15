Grant's Rules And Axioms

For more than forty-three years I have been on Wall Street. I may not have seen it all, but I have seen a great deal of it. I don't watch sports, I could care less about socializing, and I focus on the Great Game with intensity. I get up between 3:00-3:30 daily and I go at it with vigor because I continue to be fascinated with the complexity of winning.

Once a year, and today is the day for 2017, I share with you what I have learned. Yesterday, one of the biggest money managers in the world asked for my annual recount. Here you are my friend, the Rules and the Axioms and what I think really matters. I hope the rest of you enjoy it as well.

Grant's Rules

Preservation of Capital Preservation of Capital Preservation of Capital Preservation of Capital Preservation of Capital Preservation of Capital Preservation of Capital Preservation of Capital Preservation of Capital Preservation of Capital Make Money When a company is under federal investigation for fraud - Sell. When a company gets a "Going Concern Letter" from its auditors - Sell

Grant's Axioms