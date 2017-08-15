Own AT&T? Fuhgeddaboudit

A Fidelity study showed that investors who forgot about their accounts outperformed other investors. Don't let an abundance of sensationalism and liquidity force you to sell.

Do you remember growing up having a pink piggybank? Did your parents instruct you to drop in pennies, dimes and nickels (heck maybe even quarters)? I used to have a hard time with it as my pops would rib me: "Money burns a hole in your pocket, son." He was right. Sometimes I would sneak some spare change in my pocket so that I could buy a candy bar or gumball. Delayed gratification didn't win out when immediate pleasure was an alternative.

Fast forward many years later and I had an about face. I now espouse the strategy to squirrel away for a rainy day and not raid the kitty. I recognize the value in delayed gratification and saving. But what initially forced me into learning that lesson was…I couldn't break into the dang piggybank without busting it with a hammer! The loose change placed inside the piggybank was not liquid. I would only have access to it after I filled it to the brim.

Lessons in Liquidity

Investopedia defines liquidity as:

Liquidity in the stock market often refers to the ease or ability to buy or sell a security. When there are many buyers and sellers, a security has high liquidity since it is easily tradeable. If you want to buy 100 shares of Verizon (VZ) today you will easily find a buyer for those shares within seconds. But if you want to trade 10M shares of Verizon at a set price, well, that may take a few days to execute. The best way to explain this is to unpack two of my favorite dividend companies, AT&T (T), and Pennon Group (OTCPK:PEGRF).

Case Study 1: AT&T

AT&T is the world's largest communications company by revenue. The business expands Telecom, Media and Technology and they are increasingly investing into content via the pending Time Warner acquisition. Unless you've been stuck in a piggybank yourself you know who they are and you know what they do. Shares are reasonably priced today based on a modest P/E ratio and 1.9 Price to Book value. AT&T also sports a 10.8% return on equity and a 6% return on capital.

Simplywall.st

Let's take a look at AT&T's liquidity to see how easy it is to buy and sell shares on the market:

There's quite a bit of fluctuation as shares traded during one day ranged from a low of about 16M to a high of 30M. The average for the time period is nearly 26M shares daily. At an average price of $38.45, this equates to about nearly $1B per day exchanged in the market. Wow. That's enormous. Buying or selling 100 shares therefore is about as easy as clicking a mouse. For some, that may be an asset, but for me I believe it can be a liability. Watch what happens when I remove volume and just focus on share price:

That's certainly a lot of volatility for a utility like investment. And all of that volatility causes investors to analyze and reanalyze and re-reanalyze their stake even as the business continues to chug along steadily. That's evident because if people just bought and held as they should, the liquidity would dry up immediately. But clearly there must be a gigantic amount of material news impacting this company to explain the volatility and the $1B changing hands each day, right?

There's not. It's just Wall Street noise to justify their paychecks. While it may be a nice feature to be able to yank your shares at a moment's notice, it comes at a price - regret. Let's turn to another holding in my portfolio yielding a comparable 4.5% currently.

Case Study 2: Pennon Group

Another chunk of my portfolio is tied up in Pennon Group. Pennon Group is one of the largest environmental infrastructure groups in the U.K. Their domain is primarily water, wastewater and waste management. The group has pledged its commitment to dividends by raising them 4% over inflation through 2020. The last raise was 7.1%. Pennon has a return on equity of 12% and a return on capital of 4%. Let's take a look at some other financial metrics:

Simplywall.st

Let's look at liquidity to see how easy it is to buy and sell shares on the market:

It's quite difficult as you can see. The 30-day average volume is only 22 shares. At $10.25 that equates to only $225 traded daily (ADR shares). And many days the volume is actually zero. Not a single share gets bought or sold. Often I alone am the only individual who purchases shares which is probably why the volume is even as high as 22 shares per day. Additionally, the spread between the bid and ask is almost uniformly $.50. For example, today the bid is $10.20 and the ask is $10.70. On Friday the bid was $10.15 and the ask was $10.65. They almost always move in tandem. There is extremely low liquidity which means investors will have a very hard time either buying or selling on any given day.

Purchasing shares of Pennon Group is a lesson in buy-and-hold investing. The lack of liquidity (funny for a water stock) forces me to sit tight and collect the dividend. Since the bid and ask vary widely, it makes little sense to trade. I have accumulated a decent size stake and now I will hold. Just like the coins collecting dust in the piggybank when I was a kid…except these 'coins' pay interest.

Conclusion:

Fidelity performed a study of personal brokerage accounts and take a peek at their finding:

Think about this for a second. Those who performed the best FORGOT they had an account. It's quotes like these that reiterate the importance of tuning out the noise, just buy assets and hang onto them.

Pennon Group 'bullies' an investor into buy-and-hold through its lack of liquidity. Since I don't invest for capital gains nor do I try and time the market, I am comfortable 'forgetting' my stake and collecting the dividend. I don't want to reward Wall Street professionals who manufacture noise and speculate with their ever evolving price targets. I don't want to reward my brokerage by paying commission on sales of shares. I don't burden myself with the sensationalism nor have the interest in reexamining my stake on a daily basis based on price fluctuations or hyperbolic news.

I recognize that having immediate access to selling shares has its appeal. Many people may need the capital for an emergency or a number of other valid reasons. Pennon is on the far-end of the spectrum with its lack of liquidity and AT&T (like most blue-chips) is on the high-end of the spectrum. For folks in the former camp, I can completely understand bypassing shares in a company like Pennon with such low liquidity. There are other moderately low liquidity stocks available where one can place their funds and 'force' them into buy-and -hold.

For those folks who are truly investing for the long-term; for those whose time frame is a lifetime, for those who can resist the urge to login to their accounts when sentiment gets euphoric or abysmal, for those who laugh off the media frenzy and ephemeral vantage points, Pennon can help nudge you to learn the merits of buy and hold investing.

And if you own shares of AT&T…maybe just forget about 'em.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEGRF, T, VZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.