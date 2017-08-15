Herbalife: The Frantic Effort to Fill the U.S. Recruitment Gap

The recent split of Distributors and Preferred Members in the US reveal the deceptive nature of their Statement of Average Gross Compensation.

Herbalife has launched an unprecedented level of promotions in North America in an attempt to fill the recruiting gap. Some of these recruiting incentives are worth $400.

The graph of Volume Points vs. New Members shows the classic sign of a pyramid scheme, sales is directly tied to recruiting.

Herbalife's is misleading investors, insisting the poor Q2 in North America is due to "learning new tools and procedures".

Introduction

As Michael Johnson, the President of Herbalife once said, "It's all recruitment". Of course, he did not realize at the time, that his statement would become public knowledge. This article proves, using the company's own published data for North America, just how true that statement really is. Having established that Herbalife's success in North America is primarily based on recruiting new members, we will look at Herbalife's frantic attempts to swell its member ranks and sustain the outward impression of business as usual at Herbalife North America.

Part 1 - Approaching Q2 Earnings

Going into Q2 earnings Herbalife shares had been on a steady decline since the middle of July, closing lower 9 out of 11 days to finally close are $66.52 prior to the earnings release. The Q2 earnings report showed North America Volume Points were down 18% YoY. Was this a sign that Ackman was right? Is Herbalife a pyramid scheme that was starting to collapse under the mandated FTC restructuring? In the after-hours market, the stock dropped another $3-$4, despite a large EPS beat. This was the tone of the market leading into the Q2 earnings call.

Rich Goudis, on his first earnings call as CEO, quickly sought to allay investor fears saying, " we anticipated the results in the U.S." and making this statement in his prepared remarks.

"As those of you who have followed us for a while know, we have gone through similar transitions in recent years and the short-term volume softness we experienced this past quarter is typical when our distributors shift their attention from building their businesses to a temporary acute focus on learning new tools and procedures, and business techniques. We saw a similar situation in many markets as recently as late 2014 and early 2015 when we implemented enhancements to our worldwide marketing program. During that implementation time period, we experienced a temporary decline in volume, which was then followed by accelerating growth rates and led to record volume in 2016."

Lest we forget our history, 2014 sales were $4.96B, 2015 sales were $4.47B and 2016 sales were $4.49B. Citing a prior 10% decline in global sales as an analogy for the current situation is not very reassuring to investors.

Later in the call John DeSimone (CFO) echoed the CEO's statement with these comments.

"This decline in volume is the result of short-term trends from behavior, pattern adjustments due to the FTC implementation, which we believe is transitionary in nature. Throughout this transition, our distributors have continued to adapt and educate their organizations, our new tools and procedures and continued to demonstrate high engagement levels"

Overall, these remarks combined with raised EPS guidance were sufficient to appease the market, the prior slide halted and a mild recovery has since taken place.

To paraphrase management, sales in North America are down because distributors are learning new tools and processes related to the FTC requirements. I'm wary when Herbalife uses blanket explanations for disappointing results as they often turn out to be of questionable accuracy. South Korea and the United Kingdom are two recent examples where they predicted a rosy future, only to be followed by multi year declines. If you misdiagnose the problem it's unlikely you will find the cure.

With this history in mind let's compare North America to another market that is undergoing similar changes, India.

How Did India Do?

In my article, " How Herbalife Fooled Wall Street with its Preferred Member Numbers" published on May 2nd 2017, I revealed that Herbalife had initiated a Preferred Member program in India that commenced in January of 2017, a fact that Herbalife had not previously disclosed.

According to their Q1 10-Q, which was issued a few days later after my article, Herbalife has been required to segment its customer base into distributors and Preferred Members to meet local regulations, just as they have done in the US. The Quarterly Breakout Key Metrics now shows this segmentation of the customer base in India.

In mid-March Herbalife rolled out their Point of Sale (POS) app for Smartphones\Tablets to their distributors in India, just as they have done in the US. Surely some of this customer segmentation and "learning of new tools and procedures" would affect India in the same way that it has the US. The table below compares the performance of these geographies during Q1 and Q2, at the time when these changes were most impactful.

