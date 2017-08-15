$50 Oil Won't Work For Denbury Resources In The Long Run

Denbury probably needs mid-$50s oil over the next couple years to grow production, followed by $60+ oil when it attempts to refinance its unsecured debt.

$50 oil won't allow Denbury to grow production enough to deleverage. Net debt to EBITDA appears to be over 6x at $50 oil and 62,000 BOEPD production.

This should allow Denbury to maintain production or increase production modestly at current strip while spending within cash flow.

As time goes on with oil stuck around $50, Denbury Resources' (DNR) ability to avoid restructuring in the long run diminishes. Denbury has significant debt maturities coming due in 2019 (although I believe the credit facility maturity can be pushed back a bit) and 2021, likely giving it up to around three years for oil prices to improve.

Denbury is making efforts to reduce costs and improve efficiency so that it can grow production slightly within cash flow at $50 oil. However, with its net debt at over 6x EBITDA at $50 WTI oil and 62,000 BOEPD in production, I don't think it can deleverage sufficiently via production growth at $50-ish oil alone.

Guidance Changes

Denbury mentioned that it was reducing its 2017 capital expenditure budget by $50 million, while its production guidance went up slightly from a range of 58,000 to 62,000 BOEPD to a new range of 60,000 to 62,000 BOEPD. The change to production guidance is largely due to Denbury's Salt Creek acquisition, which is expected to add around 2,000 BOEPD to Denbury's production in the second half of 2017.

Denbury's capital expenditure reduction largely offsets the impact of 2017's expected average oil price going down around $5 compared to the beginning of the year. Denbury expects that it will end the year with bank debt around $425 million to $475 million, compared to $301 million at the beginning of the year. This represents a slight increase in bank debt outside of the Salt Creek and Yellow Creek acquisition costs.

Recent Transactions

Denbury has made a couple acquisitions this year, including the acquisition of a 48% interest in the West Yellow Creek Field for $16 million and the acquisition of a 23% interest in the Salt Creek Field for $71.5 million.

The capital costs for these properties are fairly low, with Denbury's 2017 capital spend for the two properties estimated at under $15 million. The combined production is expected to reach 3,000 to 3,500 BOEPD in 2018. However, production costs may be fairly high as well, as Linn mentioned that Salt Creek was expected to only generate around $7 per BOE in EBITDAX during 2017 at $50.51 oil.

Denbury is also attempting to sell some non-producing acreage in the Houston area, and believes that it may be able to get "well north" of its Salt Creek Field acquisition price for that acreage.

Near-Term Bankruptcy Risk Is Modest

At the end of 2017, Denbury expects $425 million to $475 million in outstanding borrowings under its credit facility, which has a $1.05 billion borrowing base. The sale of its Houston acreage may reduce its credit facility borrowings to $300 million (just as a speculative estimate). Denbury's credit facility matures in December 2019, while its next debt maturity involves $615 million in 9% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due May 2021.

There is a risk that Denbury's credit facility borrowing base gets reduced in the future, although with Denbury's proved reserves having a PV-10 of $1.5 billion at $42.75 oil, it seems quite unlikely that its borrowing base would be reduced to the point where liquidity becomes an issue. Denbury's debt maturities present a larger risk, although I believe that it should be able to get its credit facility extended to late 2020 at least.

Longer-Term Bankruptcy Risk Is Significant

The risk of bankruptcy in a few years is significant for Denbury though. At $50 oil, Denbury is likely not going to be able to grow production more than a few percent per year without increasing its debt. With production in the low-to-mid 60,000s BOEPD, Denbury would likely have net debt of around 4x EBITDA even if oil reaches $60.

A situation with net debt of 4x EBITDA is probably good enough for Denbury to refinance its secured debt, but refinancing its unsecured debt maturities may require Denbury to further reduce its leverage. That situation would probably require oil to increase to the mid-$50 or above soon, allowing Denbury to increase its production by a larger percentage while staying within cash flow. With production of around 70,000 BOEPD or above and oil at or above $60, Denbury's leverage would likely be low enough to effect a refinancing of its subordinated notes.

Denbury's Securities

Denbury's second-lien notes previously traded (albeit with only a few transactions) in the low-90s, and probably offers the best risk/reward combination of Denbury's securities. The YTM on the second-lien notes appears to be around 12% now, and in the event of a restructuring, the second-liens would likely be in a good position. Denbury's reserves have a PV-10 that is around 1.4x its estimated year-end secured debt at $42.75 oil, so it seems likely that the second-liens would receive a full recovery.

Denbury's subordinated notes have more risk and may not receive a full recovery in the event of a restructuring. They offer the potential for more than a 100% return (between principal repayment and coupons) if Denbury survives though, and appear likely to have a substantial recovery in a $50 oil.

Conclusion

Denbury appears to be making progress in reducing its breakeven point to under $50 oil, which would allow it to grow production slightly in the current pricing environment while spending within cash flow. However, Denbury's leverage remains very high at $50 oil, and it likely won't be able to grow production enough at current strip to avoid restructuring in several years.

Denbury probably needs mid-$50s oil over the next couple years, followed by $60+ oil by the end of 2020 in order deleverage enough to refinance its unsecured debt.

