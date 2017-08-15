Buy The SPDR Gold Trust ETF, But Don't Ignore The True Reason Why

Most of the time, speculative trades like the purchase of gold -- or the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) -- don't pan out as well as hoped. That's because the rationale for making such a trade are based more on assumption and inspired more by emotion than ultimately rooted in fundamentals.

This time around isn't any different. That is to say, though I'm going to recommend the purchase of GLD here, I'm not going to spin a story to suggest the underlying reasons are rational, or fundamentally-based. They're not. Rather, I'm just going to say that the only good reason to step into a gold-based instrument like SPDR Gold Trust ETF or one of its close cousins is that there's more reward and less risk in doing so right now.

In other words, it's a trade, though most true long-termers may want to look at it as more of a hedge... or protection against a pullback.

A handful of reasons suggest why.

These Aren't the Reasons

Before looking at the one good reason to buy into GLD or a similar instrument, let's first explore the reasons why gold isn't inherently a great fundamentally-based holding right now.

First and foremost, gold isn't apt to be bid up in the foreseeable future because of inflationary pressures, as inflation is quite tame. In fact, it's been mostly quelled not just by a couple of recent rate hikes, but by the mere chatter of future increases in interest rates.

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

Gold isn't a long-term buy because of legitimate demand, either -- purchases of gold continue to wane despite the budding uptrend in its price. According to the World Gold Council's most recent quarterly report, the world only bought 953 tons of the stuff in the second quarter. That's down from Q1's level, and was actually the lowest level of gold consumption since the second quarter of 2015 when gold started to creep back into multi-year territory again.

Source: World Gold Council's Supply and demand report, image made by author

Perhaps more troubling than the general malaise in gold purchases is the weak links. Jewelers and the companies that manage ETFs, which are generally two of the biggest users of gold, continue to hold back on purchase. The outright purchase of gold bars is also sliding. In that these areas are the most volatile in terms of demand and also largely reflect the so-called smart money, the lack of interest here is stark.

Source: World Gold Council's Supply and demand report, image made by author

Finally, while the bulk of gold's rebound since November of last year has been rooted in the U.S. dollar's meltdown (since gold is priced in dollars, what's bad for the greenback is good for gold), the U.S. Dollar Index's long selloff seems to be winding down at a very familiar floor. That's the support line around 93, which the index has brushed but not decisively broken going all the way back to mid-2015. It's been suspiciously well supported there of late.

Source: TradeNavigator

So if not the proverbial "usual suspects," what, pray tell, is going to push gold or ETFs like the SPDR Gold Trust ETF higher? More than anything, momentum, with some help from an overbought stock market that's more than ready to start a profit-taking selloff. The backdrop of political turmoil keeps that gun cocked.

Why Gold is Set to Glimmer

Most of them won't admit it. Indeed, most of them don't even realize they subconsciously know it, but stocks have been poised for a pullback for quite some time. In the meantime, traders -- at least some traders -- have already been positioning for that dip.

The graphic below illustrated the idea. Though gold and bonds were booted in earnest all throughout the fourth quarter of last year as investors poured the bulk of their money into stocks, bonds and gold and a whole slew of other alternatives started to draw a crowd of buyers again at the beginning of the year.

Interestingly, what we didn't see at the time was the usual profit-taking we'd see from stocks as investors swapped out one for the other; everybody wanted to own a little of everything. There comes a time when at least one of the three asset classes has to suffer to the benefit of at least one of the other classes though, and as it appears right now, stocks look the most vulnerable. Gold and bonds look like they both have room to keep running, and each would see even greater demand should stocks finally start to unravel... a flight to safety and more defensive positions.

Source: TradeNavigator

There's also the not-so-small matter of timing. We're now heading into the toughest time of the year for stocks, and the S&P 500 is starting out far ahead of where it normally would be at this point in the year. That sets the stage for more profit-taking.

Source: TradeNavigator

The Last Word

It's neither here nor there to anyone who only saw GLD or one of its counterparts as a short-term trade, or a hedge. But, if there was someone planning to wade into a long-term gold trade with their eyes wide shut, the underlying fundamentals don't suggest gold has a terribly bright long-term future right now. It would take an inflation-driving stretch of extreme economic growth as well as a rekindled meltdown of the U.S. dollar to spur that kind of outcome, and those pieces just aren't on the table at this time.

That being said, there's one last tip everyone needs to digest if they're planning on moving specifically into GLD. That is, it might be wise to wait for the SPDR Gold Trust ETF to clear the budding resistance line around $123.12. You give up some of the upside for a little more certainty (though it's not advice I would necessarily follow myself).

Source: TradeNavigator

Should that line break and inspire a bigger-picture thrust, the most plausible near-term target is May's high around $131. That's not much, but again, the underpinnings for a prolonged move just aren't there.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GLD over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.