While North America has substantially declined in the first half of 2017, India has positively thrived while undergoing some of the same changes being implemented in the US.

Those that follow Herbalife closely may know that each quarter Herbalife posts a document on their Investor Relations website called Quarterly Breakout Key Metrics. This single page document lists many key metrics for all 6 Herbalife geographies covering a moving 3-year span. All of the key metrics for North America from 2011 - 2017 are included on the "North America Only" tab along with all of the calculations and graph used in this article. The spreadsheet has a second tab titled "Distributor Compensation" whose contents are described The attached spreadsheet contains two tabs, Using the Wayback Machine I have collected these key metrics going back to 2011 and collated them in the attached spreadsheet on the "North America Only" tab. (Key_Metrics_2011-2017.xlsx). We will use this data to analyze what is really going on in North America to cause the decline.

Part 2 - The North America Volume Points Problem in Three Graphs

To understand why Volume Points are declining we must look at how Volume Points in North America correlate to other key metrics. We can do this using the Excel CORREL function which gives us a numeric value to indicate how strongly two sets of data correlate to one another. Suffice it to say that the nearer the correlation coefficient is to +1, the stronger the correlation. Read Appendix 2 for more detail on correlation coefficients if needed.

The table below shows the results of three correlation tests using Herbalife's North America data from 2011-2017.

These correlation coefficients are a little abstract so I'll present them in a graphical form, by looking at how the two sets of data points move in tandem. This is done by calculating the percentage change in Volume Points each consecutive quarter and comparing it to the percentage change in the respective member numbers for the same period. All graphs are generated using Herbalife's own quarterly Breakout Key Metrics.

The first graph shows the correlation between Volume Points and Combined New Members + Average Sales Leaders with VP in North America. (Note: Herbalife sometimes refers to Average Sales Leaders with VP as Active Sales Leaders, they are the same thing.)

Clearly the correlation here is extremely strong and the message is simple, as Combined New Members and retained Sales Leaders with VP go up, so do Volume Points, the inverse is also true. But let's look at this relationship if we break it down into its two component parts, Combined New Members & Average Sales Leaders with VP.

The next graph shows the correlation only between Volume Points and Average Sales Leaders with VP.

In this graph, a correlation does not immediately jump off the page, which is why the correlation is only considered moderate (0.51). Now compare that to the graph below which shows the correlation between Volume Points and Combined New Members for the same period.

In this graph, the correlation is once again extremely obvious. All the periods of peak Volume Points exactly match the peaks of new membership and most of the troughs follow the same relationship.

From this we can deduce that Volume Points trends in North America are driven primarily by recruitment of new members, not sales made to existing members. This "endless chain" of recruiting is a classic trait of pyramid schemes.

While this may be the first time investors have seen how strong the correlation is between recruitment and volume points in North America, it is not news to the higher echelons (executives and distributors) of Herbalife, they know this correlation very well ("It's all recruitment"). The problem isn't learning new systems and procedures, its recruiting, same as it ever was!

Part 3 - It's All Recruitment (Incentives, Promotions and Giveaways)

With the Q2 results Herbalife has spun the North America decline into a temporary glitch that will resolve itself with time. By doing so they bought another 3 months in which to correct the real problem.

To legitimize the North American operation and thus the whole business model, Herbalife needs to recruit like they have never done before. Unless they reverse the membership trends in North America and show signs of a turnaround, investors are likely to conclude that Herbalife really is a pyramid scheme.

The focus on recruitment was evident in the Q2 conference call with Herbalife management using the word "promotion" 12 times in its typical sales and marketing context. The table below shows the frequency of the word "promotion" in earnings calls dating back to 2015.

