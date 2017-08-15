A Note On Moody's Acquisition Of Bureau Van Dijk

Regulators have cleared Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) $3.3 billion acquisition of Bureau Van Dijk (BvD) from Swedish PE firm EQT, which was announced May 15th, 2017 by the company. Bureau Van Dijk provides information and solutions in credit analysis, investment research, prices, taxes, compliance and due diligence, as well as data sets covering more than 220 million private companies. The company has strong relationships with more than 160 independent information providers, allowing them to address an array of business related challenges. This move will help Moody’s expand their analytics business, which currently accounts for about 1/3rd of their revenues. It will also help to diversify the business that Moody’s Analytics has exposure to. Prior to this acquisition, 88% of Moody’s Analytics pro forma customer base consisted of financial institutions. With the addition of BvD’s clients, Moody’s Analytics customer base is now made up of only 78% financial institutions, a 10% decrease. The addition of BvD will increase the amount of revenue that Moody’s Analytics generates from subscription, from 75% to 78%.

Source: Moody's Investor Presentation on Q2 earnings, page 12

Bureau Van Dijk has proven to be a strong performer over the last 10 years. Revenues increased at 9.3% per year, growing from €106 million in 2006 to €258 million in 2016. EBITDA has increased from €41 million in 2006 to €132 million in 2016, a CAGR of 12.4%. BvD has seen their EBITDA margin strengthen from 38% in 2006 to 51% today. This should help drive Moody’s long-term revenue growth outlook to the low single digits, as well as EPS growth in the low teens. Moody’s expects to see the effect of expense synergies in the range of $45 million annually by 2019. These synergies will be generated through the adoption of best practices, co-location of staff, an elimination of overlapping data acquisition costs, expansion of BvD’s reach beyond Europe, and the packaging of BvD and Moody’s Analytics software and data. Moody’s also plans to enrich both Analytics and Investor Services data with BvD’s proprietary data. Annual expense synergies are expected to reach $80 million by 2021.

Source: Moody's Investor Presentation on Q2 earnings, page 12

Moody’s financed this purchase efficiently, using $1.3 billion in offshore cash on hand in combination with the issuance of $2 billion in debt. In the second quarter, they issued $500 million of 2.625% senior unsecured notes that are due in 2023, as well as $500 million of 3.35% senior unsecured notes that are due in 2028. It is also using a $500 million Term Loan A, as well as commercial paper.

Source: Moody's Investor Presentation on Q2 earnings, page 14

While this will increase debt, Moody’s plans to reduce debt over the next two years, which may result in decrease of share repurchase. Guidance calls for $200 million in share repurchase, but this may change depending on market conditions and other capex.

Investors should have a positive outlook on Moody’s purchase of Bureau Van Dijk. While the $3.3 billion purchase price values BvD at close to 12x sales, it will help to drive Moody’s growth for the coming years. Moody’s Analytics will be able to expand with the exposure it is gaining to companies beyond financial institutions. BvD has a strong track record over the last 10 years and as illustrated by their ability to increase EBITDA margin. The sizable synergies created will also help to increase margins. It will be important to keep eyes on Moody’s earnings for Q3 as they are expected to include the BvD purchase.

With help of the newly acquired business, Moody's should be able to drive revenue in the high single digits. The following table illustrates Moody's revenue with 7% growth from the 2017 trailing twelve month revenue.

Source: Raw data for 2012-2017 from SEC filings (All numbers in millions)

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 (TTM) 2018 2019 2020 $2,730 $2,973 $3,343 $3,485 $3,604 $3,835 $4,065 $4,309 $4,567

While somewhat optimistic, this is not unrealistic growth. Considering Moody's will have paid off the $500 million in 5 year bonds issued in 2023, they will likely have reduced their debt substantially from the $4.9 billion that is outstanding currently. They also plan to continue raising their dividend, which management says will consist of 25-30% of Moody's net income. The table below illustrates dividend growth per share assuming it consists of 27.5% of Moody's net income. This assumes both revenue growth and SG&A/operating expenses increase at 6% through 2020. In a more optimistic situation, these expenses will grow at a lower rate than revenue as a result of synergies created from the acquisition of BvD. It seems likely that the dividend will continue to be at least 25% of net income as current management has proven to be shareholder friendly.

Source: Raw data for 2012-2017 from SEC filings (All numbers in millions)

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Net Income 700 816 971 950 276 1,156 1,253 1,359 1,467 Dividend $0.68 $0.98 $1.18 $1.39 $1.49 $1.52 $1.67 $1.81 $1.96

The dividend per share number could certainly vary depending on Moody's share buyback activity, but it is difficult to predict what that will look like. One thing that is clear is Moody's will continue to buy back shares as management is planning to use $200 million to buy back shares this year despite making a settlement an $864 million settlement with the DOJ and purchasing BvD. CFO Linda Huber reiterated this share repurchase program on the quarter 2 earnings call.

In closing, Moody's made efficient use of offshore cash in combination with debt to purchase Bureau Van Dijk from EQT. Moody's currently has a total of $4.9 billion in debt when taking into account their recent issuance for the BvD purchase. CFO Linda Huber also states that Moody's has $1.5 billion in additional debt capacity available but plans to reduce debt in the next 18-24 months. Moody's has already seen success from CCXI in China and this purchase of BvD will only help them expand more in European markets while giving them exposure to more non-financial institutions. They are part of a virtual monopoly in the credit rating industry, allowing them to focus more on the expansion of their analytics business. Moody's will continue to grow revenue while they find ways to increase efficiency and grow their margins.