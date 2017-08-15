The LIBOR Séance

But never mind. Your bank will continue to use this mythical price to determine the cost of your mortgage for at least five more years.

Sweet dream baby. Sweet dream baby… How long must I dream?

-- Roy Orbison

There is something ingenuous, even appealing, about financial articles from the Rolling Stone; for example, this one. Here, Rolling Stone reminds us that the LIBOR scandal, where mentally-5-year-old suits, assigned responsibility for trading the multi-trillion-dollar London money markets, texted each other about their multi-million-dollar price manipulation – as though LIBOR trading were a playground game of tag.

It’s been a few weeks since the grand poohbahs of the banking aristocracy sentenced LIBOR to death. Consistent with modern sensibilities, LIBOR will spend the next five years in interest rate death row, hoping for a pardon, a dead interest rate walking, in a sort of fictive prison, kept alive and on camera, to provide an accounting value for the many trillions of dollars of retail and wholesale contracts that are still based on LIBOR. So, for the next five years, every day eighteen bankers will provide us interest rates from a market that, according to The Bank of England, doesn’t exist. Get out the Ouija boards.

Rolling Stone financial articles are pretty good at summarizing obscene facts about the financial system in layman’s terms, one reason why I find these articles attractive. The obscene fact about LIBOR, one that I have been haunted by for over 30 years, is that for most of its history, LIBOR has been a malicious lie.

Following LIBOR’s rise to prominence after becoming the settlement rate for Eurodollar futures, official London was concerned that somehow LIBOR could become a market interest rate. That was certainly CME Group's (CME) assumption when it became the settlement rate for the planned Eurodollar futures contract. This would be an unmitigated disaster for the city, which largely exists to support financial oligopolies, enlisting British regulators to look the other way when the prices are rigged.

The mechanism for setting LIBOR was borrowed from the London gold market. The new LIBOR fixing was a demand from London bankers that the CME base their Eurodollar futures settlements on a dealer-manipulated rate – provided by the hastily thrown together British Bankers Association with the help of the Bank of England. Since that British power play, LIBOR has been simultaneously the world’s most important number and an utter fraud.

From the first day the term LIBOR was coined, with The Bank of England’s usual see-no-evil, hear-no-evil, speak-no evil brand of oversight, LIBOR has existed to enable bank dealers to soak their money market customers. The Rolling Stone article doesn’t quite get that LIBOR is not strictly imaginary. What the Rolling Stone article reveals is that LIBOR has always been a fiction. The article doesn’t get that it is a malicious fiction. LIBOR has never been simply invented; instead it is a way to markup banks’ costs of money on the down-low.

There was another related article in Bloomberg not long ago about LIBOR’s history. This romanticized version of LIBOR’s history paints a view of LIBOR doubtlessly favored by British financial aristocracy. In this version of LIBOR’s history, the rate was invented by London’s gentlemen bankers to provide an orderly, polite, way of soaking the customers of the city’s banks. In this version, the rate setting process, originally administered over sherry in gentlemen’s clubs (as of course is only proper) was eventually usurped by riffraff who collected the customer cabbage in a less gentile manner. Scandal, in the British aristocratic view, is what happens when riffraff take money from customers when gentlemen should be doing the taking.

What sets the Rolling Stone article apart from run-of-the-mill LIBOR bashing is Rolling Stone’s credulous reference to a remark by the CEO of London’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), Andrew Bailey, who explains

I don't rule out that you could have another benchmark [other than LIBOR] that would measure what Libor is truly supposed to measure, which is bank credit risk in the funding market. But that would be – and I use this term carefully – a synthetic rate because there isn't a funding market."

Question: If that sentence uses the word “synthetic” carefully, how would a sentence that uses “synthetic” dangerously read? Bailey is telling us the banks have employees who sit down daily, hum their mantras, and every day the Ouija board moves to today’s LIBOR guess!

Rolling Stone refers to this remark as “beyond satire.” But Bailey’s remark is not beyond satire. It is not even satire. What is it? It is confrontation of an interesting truth. The banks are no longer comfortable borrowing wholesale deposits. As a result, LIBOR is an urban legend.

This is how people behave as a white lie becomes an important lie. There never was a single rate that London banks paid for wholesale deposits. LIBOR has always been a chimera. When banks began to rely heavily on wholesale dollar deposit funding, beginning in the mid-1970s, each bank paid a different rate, based on its market standing and its appetite for money. So, from the outset, during the late 1970’s until the Crisis put a temporary end to trust among wholesale banks, LIBOR was formed by adding a spread to somebody’s guess about the average cost of a deposit to a high-quality bank. Of course, these days LIBOR is in the oh-so-scientific and objective hands of the ICE LIBOR administration, one of the many ways Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) feeds off market participants by providing data that the market participants themselves create.

The pre-Crisis function of LIBOR was that, like all London over-the-counter market prices, a method was constructed to assure financial institutions based in London would get implicit governmental subsidies through manipulated pricing methods called “fixings.”

Now that wholesale deposits are history

The interesting thing about regulatory involvement in commerce and markets is rarely the success or failure of the regulatory plan itself. Instead, there are always unanticipated effects of these regulations, with an amazing tendency to be more important than the intended effects. So it seems with LIBOR meddling by committees of grand market poobahs like the British Bankers Association. There have been two notable negative effects of regulatory LIBOR meddling.

A missing layer of protection for deposit insurance

The post-crisis period has introduced a new mystery into the funding of banks. And this mystery is a far more significant issue than the new awkward LIBOR pricing by séance. Wholesale deposits are no more. It reminds one of the old saw, “Be careful what you wish for.” The regulators have been so busy cautioning the banks not to be overly dependent on wholesale deposits, they failed to notice that the banks have lost interest in wholesale deposits.

How dangerous to the economy is it that banks no longer feel safe borrowing through term deposits? This has two major destabilizing effects. Most obviously, there is no second line of defense in the deposit market, protecting insured depositors after insolvency. Without the government rescues that have been universally forsworn, insolvency sends creditors directly to the government insurance fund, once debt has been converted to equity.

Bank aversion to creating and trading wholesale deposits

The bank regulators find the sudden disappearance of the LIBOR markets mysterious. But would you trade LIBOR? It would be safer to be a pickpocket at a Mafia convention. But there is an unfortunate implication of this trader aversion to highly visible markets. If the markets somehow stumble onto a new index for short-term risky interest rate markets, the attention it draws will present the same visibility problems for this new index as the visibility problem that killed LIBOR. Now that indexes are evil, they self-destruct!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.