Tracking Bruce Berkowitz's Fairholme Portfolio - Q2 2017 Update

The portfolio is very concentrated, with St. Joe Companies, Sears Holdings, and its spin-offs forming almost the entire portfolio.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Fairholme’s US stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Fairholme’s (FAIRX, FOCIX, FAAFX) regulatory 13F Form filed on 08/14/2017. Please visit our Tracking Bruce Berkowitz's Fairholme Fund Holdings article for an idea on how his holdings have progressed over the years and our previous update for the fund’s moves during Q1 2017.

Berkowitz’s 13F stock portfolio value decreased ~5% from $1.03B to $982M this quarter. The portfolio continues to be very concentrated, with almost the entire portfolio invested in St. Joe Companies (NYSE:JOE), Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD), and its spin-offs.

Berkowitz’s flagship Fairholme Fund has generated significant alpha since its December 1999 inception: through Q2 2017, the fund’s annual returns are at 9.94%, compared to 4.93% for the S&P 500 index. FAIRX has, however, underperformed over the most recent 10-year period. Equity holdings that are not in the 13F report include Fannie Mae preferreds (FNMAS), Freddie Mac preferreds (FMCKJ), and Imperial Metals Corp. (OTCPK:IPMLF). Stocks and preferreds together account for ~63% of the AUM. The rest are in cash (~23%) and bonds (~14%). Fannie/Freddie preferreds are at a whopping ~33% of AUM.

Stake Increases:

St Joe Companies: JOE is the largest stake at 48.67% of the 13F portfolio. The bulk of the position was purchased in the 2008-2009 time frame, and there have only been minor adjustments since. Currently, it trades at $19.45. The past three quarters had seen marginal trimming, while this quarter saw a ~4% increase.

Note: Fairholme controls ~36% of St Joe Companies. Bruce Berkowitz recently stated that JOE would be his pick “to buy more of one stock right now”.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG): SRG is a top-three ~16% position. It was spun off from Sears Holdings through a rights offering in July 2015, and Fairholme participated in the transaction. Trading started at $37 per share, and it currently trades at $47.61. Last quarter saw a ~7% increase, while this quarter saw another ~4% increase.

Sears Canada (OTCPK:SRSCQ): The 1.76% SRSC position was established in Q4 2014 as a result of Fairholme participating in a rights offering from Sears Holdings. They distributed one subscription right for each share of Sears Holdings held, and it allowed the purchase of 0.375643 shares of Sears Canada at $9.50 per share. The rights would have resulted in the purchase of around 10M shares, but Berkowitz ended up with ~40% more (oversubscription privilege). The position was increased since. The past few quarters have also seen minor increases. The stock is now at $0.23.

Note: Regulatory filings from earlier this month show them owning 19M shares (18.7% of business). This is compared to 21.6M shares in the 13F.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG): WPG is a small ~1% portfolio position. It was established last quarter at prices between $8 and $11 and increased by ~300% this quarter at prices between $7.50 and $9.35. The stock is now at $8.90.

Stake Decreases:

Sears Holdings Corp.: Sears is Berkowitz’s second-largest 13F position at ~26% of the portfolio. The original stake was established in 2007, although the position size has fluctuated over the years. The current stock price ($8.61) is far below Fairholme’s cost basis of ~$61. He controls ~25% of the business. There was marginal trimming this quarter.

Note: In the Q2 report, Fairholme indicated that their NAV estimate on SHLD is now $90 per share. They are aligned with equity and unsecured debt holders - owning 27% of common stock, 30% of warrants, and 58% of 8% unsecured 2019 bonds.

Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE): The 4.33% LE stake was purchased in Q3 2015 at prices between $21 and $29 and increased by 63% the following quarter at prices between $21 and $28. There was a ~12% increase in Q3 2016 at prices between $14.21 and $19.36. The stock is currently at $13.10. This quarter saw a ~13% selling.

Note 1: Regulatory filings from earlier this month show Fairholme owning ~850K shares (2.7% of business). This is compared to 2.9M shares in the 13F.

Note 2: Lands' End is an April 2014 spin-off from Sears Holdings. Berkowitz received ~7.35M shares, but that stake was sold out by the end of that year.

Sears WTS 28.41 Strike: The very small 1.39% position in Sears WTS saw marginal trimming this quarter.



Kept Steady:



Leucadia National Corp. (NYSE:LUK): LUK is a very long-term holding that was built up over several years. The position had seen large reductions since Q2 2013. In recent activity, Q4 2015 saw a ~55% reduction at prices between $16 and $21, and the remaining stake was almost eliminated the following quarter at prices between $14.50 and $17.50. It currently trades at $24.91.

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores (NASDAQ:SHOS): SHOS is a minutely small 0.21% position. It saw a ~89% increase in Q4 2015, but the relative sizing is still very small.

Note: Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores is a spin-off from Sears Holdings (mid-October 2012 rights offering).



The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Fairholme’s US stock holdings in Q2 2017:

