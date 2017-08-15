Disney Disperses The Wolves

Around this time last year, Disney (DIS) had a clear path into a lucrative and rapidly expanding market; China. That is, until one of the country’s wealthiest power players announced that scenario was as fiction-like as Disney’s movies. That man was Wang Jianlin, leader of the Wanda Group. He promised that Disney’s $5.5 billion park planned for Shanghai would be undercut by a cohort of 15 smaller-sized theme parks built by the Wanda Group. In his words, he claimed that “One tiger is no match for a pack of wolves."

Back in May of 2016, I published an article that analyzed the validity of Jianlin’s claims. Ultimately, I dismissed his plan. It seemed similar to the minimal impact that Six Flags (NYSE:SIX) has on Disneyworld in the US. The regional players are vying for localized customers while large operators seek out tourists.

While I believed Jianlin’s park wouldn’t factor heavily into Disneyland’s Shanghai Park, I underestimated just how poorly they would perform overall. A few weeks back, the Wanda Group announced a stunning retreat; the sale of most of its theme-park properties for approximately $13 billion (including debt).

The theme parks greatly struggled to bring in visitors. A former Wanda executive explained the cause of the failure, saying Jianlin:

... fundamentally feels there is so much story and so much depth to the history of China that can be turned into attractions… Yet Wang’s management team approached the design and operation of its theme parks as property developers rather than storytellers. The focus on the technical aspects of Wanda’s theme parks mirrored the company’s approach to building shopping centers and office towers.

Wuhan Movie Park

The company’s Wuhan park is a prime example of Wanda’s troubles. The new park closed for “renovations”, just 19 months after opening. I believe the park was performing so poorly that management decided to shut it down for the time being. One local paper wrote that a Wanda employee informed them that the Wuhan park was bringing in 200 people a day. Management was expecting 3 million yearly visitors, clearly illustrating the chasm between expectations and results.

Turning to Disney Shanghai, which the company owns 43% of, the story appears quite the opposite. The park brought in 11 million visitors in its first year of operation, and impressively turned a profit during this time. For comparison, it took Hong Kong’s Disneyland seven years to reach profitability. The park has truly evolved into a tourist hotspot, with two-thirds of visitors traveling from outside of Shanghai.

Disney’s parks and resorts segment has become increasingly important to the company as revenue from ESPN continues to decline. It was a bright spot in the most recent report, bringing in $1.17 billion vs. an expected $1.09 billion, but was unfortunately overshadowed by the massive announcement to sever its streaming agreement with Netflix (NFLX). This income comes on $4.9 billion in revenue, meaning revenue jumped 12% as income leapt up 18%. This indicates Disney is doing a stellar job at improving profitability while simultaneously increasing scale.

With Disney’s Shanghai park, the House of Mouse has proven a couple items:

It has large-scale theme park investments down to a science. This reduces risk down the road and opens new geographies up for future parks.

The barriers of entry to theme park building are higher than formerly anticipated. This should protect Disney’s existing empire from competition.

Final Thoughts

Disney maintains a sprawling empire with several core revenue streams. Parks and resorts is just one facet of this diverse company. With that said, it is one that will power future revenue and earnings growth. Theme parks especially are in the midst of positive consumer trends. So far, they have shown few signs of being replaced by technology, and are further enjoying consumers’ shifting preference to spending their money on experiences over things.



ESPN is taking the spotlight because it’s currently the company’s cash cow. Upon looking at this table however, we can see that the Parks and Resorts segment is set to take over. I was surprised to find how close in profitability the two categories are. If it continues its combination of revenue/income growth, Parks and Resorts will rival its counterpart in just a few years.

Q3 Results Revenue Income Media Networks $5,866 $1,842 Parks and Resorts $4,894 $1,168 Profit Margin 31% 24% YoY Change in Income -22% 18%

Dollar amounts in millions.

With this information in mind, here is my plan for Disney stock. I believe that the stock has a little more room to fall. ESPN’s declining revenues are not something to overlook in this stock. The headlines and reality of this aspect alone should keep Disney’s stock suppressed for the near future. However, Disney currently has seeds in the ground that will grow into revenue-generating machines. Its streaming service, which I detail in my previous article, should begin to replace a good portion of the Media Networks’ revenue it’s losing from ESPN. Secondly, their theme park revenue is not new, but it has been operating in the shadows for some time now. And since it has been steadily increasing its profitability, it will contribute what really matters each report – earnings.

I am going to wait until I monitor current developments more closely, and can scoop up DIS at a lower price point. The low 90's are an ideal spot where the risk-reward scenario tips favorable for me. 2019 is shaping up to be a huge year for Disney. Along with introducing their streaming service, I believe parks and resorts will outgrow ESPN’s negative impact by this time. Buying before this happens, and at a depressed price, could reward shareholders immensely.

Author's note: I encourage you to follow me as I cover a wide variety of current topics, with a special interest in the technology, retail, and entertainment industries.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DIS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.