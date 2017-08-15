Tesla's Bond Issuance And The High Yield Market

Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) recent $1.8 billion high yield bond issuance has received much attention, given the popularity of the stock, the cars, its founder, Elon Musk, and its $60 billion market capitalization. The issue carries a 5.3% coupon, matures on August 15, 2025, and is callable beginning on August 15, 2020, at 103.975, as was sold at par. There has been much written about this bond issuance, including assertions that the deal somehow signals a "top" for the high yield bond market.

For instance, this CNBC.com article quotes an analyst who states that the bond issuance "speaks to the sheer insanity found in the high-yield market to have a deal like this upsized with terms so unappealing to investors." This Bloomberg article states that the bond issuance "represents the latest sign of froth in the high yield market, where investors have been turning a blind eye to bond-market basics in search of yield."

While some may believe that there is insanity or froth in the high yield bond market (I am not stating or assessing if there is or is not), my main point is that Tesla's bond issuance is a unique event that does not represent a useful data point in assessing the health of the high yield bond market. This bond issue is a one-of-a-kind event that should be filed away as a "curiosity" of the bond market.

Why is this issue so unique? First, Tesla's $60 billion market cap makes Tesla one of the highest valued high yield bond issuers (I can think of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) at over a $100 billion market cap, but it also has over $60 billion in debt), which alone places Tesla in its own, very small category. Second, while I have not studied every high yield bond issuer, Tesla probably has the highest or close to highest ratio of market cap to total net debt outstanding ($60 billion versus less than $10 billion), for an issuer with a multi-billion dollar market cap. Most high yield issuers are doing reasonably well if they have a 50/50 debt/market cap ratio, Tesla's debt represents under 15% of total capitalization. Based on this ratio alone, one might conclude that Tesla has a very strong credit profile. Third, and perhaps most importantly, Tesla and Elon Musk are virtually "cult" names with widespread recognition (Model 3 has received over 400,000 pre-orders), visibility which virtually no other high yield bond issuer enjoys.

In my view, the credit ratings on a bond like Tesla's are irrelevant. Tesla presents among the most difficult types of company to rate given its combination of weak credit fundamentals "on paper" but massive equity value to debt ratio and other unique, intangible qualities. Does it make sense to assign a B2/B- issuer level rating on a company with the scale, valuation, and visibility of Tesla? Difficult to tell. I could understand rationales for a credit rating for Tesla ranging from B- to BB+ (I would stop before Investment Grade, since the Baa3/BBB- should be reserved for a certain class of issuer). The bond market is telling us that Tesla is rated roughly in the low-BB range based on comparable yields. The rating agencies generally do not give much weight to market valuations and financial projections, focusing primarily on current, raw credit statistics. There is massive divergence between how the rating agencies and equity markets perceive Tesla, and this is another reason why Tesla bonds should not be used as a relevant data point to assess the overall high yield bond market.

I generally agree with Aswath Damodaran, professor of finance at NYU Stern School of Business, that it did not make sense for Tesla to raise additional capital with debt. Despite its massive market cap, Tesla is still heavily cash flow negative ($2.4 billion cash burn in the first half of 2017), and the company now placed $1.5 billion in a senior position to $60 billion worth of equity holdings. As Damodaran put it in this article, "The company is still young and losing money, and adding a contractual commitment to make interest payments on top of all of the other capital needs that the company has, strikes me as imprudent, with the possibility that one bad year could put the company at risk." On the other hand, sometimes, it makes great sense for a company to take capital when it can. As a corporate and mezzanine lender for 20 years to companies both large and small, I have seen management teams pass up on financing opportunities thinking they could do better, only to sorely regret it later when they really needed the capital, and the markets were far less friendly.

Even with general pessimism on this name, Damodaran, who has been given the nickname as Wall Street's "dean of valuation," still attaches a $30 billion value to Tesla. This is 50% below current value, very bad for shareholders, but still very comfortable from a bond holder's perspective ($30 billion of equity value against under $10 billion of pro forma debt).

Am I a buyer of Tesla bonds? The answer is no, less due to credit concerns (although I also struggle with this credit analysis) and more due to the length of the bonds and the yield. In addition, the call schedule is too favorable to Tesla, with the company able to call the bonds in only three years. If the business plan succeeds, bond investors will quickly see their bonds called - so investors have to accept the upfront risk now, but be taken out early if the company succeeds (where presumably the 5.3% coupon will look extremely attractive and the call premium will not be enough compensation). In the current low interest rate environment, I remain wary of interest rate risk, despite these low rates persisting year after year. To counter this risk, at this time, I will generally not invest in any bond beyond a seven-year maturity date, which takes us to mid-2024, and in most cases, less than six years. Only really excellent risk/reward combinations would entice me to consider bonds beyond seven years, and Tesla's 5.3% coupon and mixed credit profile do not qualify.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.