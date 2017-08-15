Grant's Rules And Axioms

For more than forty-three years I have been on Wall Street. I may not have seen it all, but I have seen a great deal of it. I don't watch sports, I could care less about socializing, and I focus on the Great Game with intensity. I get up between 3:00-3:30 daily and I go at it with vigor because I continue to be fascinated with the complexity of winning.
Once a year, and today is the day for 2017, I share with you what I have learned. Yesterday, one of the biggest money managers in the world asked for my annual recount. Here you are my friend, the Rules and the Axioms and what I think really matters. I hope the rest of you enjoy it as well.
Grant's Rules
- Preservation of Capital
- Preservation of Capital
- Preservation of Capital
- Preservation of Capital
- Preservation of Capital
- Preservation of Capital
- Preservation of Capital
- Preservation of Capital
- Preservation of Capital
- Preservation of Capital
- Make Money
- When a company is under federal investigation for fraud - Sell.
- When a company gets a "Going Concern Letter" from its auditors - Sell
Grant's Axioms
- Your reputations is EVERYTHING. Guard it strenuously. Your word is not only your bond but it is also your future. There is no amount of money that is worth tarnishing your reputation. This plays out in a number of ways: living in your own skin, sleeping soundly at night and earning the title of being a "stand-up guy." Not even the title of CEO or Chairman of the Board carries more weight.
- Surround yourself with people you love and who love you. The rest, well, be polite.
- Your best, that is what you give. Never one iota less.
- When you meet an obstacle, and you will meet plenty, here are the instructions: You can go over it, you can go under it, you can go around it, you can go through it and when nothing else works; dance until it moves.
- Many people, along the way, will tell you, "It can't be done." Just smile and do it. They will never forget the moment, and neither will you.
- Life is just an adventure. More than that, it is your adventure. Have a wonderful adventure from the beginning to the end.
- The road to success comes in four stages. They are dreaming, thinking, planning and execution. Everyone can dream, fewer can think, fewer still can plan and the people that know how to execute are a rare breed. Learn how to execute.
- No university on the planet teaches deductive reasoning. It is one key to winning on Wall Street, figuring it out. Go buy yourself the collective Sherlock Holmes books. Read them. Learn how to reason deductively.
- Wishing, Hoping and Praying are not functional tools of the Great Game. Avoid them and the people that use them. Our playing field is riddled with their memories.
- If you make a mistake it is your fault. It is never their fault and always remember, "There is no crying in the trading room."
- On Wall Street experience is the teacher. She is a harsh taskmaster. The test comes first and the lesson comes afterwards.
- Remember the Past. Stand in the Present. Stride purposefully into the Future.
- If you want to be successful, don't go with the crowd. Make your own path and leave a trail for them to follow.
- Learn how to transfer Excellence from a goal into a habit.
- Take the shot. No goal can be made unless the shot is taken.
- Wall Street is full of storms. Most people just stand there and wait for them to pass. I suggest that you learn how to dance in the rain.
- When opportunity knocks, open the door.
- Learn to be so good at what you do that they can't ignore you. If you are really, really good, however, you will find that you can ignore them.
- In my first job interview on Wall Street I was asked, by the head of Human Resources, what I wanted to be. I said, "Fascinated." I was told that I didn't understand the question. I replied that she didn't understand the answer. I was hired.
- Finally, there is "Stuff." If it is your health or the health of those that you love, two legs or four legs is of no importance, or if it is a significant amount of money, then it matters. The rest is just "Stuff." Don't confuse the two.