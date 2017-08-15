Litecoin: Consider A Slice To Diversify Digital Currencies

A small slice of litecoin, say 1/2 of 1% of your portfolio, is worth considering with the slice of profits you may be taking on your bitcoin right now.

Litecoin was an early adopter of the SegWit and Lightning Network technologies that bitcoin is now adopting with the popular soft fork on August 1st.

A restaurant in San Antonio, Texas, accepts bitcoin and litecoin as payment.(Source: litecoin founder Charlie Lee's Twitter account)

I wrote about bitcoin [(OTCQX:GBTC), (COIN), (OTCQB:BTCS)] and ethereum back in May, and I suggested the idea of owning a slice of them, say 1% of each, as an alternative safe haven hedge against everything else in your portfolio. That includes as a hedge against your other safe haven hedges, like gold [(GLD), (PHYS)] -- which you should own much more of, say 5%-10%.

Indeed, so far that has proved to be a very good idea. On the day of my bitcoin article, bitcoin was worth $1,887. As I write this morning it is over $4,000. On the day of my ethereum article, ethereum was worth $210; today it is around $300.

Of course none of this is guaranteed to last. A year from now bitcoin and ethereum could be worth 10 times what they are today, or they could be worth 10% of what they are today. That is the nature of a new and highly volatile form of digital financial asset and currency.

If you followed my suggestion and did buy a little bitcoin and ethereum in May or June, by now you may be sitting on a sizable profit on your positions. What was 2% of your portfolio in June may be 4% of your portfolio now. So it is certainly sensible to take some profits and sell your bitcoin and ethereum positions back down to the level of 1% each. Notice how maintaining a target portfolio percentage for an asset naturally guides you to do the right thing and buy low, sell high.

As you do this, you may also want to consider re-investing a smaller slice of your profits, say 1/2 of 1% of your portfolio, into a 3rd digital currency, again just to hedge your bets. A big advantage of this is that any 3rd choice right now is dramatically cheaper than bitcoin and ethereum. But the challenge is that there are so many other digital currencies to choose from, and you can't possibly invest in all of them.

Litecoin: Coinbase's 3rd Digital Currency

I consider litecoin to be a worthy option. One significant sign in its favor is that it is the only digital currency other than bitcoin and ethereum that Coinbase allows you to buy and sell. Now some digital currency investors like Coinbase and some don't. I like it. It is very much a "mainstream" site, safely registered and regulated, and well connected to official financial institutions. It is the world's largest site for buying and selling digital currencies.

The Coinbase stamp of approval for litecoin means something. There are at least a half dozen other digital currencies out there that are about as big and well-known as litecoin, including several that have larger total market caps at the moment, so it's a big deal that only litecoin is supported by Coinbase along with bitcoin and ethereum.

Litecoin's Technology: A Step Ahead Of Bitcoin

But there's more reason to choose litecoin than just an official stamp of approval from Coinbase. If you followed the big debate about the split or "fork" in bitcoin a couple weeks ago, that led to the separation of bitcoin and "bitcoin cash", you probably heard a lot about a new technological development called "Segregated Witness" or "SegWit".

Well, litecoin was the first major digital currency to adopt SegWit, back in May. This in itself may or may not mean a lot: bitcoin is catching up with the technology, after all. More important is the fact that litecoin was a step ahead of bitcoin in adopting an important new technology. This indicates that litecoin may also be ahead of the game when future technological advances are necessary as well.

In the case of SegWit, it appears that bitcoin managed to deal with it successfully, based on the bitcoin price boom since the fork on August 1st. But in the future, there is no guarantee that bitcoin will be able to deal with new technological challenges with equal success. Notice that litecoin, after all, didn't have to go through a fork or a split or a "litecoin cash" alternative in the process of its adoption of SegWit. This is not a knock on bitcoin, just a potential reason to remain open-minded toward the possibility of litecoin's continued relevance and independent value in the future.

When technologies like SegWit and the "Lightning Network" are discussed, litecoin is always the digital currency that is mentioned up front alongside bitcoin. (See the Wikipedia entries for the two technologies, for example.) That kind of prominence has precious value in the highly competitive space of the digital currency alternatives to bitcoin and ethereum.

At the beginning of this year, well before either litecoin or bitcoin had adopted SegWit, litecoin founder Charlie Lee was promoting SegWit in this article posted on segwit.org. Notice the title, "My Vision For SegWit And Lightning Networks On Litecoin And Bitcoin". Lee is not delusional and does not envision litecoin replacing bitcoin and becoming the one and only main digital currency. Rather his vision is that litecoin will be able to play a valuable supplementary role alongside bitcoin. For example:

Think of it being two highways: Today, Bitcoin is packed full of cars and Litecoin is empty. Even with Bitcoin packed, the cars are not coming to use the Litecoin highway today because it’s not connected and it’s inconvenient (centralized exchanges and slow on-chain transfers) to go across. LN [Lightning Networks] will build bridges over the highways. But a side benefit is that these bridges will connect both highways together. Maybe the bridges on Bitcoin are enough such that cars will still stay on the Bitcoin highway. My bet is that the convenience and the cheaper tolls on Litecoin highway will convince cars to cross over and use Litecoin. But we won’t know until both are built.

And further, about litecoin's influence on bitcoin with regard to SegWit:

Until SegWit, LN, and Confidential Transactions, I didn’t see a need for Litecoin to come out to help test features before they are on Bitcoin. So I was happy to let Litecoin go on without a lot of development. Hence my tweet about Litecoin not needing development. But with SegWit and Bitcoin’s current block scaling deadlock, I see a potential for Litecoin to help Bitcoin break through this deadlock. Litecoin can take a lead and be a positive force in the cryptocurrency space. We have been drafting behind the Bitcoin race car for many years. It’s about time to take a turn out front. This is my vision for how Litecoin and Bitcoin will work together to solve the world’s transaction needs in the future. And it is why the Silver to Bitcoin’s Gold analogy always resonated with me. Do you want to come along for the ride?

Of course, nobody knows for sure what will happen to litecoin or any other digitial currency, especially the small ones that must clamor for attention beneath bitcoin and ethereum. But all things considered, I like to see a founder with a clear-sighted, realistic vision, rather than one with his head in the clouds. If I am going to nibble at a 3rd digital currency with 1/2 of 1% of my portfolio, while I take some profits on bitcoin right now and perhaps ethereum as well, then I prefer to do it with calm, rational developers with a sense of perspective about their place and their role in the digital currency system.

Summary

Take some profits on your bitcoin and ethereum.

Re-invest just a little slice in litecoin.

If you do this, you will have a cascading ladder of hedges to protect your portfolio in a variety of scenarios:

Gold and precious metals hedge your entire portfolio.

Bitcoin and digital currencies diversify your hedges, effectively hedging your gold and precious metals.

Ethereum and litecoin diversify your digital currencies, effectively hedging your bitcoin.

