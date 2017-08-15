Li Ning: Worrying OPEX Concerns From First-Half Results

In Feb-17, we covered Li Ning (stock: OTCPK:LNNGF; ADR: OTCPK:LNNGY) and highlighted various factors that underpin our favorable outlook for the company in the next few years.

As a recap (as well as for non-pro subscribers), these include:

Chinese sportswear market on structural growth, supported by government policies and rising health consciousness of Chinese consumers

Sales growth premised on new stores across China, same store sales growth and e-commerce (as an alternative channel rather than cannibalizing traditional sales channels)

Improvements in product mix and inventory mix to result in lower sales discounts (thus higher gross margins). This is premised on improving product design (Li Ning hired Adidas's top product designer to head its R&D/design team) and Li Ning's value-for-money positioning

Potentially improving margins due to store rationalization, rolling out smaller stores (to improve sales/sqm) and using Enterprise Resource Planning system to improve inventory management

Consolidation of suppliers to reduce lead times for products to reach market, thus potentially lowering need to offer sales discounts for out-of-season products and improving gross margin

Despite our optimistic view on the favorable fundamentals, we also made a point to highlight that Li Ning's share price was as low as HK$4.69 in Jan-17 (compared to HK$5.35 as at time of the article in Feb-17), to which we decided to look for potential entry points when the share price pulls back. The share price went as low as HK$4.52 in Mar-17 (presenting us an entry position) before rallying to its current share price of HK$5.94 (as of 14th August 2017).

Li Ning's share price has increased by a respectable 13% from the date of the article, computed by its HK$ share price on 14th August 2017 compared to its HK$ share price on 10th February 2017 (HK$5.35). All data obtained from Bloomberg.

Our review of the company's 2Q17 results suggest that part of our thesis is playing out. We will provide further details (as well as our opinion and our course of action) on Li Ning's latest results.

1H17 revenues grew 11% YoY to c.CNY4bn. In terms of sales channel, e-commerce continues to be the key sales growth driver, growing 58% YoY in 1H17. Wholesale and retail (Li Ning's own retail outlets) sales grew 4% and 6% YoY respectively during the period. E-commerce contributes 19% of total sales in 1H17, compared to 13% in 1H16. Same Store Sales Growth (SSSG) for retail channels, wholesale channels and e-commerce were low-single digit, low-single digit and high-sixties respectively. 1H17 results reaffirm our thesis that e-commerce could act as a strong complement to Li Ning's offline sales to drive overall sales growth. We expect e-commerce to continue to be the key sales growth driver in the next few quarters, complementing Li Ning's brick-and-mortar presence. Our belief is premised by Li Ning's e-commerce SSSG accelerating from low-fifties in 1Q17 to mid-nineties in 2Q17.

Our thesis on improving product mix and lower sales discounts is also playing out based on the 1% improvement in Gross Margin (GM) to 47.7% in 1H17. A 0.5% improvement in GM is driven by growing proportion of direct retail and e-commerce sales which delivers higher gross margins. The other 0.5% improvement in GM is driven by better product mix and lower discounts offered for products sold via Li Ning's retail outlets. We also highlight that the sell-through mix has improved, with 78% of the mix in 1H17 comprising new products (current and last season) versus 76% in 1H16. Channel inventory mix has also improved, with 67% of products being new products (introduced in the last 6 months or less) compared to 54% in 1H16. The various inventory data points point to us that Li Ning's inventory management has improved and its strategy of strong design with a focus on value-for-money pricing is working. We expect gross margins to remain stable or improve from 1H17 levels.

Li Ning's 4.1 months worth of channel inventory is also in line with its peers (4-5 months). Hence, we believe that the company will roll out further new products in 2H17 to support sales. Introduction of new products should support continued strong sales growth in 2H17 as well as stable/improving gross margins.

Due to improvements in inventory and AR management (AR turnover fell 16 days to 56 days in 1H17), Li Ning's cash conversion cycle has also improved from 75 days to 56 days, resulting in net cash improving from CNY1.3bn as of Jun-16 to CNY2.2bn as of Jun-17.

Despite higher gross margins, 1H17 net margin was 4.7%, below management's target of 5.5%. Staff cost and advertising/marketing expenses were the main drags, accounting for 10.7% (staff costs accounted for only 9.8% of 1H16 revenues) and 11.3% of 1H17 revenues respectively. Advertising expenses fell short of management's target of 10% to 11%. We see the high OPEX ratio as a key concern and believe that the ratios could remain at 1H17 levels due to the ongoing stiff competition in the market.

View in its entirety, we believe that Li Ning's 1H17 results have largely validated our thesis, namely improving product mix and inventory management (supported by a favorable industry backdrop) to improve sales and gross margins. However, we remain concerned by higher than expected operating expenses and believe that this could likely continue into 2H17. Coupled with our favorable entry position, we are taking profit.