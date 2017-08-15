Valero Energy And The RFS Problem

Unlike its non-refining oil & gas peers, Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) and its stock price have performed well during the downturn. Its asset base consists of 15 refineries (13 in America, one in Canada, and one in the UK) with 3.1 million in combined throughput capacity, along with 11 ethanol plants in the US, and a widespread wholesale retail presence. However, expenses relating to the Renewable Fuels Standard are chipping away at Valero Energy Corporation's performance. Let's dig into this independent refinery operator and the RFS problem.

Even without special boom effects, still going strong

Refining operators have had to deal with sharp reductions in pricing differentials across America's shale plays as takeaway options (specifically pipelines) were built out and collapsing energy prices pushed supply growth into negative territory. That means the ability for refineries to buy domestic oil sharply below WTI has largely faded away. Don't get me wrong there are still differentials at play, but the heyday is over (for instance, there was a time when Bakken crude fetched $11/barrel less than WTI).

Adding on to that, the ability for US oil producers to export crude for the first time in a long time cut the WTI-Brent spread down to just a couple of dollars. Another aspect of the energy revolution heyday was the ability to buy enormous amounts of cheap domestic crude with ease (basin differentials or no, WTI well below Brent meant any refinery could benefit), refine it, and export those refined petroleum products all around the world. Netting a nice profit in the process.

I bring this up because going forward, the idiosyncratic situation (or should I say blessing) US refineries were given during the boom is largely gone. Future profits will be earned on the merits of Valero Energy's operational prowess, a story that has been in play since last year.

Profits

Valero's latest earnings report had a major piece of noise in it that has to be kept in mind. During Q2 2016, Valero reported $814 million in net income. However, that included a "$454 million benefit related to the change in the lower of cost or market inventory valuation," which pushed down Valero's cost of sales making its gross margin much stronger but only on a temporary basis.

That came with a negative $87 million impact from the related tax consequences (better margins, larger profits, higher taxes), and on a side note, there was also a $56 million impairment charge stemming from operations in Aruba.

On an adjusted basis, Valero's Q2 2016 net income was $503 million. In Q2 2017, that grew to $548 million. Equal to an 8.95% boost year over year.

That growth was made possible by a 96% utilization rate across its refineries during the quarter for throughput volumes of ~3 million bpd. Valero's Q2 2016 utilization rate was 94% equal to a throughput of ~2.8 million bpd, equal to a 192,000 bpd rise in throughput volumes y-o-y. This helped push its refinery income generation up by $57 million to $959 million assuming it is a standalone unit (doesn't include G&A, interest, and income tax expenses).

High utilization rates are partially a product of Valero's investments in exporting related infrastructure over the past several years, as the company exported an average of 369,000 bpd of gasoline and diesel products in Q2. Not having your products landlocked is a boon that can't be understated.

Worth noting is that higher RIN, Renewable Identification Number, expenses ate into Valero's refining earnings. RIN expenses were up $82 million y-o-y to $255 million. On top of that, back in Q2 2016, RIN expenses of $173 million were up $117 million from the year ago quarter.

So what are RIN expenses?

This part is a politically charged subject, which investors are usually best served staying away from when building a thesis, but for refining operators it is something that must be taken into account. I'm not advocating for or against the RINs on a personal basis, this is from the point of view of independent refinery operators like Valero (and related industries).

To encourage the use of renewable fuels the EPA [Environmental Protection Agency] sets the Renewable Volume Obligation [RVO] as part of the Renewable Fuel Standard [RFS] program. Back in 2007, the Energy Independence and Security Act expanded the RFS program.

Basically, it is a per gallon tax on the production of transportation fuel [gasoline and diesel] that doesn't meet the requirements set out by the RFS. While the RFS program means well, it has created a lot of problems for the downstream industry, and one could argue that has translated into higher prices at the pump for consumers while pushing smaller players out of business. Industry-wide, RIN expenses have risen from $10 billion in 2015 to an estimated $15 billion in 2016.

In order to meet those requirements, refiners have a couple of options. They can produce biofuel, creating RINs in the process, and blend that with non-renewable fuel to cover their RVO requirement. For instance, blending ethanol with gasoline blendstock [with ethanol representing roughly 10% of RVO compliant gasoline].

That is one option. Another is to simply produce the non-renewable fuel and purchase RINs from other players, and having another entity do the blending and producing of biofuels. Valero does a combination of both.

Source: EPA

Refineries are charged based on how much non-compliant gasoline and diesel they produce so the cost of RINs are based on volume.

The problem is that the amount of RINs needed to be RVO compliant can be quite burdensome as the RVO requirement per gallon is rising per year.

So refinery operators with biofuel divisions, like Valero, have turned to renewable diesel as a way to generate additional RINs (1 gallon of ethanol equals 1 RIN, but 1 gallon of biodiesel and other renewable diesel products can generate 1.5-1.7 RINs) to offset rising RVO levels.

Valero Energy is adding 8,000 bpd of green diesel production capacity to its 10,000 bpd Diamond Green Diesel plant in Louisiana for $200 million gross through a JV with Darling Ingredients (50% to Valero). That development is set to come online during the first half of next year and will help tame its RIN expense to some degree.

Growing concern

In 2009, 11.1 billion gallons of biofuel had to be produced and blended with diesel and gasoline that year. By 2016, that rose to 22.25 billion gallons. By 2022, that will hit 36 billion gallons. This leads to the cost of RINs steadily skyrocketing as RVO requirements rise way faster than US demand for transportation fuels (RVO requirement per gallon of petroleum product produced going up).

On a side note, commercial auto diesel allows for only 5% of the product to contain biodiesel while the auto industry doesn't want to see ethanol content in gasoline exceed 10%. Originally, ethanol made up 3% of gasoline back in 2005.

When this program was first created back in 2005 under the Energy Policy Act, domestic demand for transportation fuels was steadily rising each year, so having a higher and higher amount of biofuels produced and blended seemed to make sense to compensate for rising demand. Yet huge improvements in fuel millage stalled demand growth (until very recently, largely due to quantity demanded rising in response to low oil prices dragging down petroleum product prices).

Put another way, it is nearly impossible for independent refineries that don't have enormous biofuel operations to be RVO compliant without purchasing RINs (amount of RINs needed per gallon produced is arguably rising too fast). So a large amount of cash has to either be shelled out to keep building biofuel plants [Valero has the ability to produce 1.4 billion gallons a year currently, yet still is incurring a huge RIN expense], whose economics are questionable, or the RIN expenses keep rising.

In theory, this is supposed to spur a boom in biofuel production, creating a cleaner environment for us to live in and promoting energy security.

Another issue with ethanol is that it is corrosive and must be blended at a final distribution point (doing so beforehand could/would ruin key infrastructure). This adds another significant cost.

The way to get around this is to export petroleum products to countries where RFS rules don't apply, ironically spurring the huge growth in US petroleum product exports over the past decade.

Final thoughts

Valero Energy Corporation is chugging along just fine with several projects in the works to drive the firm higher, which I will get into in later articles. However, the RIN expense issue is one to be closely monitored not just for Valero Energy Corporation, but the entire refining industry as a whole.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.