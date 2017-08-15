European Online Poker Is Transforming, And PokerStars Is Set To Reap The Rewards

CEO Rafi Ashkenazi indicated that the company is "quite excited" about the prospects during the recent Q2 earnings call.

The Stars Group is in a unique position to benefit from the combining of online poker player pools in France, Italy, Spain, and Portugal.

In July 2017, the regulatory authorities in France, Italy, Spain, and Portugal came together in Rome to sign a historic accord that has been in the making for half a decade. The impact of the agreement will shake up the online poker industry, improving the market conditions in some of the largest markets in Europe.

Over the last decade, online gaming regulation has proliferated across the globe, creating an environment for consumers to responsibly engage in online gaming with the safeguards and checks in place to help protect those at risk. In many jurisdictions, sensible and measured rules have created competitive online gambling markets that have allowed companies to flourish while affording more protection to consumers.

In online poker, many countries, including the UK, Denmark, Belgium, and Bulgaria, allow operators to share player pools between countries. This means that a player in the UK can play against someone in Denmark, Argentina, Canada, and the rest of the world.

Having access to a global player pool means that more games run around the clock, and operators can spread bigger tournaments, resulting in a more appealing product for consumers, thus channeling more players to regulated sites. It also leads to a much more competitive business marketplace, allowing small operators to build a reasonable liquidity pool across multiple jurisdictions.

However, the regulations in Spain, Italy, and France are unique in that they do not allow this form of cross-border shared liquidity. The closed system adopted in these countries has resulted in declining online poker revenue, lower channelization, and less competition. Portugal, which only passed online gaming regulation in 2016, adopted the same model as its Iberian neighbors.

Thankfully, regulators in these four markets have seen the error of their ways. The agreement signed in July paves the way for operators licensed across these four countries to pool liquidity. While a step short from allowing full international liquidity, it goes a long way in correcting course.

Online gaming operators with substantial investment in online poker are set to reap the benefits, and The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TSG), formerly Amaya Inc. (Nasdaq: AYA; TSX: AYA), parent company of the global online poker brand PokerStars, leads the pack.

As discussed in The European Shared Liquidity Opportunity, an in-depth report published by industry resource experts Poker Industry PRO, the company is in a unique position to benefit due to its deep penetration in each market.

“While other operators are preparing for shared liquidity, Amaya - with its current de-facto monopoly in Portugal, a dominant position in Spain and Italy, and a competitive product in France - is positioned to reap the biggest rewards. Its combined European player pool would be the second largest in the world,” the report’s abstract reads.

According to figures presented in the report, despite declining revenues in these markets, France, Italy, and Spain still represent over one fifth of the group’s total poker revenue; improvements in these markets will have a significant impact in the company’s bottom line.

The Stars Group CEO Rafi Ashkenazi recognized this during the company’s first quarter earnings call.

“Instead of managing four segregated liquidities, we would be able to manage one liquidity and through that attract players, increase the prizes and basically use our scale to continue to grow,” Ashkenazi stated. “Europe is still a very significant region for us in which we are quite focused on.”

That sentiment was echoed in the Q2 earnings call. “From our perspective, we are quite excited […] the combination of the four markets for us will definitely be an improvement for the overall poker performance in these four markets, and we are looking forward to that,” Ashkenazi stated, adding that it is “a little bit too soon” to disclose internal estimations on the expected market growth from the shared liquidity pool.

Even though total group revenue for the quarter was $305.3 million, representing annual growth of 6.8% and the sixth straight quarter that revenue has grown by more than 5% year on year, online poker revenue in Q2 was only $202.9 million, a decline of 5.9% year on year.

However, the company is still confident that it can close out the year generating the same poker revenue as it did in 2016. It is currently down 2.4% in the first half, from $432 million to $421 million, but the company expects to make up this shortfall, a task that could be made easier with the implementation of shared liquidity across its segregated European markets.

The Stars Group is the only operator which could immediately create a player pool that spans all four jurisdictions. According to figures presented in the Poker Industry PRO report, this combined player pool would be immediately larger than the international pools of its primary competition, including 888 and GVC’s partypoker. Large weekly guaranteed tournaments could triple in size overnight, and its big annual events, like its “Spring Championship of Online Poker,” could run with guaranteed prize pools that could reach $10 million, the report concludes.

Since the publication of the report, which anticipated the swift adoption of a shared liquidity among France, Italy, Spain, and Portugal, agreements have indeed been signed and regulators are working fast to get the systems in place to allow for a rapid launch. The most optimistic timelines for European shared liquidity peg companies like PokerStars sharing liquidity across borders by the end of the year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

Business relationship disclosure: Poker Industry PRO is the leading data analytics platform dedicated to understanding the online poker industry. PRO offers a series of reports that provide unparalleled analysis of the world's largest online poker company. Our dedicated professional staff have been providing expert insight to industry analysts, investors, journalists and operators since 2011. All the biggest online poker companies are subscribers to the PRO platform; however, neither the company nor its contributors hold any position in these companies.

Additional disclosure: All major online poker operators are customers/subscribers to our analytics platform.