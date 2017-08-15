Bristol-Myers Squibb: HIV Franchise Was Never A Big Part Of The Game Plan

This past week has been gloomy for Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), which announced that it will be slashing marketing jobs as its HIV drugs near a patent cliff. The truth is that the company has been doing pretty well with its HIV drugs, reaching over $1 billion at one point, but revenue has been falling. The top spot for the HIV franchise always went to Gilead Sciences (GILD). I feel that the true value for Bristol-Myers Squibb was never the HIV franchise. It has always been with the market potential of Opdivo.

Layoffs

Bristol-Myers Squibb is gearing up to slash up to 58 marketing jobs relating to its HIV franchise. The company will be terminating its commercial backing for the franchise starting October 6, 2017. With this move it will remove six employees that work at Bristol-Myers Squibb's Princeton Pike facility, and another 52 that are scattered across the country. This is being done in anticipation of Bristol-Myers Squibb losing its patent exclusivity for two HIV drugs.

HIV Drugs

The first drug is known as Reyataz, and in 2016 it produced sales up to $912 million. That was down from total net sales in 2015 of $1.14 billion. Generic competition of Reyataz will hurt sales in the United states for sure. The good news can be said that patent exclusivity around the world still has some time. For instance, in Europe, the patent for the drug won't expire until between 2017 and 2019. In Japan, the drug is expected to lose market exclusivity by 2019.

Sustiva is the other HIV drug that is facing problems with patent expiration. Sustiva produced sales of $1.07 billion in 2016, down from 2015 sales of $1.44 billion. The main issue with this HIV drug is that the majority of the 2016 sales of $901 million came from the United States. With patent exclusivity being gone, it is highly likely that sales will tumble as a result.

Selling Of Assets

The truth is that the HIV franchise eroding won't hurt Bristol-Myers Squibb. Its current HIV drugs, Reyataz and Sustiva, continue to make money to this day. But in December 2015 Bristol-Myers Squibb sold its HIV drug Fostemsavir to GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) for $1.46 billion. The truth is that Bristol-Myers Squibb didn't want to advance Fostemsavir. After selling Fostemsavir, Bristol-Myers Squibb noted it sold the drug as part of its strategy to shift away from R&D in virology.

Main Asset

Bristol-Myers Squibb will be fine even if the HIV drugs fall off the patent cliff. The biggest profit from the company lies in its oncology pipeline with Opdivo. Opdivo reported revenue of $3.8 billion in 2016, accounting for 20% of total revenues last year. In my opinion, it will only get better as Opdivo continues to be approved for many cancer indications. These indications include advanced non-small cell lung cancer, advanced renal cell carcinoma, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and advanced urothelial carcinoma. In Q1 2017, Opdivo generated revenue of $1.1 billion. That represents a growth of 60% year-over-year.

Risks

The biggest risk for Bristol-Myers Squibb would be another competing immuno-oncology drug by Merck (MRK), known as Keytruda. For now, Opdivo is the top-selling drug in the immuno-oncology space. That doesn't dismiss the fact that Keytruda is starting to close the gap in sales. In Q2 2017, sales of Opdivo reached $1.2 billion, a gain of 40% year-over-year. That is a pretty significant increase, but in Q2 Keytruda reached sales of $881 million, an increase of 180% year-over-year. It is clear to see that even though Opdivo had a nice head start by being approved first, Keytruda is starting to catch up.

Conclusion

The HIV assets Bristol-Myers Squibb currently holds will not cause the company major damage, despite that revenue for both Rayataz and Sustiva is in decline. The true value lies with Opdivo, which has been the best-performing immuno-oncology drug to date. That's not to say Keytruda is not catching up, but for now, Opdivo occupie the top spot. Bristol-Myers Squibb may not be getting the profit it used to from the HIV drugs, but it still making money off of them nonetheless. Maybe not the $1 billion or more it used to make, but at least over $500 million or more. The biggest risk for the company would be if Merck's Keytruda actually passes it in sales in the immuno-oncology space. Although, that remains to be seen. For now, Opdivo is still at the top in the immuno-oncology space.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.