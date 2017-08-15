Aphria Inc. Keeps Making Marijuana Deals

In yet another move that strikes up potential for Aphria’s (OTCQB:APHQF) future, an agreement was announced Wednesday between the Canadian cannabis producer and Nuuvera Corp. The move helps Aphria diversify into a global market through time. Aphria has invested $2 million (in US dollars) into common stock in Nuuvera, and will supply 1500 kilograms of cannabis annually to the company. The progressive benefits of this agreement increase exponentially through 2018 as product supplied to Nuuvera will increase to over 17,000 kilograms after Aphria finishes its expansion projects.

In addition to these supply agreements, Aphria is selling 100 acres of land to Nuuvera for $4 million, with deals to advise on the cultivation of that land. Aphria will also run the property in return for $0.10 per gram harvested from the property. That payment is expected to amount to $10 million annually after Nuuvera completes its greenhouse development on the property.

If you need a relative comparison, Aphria’s total revenue for fiscal year 2016 was $8.43 million (Canadian dollars). Things are happening fast for Aphria in terms of growth. Fiscal year 2017 yielded revenues of $20.438 million; with multiple deals including the one with Nuuvera that should drive that revenue higher moving forward. Quarterly, Aphria’s most recent had revenue of $5.7 million. The potential $10 million in revenue from operations with Nuuvera represent a large percentage increase for future quarters.

I’ve held a position in Aphria since early in the year. I’ve been up 15%. I’ve been down 15%. I’m not concerned either way. I’m in it for the long game. The culminating number of business deals Aphria is making has me interested in their potential. Their supply agreement with Scientus Pharma offers revenue growth next year. The licensed Canadian dealer is buying $5 million worth of plants over the course of the contract beginning in the second quarter of 2018; and will add more to Aphria’s revenue growth.

If you factor in the $4 million from the sale of land to Nuuvera, $10 million in expected annual revenue from operational agreements, and the $1.2 million per quarter of deliveries to Scientus Pharma, there are $15 million in potential revenues on the way; with a $2 million gain seemingly a done deal from Nuuvera (they invested $2 million in Nuuvera holdings, but are receiving $4 million in the land deal). That’s $17 million that should be showing up on the books moving forward. That’s around 85% of revenues incurred in the fiscal year 2017. Assuming that current business remains steady, Aphria could be well on its way to doing $40 million of business next year.

Aphria has also made moves into the United States through subsidiaries, but with the ever murky legal climate for cannabis companies in the states, I’m weary of putting too much expectation on this one. I’ll touch more on it as things move along, but right now it’s unclear to me where that will lead.

The stock has been a fascinating blend of speculated valuation, with some actual earnings to back up the potential. Until the most recent quarterly report, Aphria had been turning in consecutive profits but the negative earnings incurred from investment in fiscal Q4’17 wrecked that. Investment spending hampered earnings in spite of the fact that Aphria’s revenues and margins improved; while production costs became even more streamlined.

For some stocks P/E ratios are everything to me. For Aphria, it’s not as important to me as business growth. If they can build up a business that unlocks earnings later, I’ll be satisfied. There are many avenues this company could take in the coming years. Canadian legalization of cannabis would obviously be a big thing for Aphria. As one of its main medical suppliers, the company could also do well without mass legalization. Their sales are expanding, and they have much lower production costs than competitors, offering them an ability to execute on margins.

There are legislative holdups that will almost certainly hold back the actual target of legalization by July 1st next year (when has any governing body done anything within a predetermined time frame?); but with all of the chatter going on, it seems very unlikely to me that legalized marijuana will fail in Canada. The debates that are occurring within Canada’s governors showcase the legitimacy of it all. They’re not arguing over whether or not marijuana should be legal. They’re debating on taxes, laws governing it, sales licenses, etc. The concerns are valid. For instance, you can’t tax anything to the point that it’s unaffordable compared to illicit items, as the entire point of legalization is to diminish crime, and bring more order to the subject.

To me, it’s just about investment. I absolutely will never partake in the product; but I have no qualms investing in it. Whether we like it or not, marijuana is gaining ground every day towards being treated like alcohol. Alcohol is a huge industry. Who doesn’t wish they had bought Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) back when it was just Anheuser Busch? Who doesn’t wish they had purchased some Boston Beer co. (SAM) stock back in the 1990’s? Well we’re dealing with something even bigger here if you can pick the right companies.

There’s a lot of bull out there that will never make it; but Aphria seems very legit. Their balance sheet is actually pleasant to look at. They only recently began creating debt to finance some major investments; but it does very in little in regards to their total equity. The majority of spending as of late has been on their expanding production capacity. This expansion has the potential to vastly increase their sales capabilities. In turn it would give them the edge in the event of nationwide legalization in Canada.

If they can leverage costs, they can leverage prices. Though that assumes there isn’t a fixed price set across all of Canada. In that case Aphria is still appealing because of they could make the most of their profit margins on that price. I might sound like a salesman here, but I like this company. If you’re looking for something outside the box, this is a more “realistic” play than some things out there such as penny stocks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APHQF.

