Dick's Sporting Goods: Now What?

DKS stock may have considerable upside in a long-term window, but its best to sit on the sidelines for this transition period.

We have been bulls on Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) for some time, and the ride down has been tough. That ride down is hitting a new low point today, as DKS stock is off about 16% in early Monday (8/15) trade after the company reported dismal second quarter results and delivered a stomach-turning cut to the guidance. Our thesis of retail consolidation providing long-term tailwinds for the DKS business looks seriously threatened by current retail dynamics. We have less conviction in that thesis than ever before, and consequently, less conviction in DKS stock than ever before. Although we still see a silver lining with DKS, it is clouded by digital competition concerns, and we are consequently reducing our exposure by a significant amount.

The quarter itself was pretty bad. Although we expected DKS to be able to buck the trend of its peers as it has over the past several quarters, that was not the case. Comparable sales rose a mere 0.1% versus expectations for a 1.8% rise. That also represents a huge slowdown from the 5% comp growth pace the company was recording just 2-3 quarters ago. Meanwhile, gross margins are falling.

The results make DKS look like just another broken sports retailer. And if there was any hope, it would be in the guidance, but management delivered what was nothing short of abysmal guidance for the rest of the year.

We (and other bulls) were banking on positive comps for the rest of the year. After all, industry consolidation should mean smaller players get squeezed and bigger players eat market share. But comps are now expected to be either flat or slightly negative this year. That implies DKS is actually losing some of the market share it gained last year from fellow sports retailer bankruptcies.

Naturally, all fingers now point to Amazon.com (AMZN) and the e-commerce retail onslaught. Previously, we thought that finger pointing was premature. Sports retail would remain largely in the brick-and-mortar format, and the natural winner of consolidation in sports retail was the largest brick-and-mortar player. That is DKS.

But now that DKS is barely comping positive and expected to comp negative for the rest of the year, the Amazon finger pointing is perfectly appropriate. Current retail dynamics imply that sports retail consumers are migrating away from the brick-and-mortar format and towards e-commerce exclusive channels.

Those retail dynamics are a serious threat to the long-term bull thesis on DKS. It means the biggest player in this space is actually Amazon. So as consolidation continues to hit the space, the real winner is Amazon (because dollars naturally flow to the biggest player during consolidation). Right now, it looks like DKS is on the losing end of this consolidation trend.

DKS is doing things to try to put itself back on the winning side of things. The company is committed to protecting its market share through aggressive promotions. That is great for consumers. Prices are going to come down. But it's bad for shareholders. Margins are going to get killed in this strategy. The result is that EPS is expected to be $2.90 this year, versus a prior expectation for $3.70.

That is a near 22% cut in the full-year earnings guide. The stock is down 16%.

And who knows if the aggressive promotion strategy will work? It could just cause margin degradation without any positive comp traction, in which case the long-term earnings outlook could deteriorate even further.

All in all, DKS could have considerable upside in a long-term window given the depressed valuation, but the company is in full-transition mode. Comps are going from positive to negative, and the earnings outlook is going from big growth to moderate declines. Those are transition points that don't usually result in a stock going higher.

We have significantly reduced our exposure during this transition era, and will wait for signs of an operational turnaround before increasing our exposure again.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DKS, AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.