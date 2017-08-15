ROTY Edition 1 Volume 21: Revamped Format And Positioning For An Exciting H2

As always, readers are encouraged do their own due diligence, manage risk appropriately and avoid blindly following.

One of the two new positions is actually a favorite idea from the past in which technicals are starting to follow through after a stellar earnings report.

Two positions are being sold out, one due to weakness and another due to finding another stock with a similar risk profile but arguably more near term upside.

Welcome to the 21st entry in our Runner of the Year (ROTY) series.

Our model account utilizes a full position size of $10,000 and can hold up to 10 positions. Trades typically occur in quarter increments ($2,500) with cost averages calculated at the day's close. The model account is primarily for referential purposes, so no matter a reader's account size they can easily follow along and scale trades accordingly.

Note: Readers are encouraged to pay close attention to each entry in the series, as positions could be added to or sold at any moment for a variety of reasons (material events, red flags, swapping out for a more promising stock, etc).

Current Snapshot of ROTY Model Account

Current Snapshot of ROTY Contenders (interesting stocks on our radar)

General Commentary

We continue to focus on stocks with catalysts coming in the next quarter to three quarters, adding to those where conviction is growing and weeding out the ones that are either not showing the strength we like to see or whose material events could be seen as too far out.

While in doing so the model account incurs several small % losses, I am confident that it will more than be made up by future bigger wins. The following quarter should be an exciting one.

Updates on Model Account Positions

None at this time.

Today's Idea: Revance Therapeutics (RVNC)

RVNC data by YCharts

Readers can check out my full write-up on the company here. Keys to the bull thesis include the following:

RT002 is a unique neuromodulator that potentially has a longer duration and improved safety profile over competitors.

The company is targeting a $3 billion plus opportunity that is expected to double by 2022.

Their phase three program for the lead indication (glabellar lines) has been significantly derisked due to promising results from a mid-stage study (BELMONT) where a 6 month duration of effect was achieved. Data for a second indication (cervical dystonia) was also encouraging.

The company has a strong cash position and patent protection, while data for the pivotal program along with a phase 2 study in plantar fascitis is due in the fourth quarter.

I expect readers who have done their due diligence could establish pilot positions in the near term, adding on strength and take full or partial profits prior to data depending on one's risk tolerance.

Today's ROTY Model Account Trades:

Final Thoughts

Having a concentrated account has always been central to my strategy. It forces me to focus only on my best ideas and brings my doubts to center stage on any stocks that I'm having second thoughts about. It keeps me focused on the story, material events, technical action and other related aspects.

I'm looking forward to the next couple quarters as action in the ROTY model account ramps up. As always, readers are encouraged to manage risk appropriately (taking partial profits, cutting losses, etc) according to their own tolerance.

For real-time followers and those who follow my blog on Seeking Alpha, stay tuned for my regular weekend post, where this time we focus on ROTY losses to date and what we can learn from them.

Keep in mind each position entails its own unique risks, from binary catalysts to disappointing data, competition to dilution. Weakness in the biotech space as well as ideas with a lack of near-term catalysts could also contribute to increased volatility.

All positions in the ROTY model account are established at the closing price on the day this article is published for the sake of transparency.

