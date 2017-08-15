Airbus July Order And Delivery Report: Struggle Continues

In 2016, I started covering orders and deliveries for Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) with monthly reports. While this does not reflect current financial performance, I will continue this coverage as it offers some idea of current performance as well as the ability of the respective manufacturers to grow order books and possibly earnings in the future on healthy order books. Next to that, the order inflow is an almost direct reflection of the market environment on the commercial aircraft market. In this article, I will look at the orders and deliveries for the month of July for Airbus. The June report can be found here.

Figure 1: Orders July 2017 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

In June, Airbus booked 104 orders. In July, orders decreased sharply and Airbus ended up adding only 4 orders:

An unidentified customer ordered 1 Airbus A350-1000.

International Airline Group ordered 3 Airbus A330-200s for its new Level airline.

It isn’t hard to conclude that this month’s order inflow was yet another disappointing month for Airbus.

In July, Airbus received no orders for its narrow body product, which can be considered exceptional. Cancellations increased from 45 to 47 reflecting cancelations for 2 Airbus A321neo jets. In terms of ordered units, July order inflow decreased by 142 units year over year, reflecting timing of the biennial air shows, but also a lower momentum for the Airbus single-aisle product.

In the first seven months of 2017, Airbus booked 252 orders and received 47 cancellations, leaving the jet maker with 205 net orders. In 2016, Airbus booked 373 orders in the first seven months and received 50 cancellations, leaving the jet maker with 323 net orders. So, the first seven months show that Airbus order inflow is sharply lower.

Deliveries

Figure 2: Deliveries July 2017 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

In 2016, Airbus delivered 688 aircraft, marking a record production year for the European jet maker. Year-over-year production grew by 8%. For 2017, Airbus aims to deliver more than 720 aircraft, which signals another record-breaking year for the jet maker.

In July, Airbus delivered 47 aircraft, divided between 11 wide bodies and 36 narrow bodies:

Airbus delivered 6 A350 aircraft, in line with the six to seven deliveries that were expected.

Four Airbus A330 aircraft were delivered, only slightly lower than expected.

A single Airbus A380 airframe was delivered to Emirates.

A total of 36 A320 aircraft were delivered, which is significantly lower than the average expected number of 47-48 deliveries.

With 47 deliveries, the number of deliveries was slightly lower than the average required number of 69 deliveries.

What counts for Airbus to a major extent is that its production output peaks as we move toward the end of the year. This means that in the first half of the year, output tends to trail the average required deliveries. Year-over-year, deliveries increased by 6 units reflecting higher wide body deliveries.

Customer Spotlight

In this month's spotlight, we have Level. Level was founded in June 2017 by IAG as a response to the increased competition on the long-haul market from low-cost carriers. The airline currently operates using Iberia resources and flight codes, but will be an independent airline in the near future.

The airline currently serves 5 destinations from its hub in Barcelona. The airline operates a fleet of 2 Airbus A330-200s aircraft and in July 2017 three options from IAG for the A330-200 were firmed up to cater for the expansion of the Level fleet.

Book-to-Bill Ratio

For 2017, Airbus expects the book-to-bill ratio to fall below 1. In July, Airbus booked 4 and delivered 47 aircraft, implying a book-to-bill ratio of 0.09. For the year, the gross book-to-bill ratio is .71, showing month-over-month deterioration in the book-to-bill figure.

Conclusion

After seven months, Airbus order inflow is down 118 units year-over-year and I think it will be quite a task for Airbus to come close to match last year’s order inflow. This 118 unit gap, however, is not an unbridgeable one considering that Airbus did sign a general agreement for 140 aircraft with a Chinese customer.

One thing that will hold for 2017 as much as it did for 2016 is that it will be another tough year on the aircraft market, where wide body aircraft orders will be under pressure for Airbus. This year likely will be a year with a book-to-bill ratio below one, which is something the jet maker has not experienced since 2009.

One of the main targets this year will be a smooth ramp up in Airbus A350 production and ramping up the number of Airbus A320neo family deliveries. Looking at the deliveries, we see that the Airbus A350 and Airbus A330 deliveries adds appeal, but the Airbus A380 adds nothing to the jet maker’s business, and sales-wise the A330neo fails to gain ground.

For those interested in the Paris Air Show orders, I have set up a page in which you can filter the order announcements per type, customer, region, etc.

