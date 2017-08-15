China And The Race For The Future

This is why it is so important for the United States not to pull back from world engagement and "protect" America by just reducing trade agreements and prompting legal battles.

Chinese leaders are said to put this effort on a par with China building up its military muscle.

China is pushing ahead in an effort to achieve a future world dominance in the area of technology.

On the front page of the paper edition of the New York Times, we read: “Chinese Quest for Technology is Aimed at Future Dominance.”

Same thing in Bloomberg: “China's Plan for World Domination in AI Isn't so Crazy After All.”

The point: “China is now gathering more know-how in industries of the future like microchips and electric cars, often by pushing foreign companies attracted by the country’s vast market into sharing their technology.” This is according to Javier Hernández in the New York Times.

Mr. Hernández quotes Professor Zhang Ping, a scholar of trade law at Peking University in Beijing: “To become an adult, you have to accumulate knowledge. It’s the same for a country.”

In other words, China is in a battle with the United States - with the world - to build up its knowledge of technology because it believes that it must be a leader in the technology world if it is to play a major role in the future.

This is, of course, leading to fights about intellectual property. The United States is raising this issue with the Chinese. And, the Chinese, as is described in the two articles cited above, are fighting back with their own intellectual property laws in order to protect what they are accumulating.

The battle is only just heating up.

And, guess who will win?

In my view, the world will win. To me, history has shown that information spreads and although people, from time to time, attempt to stop the spread of information - it continues to spread. Oh, people may be able to slow down the spread and even appear to stop it for a while, but the spread eventually wins out.

Intellectual property laws are not really aimed at stopping the spread of information - they just seek to slow down the spread. The effort is to protect those that make the initial discovery - or, at least produce the earliest filing on the information.

This effort is made to allow those that make the initial discovery to get some early benefit from their work before copies come along and dissipate the rewards.

Historically, it used to be easier to provide some protection for the first to file for protection. The economist William Baumol in his book “The Free-Market Innovation Machine,” presents his work on the turnover in innovation.

Mr. Baumol, on page 76 of his book, presents research on the interval between the introduction of an innovation and competitive entry into the business space.

He shows that in the 1887-1906 period, there was, on average, a lag of almost 33 years before a “competitive entry” challenged. In the latest time period reported, the interval was only 3.40 years.

One can imagine that the time lag is even shorter today.

The point is, successful innovations are going to be copied - even though protections of intellectual property exist. And, like I say, this has a long historical presence.

Mr. Hernández notes that one defense the Chinese give against the complaint of the United States that they are stealing the intellectual property of the US is that early on, “the United States was one of the world’s leading pirates, when it worked to challenge British industrial dominance after the American Revolution by obtaining designs from inventions like steam-powered looms.”

But the bottom line is this: there is a war for innovative leadership in the world, and this war has been going on for centuries.

The fact is, information spreads and will continue to spread going forward. Nothing - intellectual property rights or whatever - will not stop it.

If an innovation is valuable, others are going to move to copy it, improve it, and move on.

Let me just say that I am not against the attempt to protect intellectual property rights and allow the creator of the idea or ideas to benefit from it in the short-run. Realistically, however, only so much can be achieved in this area.

The reality is that information can create dominance. Knowledge and knowhow are vital to the development and sustainability of a nation in the world - and the Chinese know this.

“President Xi Jinping and the country are pursuing an ambitious plan, called Made in China 2025, to become a global leader in areas like robotics and medical technology and kick off the next phase of China’s development. The efforts reflect the view of Chinese officials that controlling global technologies and standards is on par with building military muscle.”

This is where I go back to my recent post:

“In my mind, one must accept the fact that information is going to continue to spread and, in fact, will spread even more rapidly in the future. And, one must also accept the fact that globalization will spread right along with the spread of information.”

This is the flow of history, and the United States cannot afford to pull back from the world and try and protect itself. The only real way to protect oneself in the world is to move with history, a history that informs us that information is going to spread and that to fully participate in this movement, we must continue to be at the forefront of the expansion.

