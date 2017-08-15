Michael Kors: Turnaround Ahead?

The results will be visible in the long-term but the latest earnings release already gave investors confidence that the management knows what it is doing.

Michael Kors (KORS) has been in bearish trend since 2014. To reverse the negative trend, the company introduced a new strategy with the focus on brand preservation and the creation of a luxury consolidated group. This strategic transformation may indeed reverse the negative momentum; however, the market will need a further confirmation. The latest developments with earnings release and the acquisition of Jimmy Choo have been perceived positively by the market and the shares appreciated more than 30%. However, the market will need more positive results in order to break the negative momentum and send the shares higher. Nevertheless, any corrective pullback could be a good opportunity to prepare for the long-term uptrend. In this article, I will comment on the technical indicators pointing to the downward trend, the acquisition of Jimmy Choo, and the most recent earnings release showing early signs of recovery.

Downward momentum

Kors shares have been having a bearish momentum since the peak in February 2014. At that time, it reached a peak of $99.5 and decreased to a low of $34.91 in January 2016. After that, it jumped quickly over the next two months to a price of $59.49. The shares could not increase further and started another downward move reaching a low of $32.38 in May this year after announcing disappointing guidance.

Then, the shares corrected to $36.68 and made yet another attempt to attack the lows after the information that MKM initiated a coverage with a sell rating and a price target of $26. However, the shares could not make lower low and ended an inch higher at $32.81. Since then, the shares received two positive events. First, the company announced the acquisition of Jimmy Choo. After the announcement, the shares increased almost 15% to $37.64. Then, the company reported a positive earnings results and updated guidance which sent the shares 23% higher to reach a high of $46.26.

In my opinion, the shares went a bit ahead of itself and the most likely scenario will be a corrective pullback. The shares are still in bearish momentum making lower lows and lower highs. Only the close above $59.49 would negate the bearish momentum. Nevertheless, the management stated the acquisition of Jimmy Choo was not the last one and further acquisitions will follow.

Therefore, depending on the acquisition, it may be perceived positively once again and support the shares appreciation. Nevertheless, I would rather focus on a corrective pullback in the near-term since I think the company overpaid a bit for the acquisition.

Expensive acquisition

The investors reacted positively when the news broke out. In fact, the initial reaction was negative but then the market reassessed the impact and sent the shares higher. Particularly, the lower discount rate is beneficial for the shareholders stemming from a more optimal capital structure and lower Beta as the company's vision is a more diversified consolidated group of luxury brands. However, the transaction was far from a bargain that would justify the 15% increase following the news. There are two reasons why I think the acquisition was rather expensive. One is a comparison to a recent transaction where Coach acquired Kate Spade. Coach paid an enterprise premium to sales of 1.66 whereas Michael Kors paid a premium of 2.77.

Source: Jimmy Choo Annual Report 2016, Kate Spade 10K

The difference could be explained by the growth rates but Jimmy Choo does not have a stellar growth rate to justify such a high premium. In fact, it achieved only 1% growth rate in constant currency last year. (14% in GBP due to Pound depreciation)

Second, I run a simple discounted cash-flow model to see what scenario is embedded in the price. My scenario was based on the management goal to reach $1bn of sales in the long-term. And so, I counted on achieving that goal by 2024. Also, my assumption included the potential margin expansion that would be the result of synergies and economies of scale. I came up with the enterprise value of $950m which is $350 below the acquisition price.

Source: Author's Calculations

The premium could be the result of a control premium or a conservative scenario applied. This translates into $2.5 decrease in Kors price which was exactly the initial reaction of the market. Nevertheless, the market reassessed the model and concluded that this will be beneficial for Michael Kors shareholders stemming from optimization of the capital structure. Also, the market could have appreciated the vision of creating a consolidated group of luxury brands and reward the company with a lower Beta. In my point of view, there is quite a positive scenario already embedded in the price and now the management could be put under pressure to execute and bring the two companies together. The management also highlighted that the transaction will have a negative impact in first two years on earnings but should be positive on a cash basis.

Source: 1Q 2018 Earnings Release

Therefore, I don't see a potential kick that would send the shares higher in the near term. And so, in my point of view, the higher likelihood is a corrective pullback in the near term. However, if that happens, it may be a good time to pick up some shares and prepare for the possible change in the direction as the company is undergoing a massive transformation of the business. And, the earnings results already brought first signs of recovery.

Earnings Results

The company delivered solid 1Q 2018 results and updated the full year guidance. The revenue and earnings have been revised upward because of higher average unit revenue achievement. There have been a couple of highlights worth mentioning that may have a long-term impact.

• Higher average unit revenue (AUR) achievement despite lower traffic

• Expectation of 65% to 70% new items will come to the market in Spring

• Revised guidance for 2018

• Discontinuing share buy-back program

• Asia expansion is working well

I will briefly comment on those. Higher average unit revenue has been the focus of the call.

Source: 1Q 2018 Earnings Release

The reason is that the management highlighted a couple of times previously that they are going to focus on discontinuing promotional activity which should result in a temporary decline in sales, but overall will be a positive for the brand preservation. And, AUR is the first demonstration that the strategy is working and may be perceived positively by the customers as well. Therefore, it gives investors' confidence that the company is moving in right direction. The result could be a turnaround for the company and the trend reversal. It is still too early to speak about trend reversal but investor confidence has been boosted. Because of higher AUR achievement, the management updated guidance for 2018 with higher revenue and higher earnings. Nevertheless, the operating margin was unchanged at 16%. Also, the management highlighted that in spring there should be an inflow of approximately 65% - 70% of new items.

Source: 1Q 2018 Earnings Release

This is particularly a good news as it should bring freshness to the brand and restore the consumer faith in the brand once again. It is needed to say that the management communicated the discontinuation of the share buyback program and focusing on debt repayment.

Source: 1Q 2018 Earnings Release

I tend to conclude that the earnings restored investor's faith and the company may be heading for a turnaround. However, the market will need further positive news to send the shares higher.

Takeaway

The shares are still in long-term bearish momentum dated to 2014 and to reverse this trend the market will need further confirmation with respect to the business stabilization. During these years, the business deteriorated resulting in a decline in revenue and profitability. To reverse the trend, the management initiated a change in the strategy: focusing on brand preservation, introducing a new segment and expansion to Asia. Latest earnings release gave the investors' confidence that the company is heading in the right direction but the market will need a further confirmation to send the shares higher. Also, Jimmy Choo acquisition was perceived positively despite being a bit pricey. Perhaps the investors liked the idea of the consolidated luxury group resulting in higher diversification of brands in the portfolio. All these initiatives may be the early sign that Michael Kors is turning the things around and therefore any corrective pullback may be a good time to pick-up the shares preparing for a turnaround.

