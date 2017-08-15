Vanguard Brings You Tech

This fund is invested in a lot of companies, but the top 10 account for about 55% of the entire ETF.

The technology sector has been on a tear over the last several years.

This research report was produced by Colorado Wealth Management Fund with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

The Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) invests 87% of the fund into the technology sector. It has strong returns over the last decade. There are other technology ETFs which have performed better, but they’ve had materially different holdings.

What does the ETF do?

Here is the index information from the Vanguard website:

Here are some attributes of the fund:

VGT does have PE ratio on the higher end. Being invested in 364 stocks is potentially great diversification. The fund is very top heavy with its allocations.

Expenses & yield

Expense ratio is 0.10%.

Dividend schedule is quarterly.

Dividend yield is 1.10%.

Holdings

Here are the top 40 holdings:

Ticker Company Name % Allocation (AAPL) Apple Inc 13.90% (MSFT) Microsoft Corp 9.31% (FB) Facebook Inc A 6.54% (GOOG) Alphabet Inc C 5.22% (GOOGL) Alphabet Inc A 5.08% (V) Visa Inc Class A 3.21% (INTC) Intel Corp 2.93% (CSCO) Cisco Systems Inc 2.88% (ORCL) Oracle Corp 2.84% (IBM) International Business Machines Corp 2.56% (MA) Mastercard Inc A 2.13% (AVGO) Broadcom Ltd 1.72% (QCOM) Qualcomm Inc 1.50% (NVDA) Nvidia Corp 1.43% (ACN) Accenture Plc A 1.42% (TXN) Texas Instruments Inc 1.41% (ADBE) Adobe Systems Inc 1.29% (PYPL) Paypal Holdings Inc 1.13% (CRM) Salesforce.Com Inc 1.05% (ADP) Automatic Data Processing Inc 0.85% (AMAT) Applied Materials Inc 0.82% (ATVI) Activision Blizzard Inc 0.75% (CTSH) Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp A 0.74% (EBAY) Ebay Inc 0.66% (EA) Electronic Arts Inc 0.60% (INTU) Intuit Inc 0.59% (MU) Micron Technology Inc 0.58% (HPQ) Hp Inc 0.54% (FIS) Fidelity National Information Services Inc 0.52% (ADI) Analog Devices Inc 0.52% (GLW) Corning Inc 0.51% (HPE) Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 0.51% (TEL) Te Connectivity Ltd 0.51% (--) Cmt Market Liquidity Rate 0.50% (FISV) Fiserv Inc 0.48% (WDC) Western Digital Corp 0.47% (APH) Amphenol Corp Class A 0.42% (LRCX) Lam Research Corp 0.42% (DXC) Dxc Technology Co 0.40% (ADSK) Autodesk Inc 0.37%

As you can see, out of 364 companies, the top 10 holdings have almost 55% of the total allocation. It’s nice to be invested in so many different companies, but I’d like to see more diversification.

Who would want the ETF?

As it stands, this is more of a fund for investors who like a heavy allocation to the top 5-10 companies. There’s nothing wrong with having a high allocation to these stocks, but an investor should be aware to look at the allocations of each company and not the total companies in the fund. Here are the subsectors:

I like this subsector diversification. I especially like seeing semiconductors significantly higher than semiconductor equipment. Many of these allocations are services people are going to need for the foreseeable future. Here’s how the fund has performed over the last decade from MorningStar:

VGT has outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) over the last decade quite significantly. The 10-year period has seen annual returns of 11.09%. These are great returns considering it’s counting the 2008 downturn.

Portfolio & risk

I believe tech will continue to perform very well. My only concern, and why I’d only want to invest in individual companies, is the overall high valuations. Tech has seen a large influx of money over the last several years and is likely to suffer for it during a market panic. If we have a serious market price drop, tech may take a massive hit compared to the market overall. At current prices, I see VGT as being on a watch list. The low expense ratio and strategy is a good way to get allocation to the tech sector.

I took the top batch of holdings and plugged them into CPMS.

CPMS Assessment

Each stock was ranked by their relative performance on several metrics with the each metric carrying its own weighting.

The weights were:

25% Dividend Yield

25% P/E on current year estimated earnings

12.5% P/E on next year’s consensus earnings

12.5% 5-year beta

5% market capitalization

12.5% price to sales

5% EV to EBITDA

2.5% price to cash flow

Any investor with the program could assign their own weightings, but I felt these were very useful metrics across most sectors.

Conclusion

Technology has been a strong sector for investors for quite a long time. Tech is likely to continue showing strong returns over the long run. My major concern is that VGT may take more of a max drawdown than other Vanguard funds during the next market panic. For now, my top choice is still the Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC). Consumer staples are a great long-term investment for almost any time period. VDC won’t climb as well as tech will in a bull market, but it should take far less of a drawdown in a panic. For investors interested in individual stocks, Intel is trading at surprisingly low ratios compared to the sector.