With Q2 North American distributor numbers down 27% YoY they need lots of new members to plug the widening gap. The company knows it and Rich Goudis indirectly acknowledged it twice in the Q2 earnings call:

"As we assess our most recent performance, we recognize a real need for more distributors to help us to take advantage of these megatrends and accelerate our top line growth rate. We recently implemented new programs and promotions to further drive customer and distributor sponsorship and retention." "This quarter, we are pivoting the entire organization to once again be laser-focused on growth, attracting new customers and distributors to our business…"

Just how focused is Herbalife on recruiting? Let's take a look at some of the incentives, promotions and giveaways that Herbalife has implemented in North America to drive retention and recruitment in the era of FTC mandated change. In the interests of clarity, I have relegated the details of these promotions to Appendix 3.

As you can see, there has been no shortage of promotions in the US so far in 2017. In addition to these, there are other promotions for which I could find references but no detail, such as the Active Member Program (AMP) and the Platinum Charter Preferred Member.

Surely adding all these promotions in North America at a time when your distributor base is already distracted by "learning new tools and procedures" would seem counter-productive.

Despite this unprecedented onslaught of recruiting promotions, combined new memberships in North America were still down 27% Y/Y in Q2. Allowing for Canada, about 10% of the North American population, the decline in the US would be about 30% Y/Y.

The Greatest Recruiting Tool of All - $$ Money $$

In my article " Herbalife: A Preview of Q2 in North America" I made readers aware that Herbalife released a new Statement of Average Gross Compensation (SAGC) on April 19th of 2017. The table below summarizes the changes between the current and prior versions of the SAGC.

The most notable changes are the increase in distributor compensation, ranging from a 51% increase for bulk of distributors to a 33% increase in compensation for the top 1%. You can read more about this comparison by following this link to the article.

In the years 2011 - 2015 Herbalife used a different format for their SAGC, making exact comparisons impossible (link to historical SAGC). However, using the information provided in those historical SAGC's, we can calculate similar statements on gross income and compare those as shown below.

*Derived from Herbalife SAGC documents 2011 - 2015. Data included in attached spreadsheet on the "Distributor Compensation" tab.

Clearly the huge jump from 73% making less than $259 in 2015 to 50% making more than $370 in 2016 is a very significant swing and a much more attractive message to potential recruits. This comes at a time when Herbalife badly needs a stronger set of incentives with which to lure new recruits while its reputation and membership has been on the decline in North America.

We do not know how Herbalife calculates the SAGC numbers, nor do we know that they calculate them in a consistent way, i.e. by calendar year or rolling year and what other caveats are employed and varied each year. The introduction of the Preferred Member program and subsequent re-assignment of downlines would have provided fertile ground for alternate calculations of income data.

Given the generally misleading nature of the SAGC it would be prudent to assume that the numbers are interpreted in whichever way yields the most attractive set of distributor compensations.

Part 4 - The Distributor Contradiction

Now that Herbalife has split US members into Distributors and Preferred Members, the early numbers from Q1 and Q2 generate some interesting questions.

The latest Statement of Average Gross Compensation (SAGC) implies that of the 399,673 members only 14% of them were distributors (55,954 had some income), the remaining 86% (343,719 had no income) must therefore be discount only members.

With a 2016 distributor retention rate of 58.3% in North America Herbalife only needs to recruit 23,332 new distributors in 2017 to maintain their distributor numbers at the 2016 levels implied by the SAGC.

According to Herbalife's latest metrics they recruited 30,667 distributors in the first half of 2017, pro-rated for the full year this would put them 163% ahead of target at the mid-point of 2017. Furthermore, according to the Q2 earnings call they now have 440,000 Preferred Members in North America, 28% higher than the number of discount only members implied by the latest SAGC.

With distributor recruiting 163% ahead of the 2016 pace (as implied by the SAGC) and Preferred Members up 28% over 2016 (as implied by the SAGC) why are Volume Points so low? Why is Herbalife "laser focused on growth" and running all kinds of promotions in North America designed to recruit new distributors?

