Home Depot Beats And Raises - Again

The company is producing huge amounts of cash, and does not need a lot of capex to grow its earnings.

Home Depot (HD) reported strong second quarter results that underline the company's great growth track. Due to its high cash flows, Home Depot can deliver substantial shareholder returns to its owners, which increases the shares' attractiveness.

Home Depot beat estimates for the top as well as for the bottom line, as I had expected:

Revenues as well as earnings came in higher than expected, and both were up substantially year over year. Both were based on Home Depot's comps sales, which came in much higher than expected:

Great comparable store sales do not only lift a company's revenues, they are also very beneficial for the company's margins, as additional sales at existing stores mean significantly higher gross profits without any additional fixed costs -- operating margins are increasing, which we have seen in Home Depot's second quarter:

With mid single digits comps increases Home Depot was able to deliver an earnings growth rate of almost nine percent, and that is not the only thing that boosted EPS.

HD Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Home Depot's share count has dropped by roughly one third over the last ten years (this alone made EPS grow by 50%), and the decline in the company's share count continues: During the most recent quarter the fully diluted share count totaled just 1.189 billion, down more than four percent year over year. Since the company's earnings are thus distributed over a smaller number of shares, Home Depot's earnings per share rose by fourteen percent during the second quarter.

A company that can grow its EPS by double digits easily, despite only delivering revenue growth rates in the mid single digits has a great business model, and will likely continue to see strong growth going forward, without having to expend a lot of money to generate higher sales.

During the first half of the year Home Depot produced $7.9 billion in operating cash flows, and only $850 million were needed for capital expenditures (store openings, renovation, etc.). This means that the company had $7 billion in free cash flow in just the first six months of the year, which the company eagerly is paying to its owners.

On top of the company's share repurchases mentioned above, the company is also paying out a nice dividend:

HD Dividend data by YCharts

Currently the $0.89 per share per quarter dividend yields 2.3%, which is substantially higher than what investors get from the broad market (and roughly on par with 10 year treasuries), but the best thing about Home Depot's dividend is its high growth. The company increased its dividend by 29% at the beginning of the year, and due to the fact that the company is paying out just 30% of its free cash flows in the form of dividends, there is a lot of room for further dividend increases in the double digit range.

The combination of an above market yield, a good dividend growth outlook and a low payout ratio make Home Depot's shares attractive for income investors, too, not only for those who seek capital appreciation from their investment.

Since Home Depot has raised its guidance (the company now sees EPS of $7.29 for the current year, versus a previous estimate of $7.15), shares are trading at roughly 21 times this year's expected earnings right now -- for a high growth retailer with great shareholder returns (the buyback target has been lifted from $5 billion to $7 billion for the current year as well) that does not look like a very high valuation.

Takeaway

Home Depot beat estimates, and showed its strengths again: Generating high cash flows, delivering high earnings growth rates despite only generating mid single digits revenue increases, and returning a lot of money to the company's owners.

The combination of the above factors makes Home Depot an attractive pick for those seeking capital appreciation as well as for income investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.