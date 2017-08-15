Big Players In Tough Times - Oil Majors Q2 Results

We evaluate three US oil majors Q2 results to take the pulse of the biggest players in the space.

Welcome to Studio E14, LLC's major North American oil and gas company breakdown. In this overview write-up, we will examine earnings of top oil and gas producers in North America. We examine these company's second quarter financial results in order to "take the pulse" of major, diversified North American oil producers. In this article, we cover three companies: Conoco Phillips (COP), Exxon Mobil (XOM), and Chevron (CVX). This information will be useful to investors interested or engaged in investment in these companies. In addition, this information will be useful to investors operating in the oil and natural gas commodity markets through ETFs such as the United States Oil Fund (USO) and United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG). We will look at each of these companies through the lens of earnings and gross oil and gas production.

Conoco Phillips

Conoco Phillips operates a diverse group of oil and gas producing assets around the world. These assets include North American tight oil and oil sands, conventional North American, European, Asian, and Australian oil fields, and various LNG developments. Conoco Phillips' market cap and enterprise value are $55.3B and $57B, respectively. Conoco Phillips is an upstream (exploration and production) company only. It does not operate a downstream segment.

Conoco Phillips reported a rough second quarter. The yellow line depicts owner's income, the blue line depicts share price.

Conoco Phillips reported -3.44B in earnings to owners in quarter two. This was caused by a large, non-cash $6.29B impairment charge. To give some more insight into this company, we have included a graph that illustrates Conoco Phillips' earnings from core operations. The light blue line depicts gross revenue, the yellow line depicts gross profit, and the dark blue line depicts share price.

Conoco Phillips reported a historically robust 5.96B in gross profit in Q2 - despite the currently challenging commodity price environment. In Q2 Conoco Phillips reported average crude oil and natural gas production of 590 MBD (thousands of barrels per day) and 3,499 MMCFD (million cubic feet per day). Average crude oil and natural gas production is down 0.3% and 10%, respectively, from Q2 2016. Excluding impairments, Conoco Phillips operated profitably within the US (earning $1.35B) and abroad.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil (XOM) is a worldwide, integrated crude oil and natural gas producer that operates in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Exxon Mobil is diversified into three core businesses: upstream, downstream, and chemical. In the upstream segment, Exxon Mobil operates conventional, unconventional, and oil sands assets around the world. Exxon Mobile's market cap and enterprise value are $206B and $214B, respectively.

Exxon Mobile reported solid second quarter results given the solid commodity pricing environment. The yellow line depicts earnings to shareholders, the blue line depicts share price:

Exxon Mobile report $4B in owner's income in the second quarter. On an oil-equivalent basis, Exxon Mobil's total production decreased 1% from second quarter 2016. Natural gas production increased slightly ~2% as long-term project ramp-up (mainly in Australia) offset field declines. While the upstream side of the business was profitable overall, the US upstream operation was not, suffering a loss of $183M. All upstream profits came from Exxon Mobil's operations overseas.

Chevron

Chevron (CVX) engages is a worldwide, integrated energy and chemical company. It operates through the upstream and downstream segments. The upstream segment consists primarily of exploring for, developing and producing crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; transporting, storage and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids project. Chevron operates oil and gas producing assets in the US, Australia, Nigeria, Angola, Kazakhstan, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Like the other majors, Chevron reported a solid quarter. The following graph depicts owner's income in yellow and share price in blue.

Chevron reported an owner's income of $1.45B in the second quarter. Worldwide net oil-equivalent production increased an extremely robust 10%. Most of these production gains were the result of international major capital projects and came in the form of natural gas production (up 30% internationally). Like the other majors, upstream profits came exclusively from international operations. US operations were unprofitable, suffering a loss of $102M.

Conclusion

Based on Q2 earnings, major American oil companies are weathering the storm in commodity pricing just fine. This is due to their widely diversified holdings in worldwide oil and gas fields. However, upstream earnings are down across the board - particularly in American operations. While not an existential threat to any of these companies, their management teams run them extremely conservatively - protecting balance sheets and dividends. These major, investment-grade corporations usually fund capital expenditures using cash flows from earnings and not through debt and equity financing. Excluding major, long-term project turn-ons, these companies are reporting less production due to less capital expenditure and a focus on conventional assets that generate higher rates of return in a low commodity environment. This is a key factor for investors looking for oil and gas prices to increase in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.