The answer is twofold: 1) The balance of consumers\distributors implied by the SAGC is a fantasy constructed to mislead potential recruits. The true nature of this fantasy is finally being exposed. 2) Many of those members considered to have been discount only members, because they had zero earnings, were in fact failed distributors as Herbalife critics have alleged for years.

Part 5 - The Outlook for Q3

It is too early to make a judgement on whether Herbalife's recruitment efforts will be sufficient to turn the tide in Q3, but they face multiple challenges:

Their distributors are also their recruiters and their distributor numbers are at record lows in North America. Herbalife's quarterly metrics show 62,000 - 63,000 distributors in North America for Q1 and Q2, the next lowest number for the past 7 years is 76,000 in Q1 of 2011.

Herbalife's first challenge was to show that Herbalife had "genuine retail demand" by converting\recruiting as many people as they could to Preferred Members. Herbalife achieved their goal and now have 440,000 Preferred Members in the US. However, as I detailed in my article " How Herbalife Fooled Wall Street with its Preferred Member Numbers", Herbalife went back to their lapsed members in early 2017 and offered them a free Preferred Membership or free Distributorship, with all past dues waived. Having been to the lapsed member well once, a return trip just a few months later will yield limited results. This means that most new Distributors and Preferred Members recruited in the remainder of 2017 need to come from the public, a significantly more difficult proposition than that faced in the first half of the year.

Herbalife's Q3 is the first quarter in which the FTC requirements will be in effect for the entire quarter so its effects may be greater than Q2, which was a partial quarter.

Herbalife has managed to largely sustain its stock price through these recent challenges by increasing bottom line guidance multiple times. As it starts to pay out its $400 bounty (see Appendix 3) on incentives to recruit new Distributors and new Supervisors, this is going to have a material impact on the bottom line.

Closing Thoughts

With Q3 being the first quarter in which the FTC sanctions take full effect it is setup to be pivotal in the future of the company. As demonstrated in this article, the only way to turn around Volume Points in North America is to increase recruitment of new members.

To meet this challenge Herbalife has been pulling out all the stops in North America over the last 2 quarters to drive up their recruiting numbers. How much worse the recruiting numbers may have been without this unprecedented effort is a matter of speculation, but 40%+ seems likely.

Should the Y/Y decline in North American memberships continue, it is likely to draw the attention of international regulators. If the EU or China were to mandate that Herbalife implement FTC like changes in those regions, it would mark a point of no return for the company's present valuation.

Appendix 1 - A Note from the Author

I write these articles because I believe that Herbalife is dishonest and unethical. Dishonest with their customers, business opportunists, investors and the public. While Herbalife is constantly spinning their numbers in press releases and earnings calls, I seek to counter that with a more realistic and fact-based assessment of the situation.

I want to be clear that writing an article that is critical of Herbalife does not equate to a recommendation to short the stock based on this article alone. In fact, if you read my prior articles carefully, I have often stated that Herbalife is more of a gamble than an investment as there are too many unpredictable factors, Icahn, Ackman, China investigation, potential regulatory action, stock buyback and a potential short-squeeze to name a few.

However, if after reading all the above disclaimer, you are interested in shorting the stock I wanted to share some thoughts. Initially I bought long term PUTS (Jan 2018) on the basis that it was too hard to predict when the FTC sanctions would finally bite in North America, but third quarter seemed pivotal, so I timed them accordingly.

Thus far I have been surprised by the resiliency of the stock. Despite the obvious warning signs for North America, most long investors seem relatively impervious to bad news and especially the potential implications of a worsening situation in North America. Couple this optimism with the company's increasing stock buyback in the second half and you have the setup for a big correction leading up to and including, Q3 earnings.

Taking these factors into account I have adjusted my short strategy to include buying PUTS and shorting over earnings, a strategy which worked very well in Q2. I will look very carefully at the available data to see how Herbalife's recruiting efforts are working in Q3, if they show a pattern of sustained or continued decline as demonstrated in my article "Herbalife: A Preview of Q2 in North America", I will repeat this strategy in Q3.

