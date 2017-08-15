A Possible Spark? Smart Metering Opportunity In The U.K.

In the UK there has been much change in years in the electricity and gas markets. These include the increased share of renewables in generation, massive drop of coal, entrance of tens of new supply companies and the imposition of smart meters in all homes by 2020. Most of these have only really had impacts on the energy trading side but the smart meter change will be massive for all consumers in the country. Despite some high profile stories about their unreliability (BBC, 2017), they are here to stay and almost 45m will be installed between now and 2020. One company which might be poised to take advantage of this is Smart Metering Systems (OTC:STMTF).

YTD, the company has seen a near 15% increase in price and after a drawdown in June is continuing this upward trajectory. The company was formed in 1995 to operate in the newly denationalised UK gas market and since then has been slowly entering to all areas of energy services. This includes smart meters, energy management and connection services. The move towards energy services is currently one that is being taken by the largest domestic gas and electric supplier in the UK Centrica. (Centrica, 2017)

The move away from the traditional fixed or standard rate tariffs to real time billing in electricity puts an increased emphasis on the need and importance for the products and services that SMS provides. While none of the big 6 in the UK have yet to adopt this billing system, they are under increased pressure from new firms. The market in the UK has seen a huge influx of market competitors with there now being 43 active suppliers in 2017 compared to 6 in 2017. (Ofgem, 2017) These firms such as Bulb and Octopus are promoting themselves as tech heavy utilities and their lower prices and newer approach appears to be working at the moment. The Big 6 are all struggling to maintain market share and Smart Metering offers a way to bring the way electricity is sold into the 21st century.

The market for smart meters is relatively new, and between 2015 and 2016, the company saw an increase in meter assets of 25% and this should grow rapidly until 2020. There is an estimated market of 45m home and businesses that require meters to be installed in this 3-year period. This has been achieved through a combination of organic growth and through acquisitions of smaller firms in the space. According to their own estimates these acquisitions result in the firm being the most experienced in the market for smart meter installation.

This is starting to be seen with a number of deals with some of the aforementioned smaller UK utility players. The most recent of which is a deal to supply 10,000 meters to Utility Warehouse. While small, the need going forward for their services will increase dramatically in the year leading to 2020.

In terms of financial metrics the company has seen impressive performance since 2012 with revenues more than tripling and EPS almost quadrupling in the 5 year period. (Shown below, SMS 2016 annual report)

Currently the P/E ratio stands at 34, which would be incredibly high for a normal utility, but if you consider this firm as technology, then the P/E looks slightly less astronomical. It is in line with its history and there is no reason to believe that with the favourable government regulation that the growth will not continue.

The firm has also seen increased dividends for 4 years with an average increase of 24.5%, earning it a near challenger status on the UK dividend champions list. The yield as of today's close (31/07/2017) is a paltry 0.67%, so it would not be of much consequence today. But the pay-out ratio is only 21% and with the above growth may suit a longer term focused DGI follower.

To sum, the market for smart meters is one in the UK that is certainly going to see expansion in the next 3 years due to government's mandates and SMS is well poised to take advantage of this growth. Further out, the internet of things and the general electrification of energy systems will lead to smart metering being more broadly adopted and opportunities could exist elsewhere.