Appendix 2 - Linear Correlation Coefficients

Linear correlation coefficients are used to measure how closely related two sets of values are. I won't digress into a lesson on linear correlation coefficients but you can find a good explanation here. An example of a positive correlation would be, the more it rains, the more umbrellas are sold. An example of a negative correlation would be, as ambient temperature goes up, soup sales go down.

Appendix 3 - Herbalife US Promotions

I. The Charter Preferred Member (CPM) Program (Oct 10 th, 2016 - Dec 31st, 2016)

Initial iterations of the program were directed toward the current membership to split the customer base into distributors (business opportunity) and preferred members (personal consumption) as required by the FTC. The CPM program offered numerous benefits including a $25 credit on an order of $50 or more. While this did not add any new external customers the 2017 Q2 10-Q lists 38,300 Sales Leaders who converted to Charter Preferred Members.

The CPM program was originally limited to October 31st, then until November 30th, then December 31st and finally January 31st when it truly expired for the last time in the US.

II. Welcome Back Promotion for Inactive Members (Oct 10 th, 2016 - Jan 31 st, 2017)

Concurrently with the internal CPM promotion, Herbalife also promoted the CPM program to "inactive members", former members whose membership had lapsed. The program offered to waive all past Annual Membership Services Fees and those signing up by Oct 31 st also received a $25 credit on an order of $50 or more. Essentially recruits received a 1-year free membership with no obligation or commitment.

III. Welcome Back Promotion for Inactive Distributors (March 14th, 2017 - May 30th, 2017)

A variation on the Welcome Back Program for Members allowed lapsed Distributors to re-instate their Distributorship with all past Annual Distributor Service Fees being waived . Effectively a 1-year free distributorship with no obligation or commitment.

IV. Platinum Charter Preferred Member Program (Unknown)

I have no details on this program but you can find a reference to it here on the MyHerbalife.com website.

V. Loyal Customer Program (February 2017 - Ongoing)

The loyal customer program is directed at retail customers (non-Herbalife members) in a thinly veiled attempt to recruit them as Preferred Members or Distributors. The following slide from the Herbalife loyal customer training presentation says it all.

Being part of this loyal customer program, customers can earn points through consumption or activities. These points can then be redeemed for rewards such as cups and tote bags etc. Consumption points are straightforward, you purchase Herbalife products and you receive points. Activity points are less obvious and are described on the slide below.

Activity points start out reasonably enough and seem to align with the goals of the customer, but they quickly degrade into attempts to leverage the customers personal network to advance Herbalife's recruitment and selling goals. As you now know, and Herbalife has always known, the only thing that really matters is recruitment.

VI. iPad Promotion (March 2017 - July 2017)

The iPad promotion has been through several iterations and is primarily geared toward steering Distributors towards engaging in the Documented Volume process. While not a direct recruiting activity it will certainly boost distributor retention and may indirectly improve recruiting by having better tools at the disposal of the distributor.

VII. Jump into Summer Promotion (Summer 2017)

Purchase one Herbalife24 CR7 Drive canister and one Brazilian Herbal Tea bottle using promotional SKU #206U, and you'll receive a FREE Herbalife Nutrition-branded jump rope and collapsible water bottle.

VIII. Distributor Action Plan (Unknown - January 31st, 2018)

Distributors who achieve 500 Documented Volume Points for each of three consecutive months can choose from 1 of three rewards, each valued at $75.

IX. Distributor Action Promotion (July 1st, 2017 January 31st, 2018)

Recruit 2 new members who become Distributors and subsequently fulfill the requirements for the aforementioned Distributor Action Plan and you receive a "2 day vacation" valued at $400.

Recruit 2 new members who become Supervisors and receive a Starwood Resorts $400 gift card.

You can find more information on these promotions by watching this YouTube video. The above promotions are discussed between 0:27 and 6:30. Link

X. Active Member Promotion

Qualified distributors who achieve 500 documented VP's in each of three consecutive months receive their choice of rewards worth $75. Link

