YogaWorks: Beyond The Numbers

Namaste my friends and readers.

A quick thank you to all of you who have read and commented on my previous YogaWorks (YOGA) article. As promised, this is part 2, taking a look at YogaWorks beyond the financial numbers. If you have not done so already, please take a look at my initial article here, "YOGA: Namaste For Mind But Not Your Wallet."

Since yesterday's article YogaWorks is down another 10%, finishing the day at $4.35 per share. This is now a drop of approximately 21% off of the IPO price just a few day ago, with the total market cap falling below $70 million. Based on this action, we may soon have to look at it as a value play. If the stock prices continues to drop it will start approaching the valuations based on the cash on hand valuation.

Financial Summary

So let's sum up where we left off yesterday.

YogaWorks is a corporate chain of 50 yoga studios. The studios are predominately based on the East and West coasts, located in LA, the Bay Area, Boston and NYC.

YogaWorks has been growing through strategic acquisitions of existing yoga studios with revenues in the range of $700k and $1 million, and by bringing them under the corporate umbrella.

The company makes money by selling monthly memberships, multi class packages and individual drop-in class passes.

Even though the company has been able to grow revenues and the individual studios are profitable, the corporate entity has lost more than $9 million per year over the last two complete fiscal years. By my estimates the company is on track to lose over $10 million in FY2017.

Even though the growth has been positive, the growth in visits and revenues has not kept up with the growth in yoga studios.

Most concerning is that over the last 3 years, by my estimates the average class size has been shrinking, translating to lower revenues.

Beyond The Numbers

As a yoga practitioner I am leery of the corporate chain culture for this space, not just as a place to practice yoga, but as an investment.

First of all, this is a small cap company with a market cap now down over 20% over the last 2 days.

Beyond that, it is a corporate chain that is in the ever more competitive and cutthroat health and fitness segment.

I want to thank Seeking Alpha user Bruce7BB for bringing up this thought which I believe is a great analogy. While not everyone may be familiar with yoga pretty much everyone knows ice cream. I am sure we all remember the frozen yogurt craze from just a few years ago. It seemed like on every corner there was a new frozen yogurt store opening up. In my area at least, a large chunk of those places have now closed.

I believe we are now seeing that craze in the health and fitness space. During my last visit to the NYC Franchise Expo I encountered numerous franchise offerings such as the plethora of cardio boxing gyms, MMA gyms, Cross-Fit type gyms, and, oh yeah, yoga franchises. I am sure it is the same throughout the country.

What do frozen yogurt and fitness have in common?

I am glad you asked. While going out to a frozen yogurt place is all fine and dandy in theory. But I would rather pick it up at the grocery store or go to a place where I can sit down and also have a coffee or pastry... like a coffee or an ice cream shop.

Just as with frozen yogurt, rather than paying $100 for a yoga studio membership, $60 a month for boxing club membership, and $50 a month to go swimming, millions of people choose to pay around $50 to $75 for a premium membership to a fitness club where you can do all of that under one roof.

Thus the challenge for YogaWorks and as how it is presented in the offering documents.

Source: YogaWorks IPO Documents

Here is the dirty secret that neither YogaWorks nor other chains will discuss.

Unlike fitness clubs with expensive equipment, if you want to practice yoga... you do not need to go anywhere or buy anything. Turn on YouTube on your iPad, laptop or internet connected TV and you are ready to practice in the privacy and comfort of your home.

If you want to buy something, a $15 yoga mat, $10 yoga blocks and a $2 strap is all the equipment would ever need.

You do not need to pay $100 per month for classes, nor do you need to buy expensive yoga gear from Lululemon (LULU). In fact if you want to practice yoga naked or in your underwear, you can do it comfortably at home. (Yes, there is naked yoga. Google it.)

So Why Go To A Studio/Classes?

I am glad you asked. Every week I try to make it to two yoga classes at my gym. Why?

I LOVE my instructor.

With most yoga practitioners that would consider themselves "regular" rather than casual, the relationship is to the instructor, and NOT where they teach.

This presents a challenge for chains such as YogaWorks.

YogaWorks needs good instructors, yet they need the student to maintain the relationship with the studio rather than the instructor -for if the instructor leaves to teach elsewhere, many of their students will not show up.

In my own gym there are two instructors that have/had a core following. In my Thursday evening Ashtanga Yoga class we would have a packed room, 18 to 20 regular students, week in and week out, unless the instructor was on vacation or a work trip when it would drop to 5 to 6 students with a sub teaching.

The other factor that goes hand in hand with this is that you will NOT be replacing a high paying job by becoming a yoga instructor. It seems that yoga instructors fall in two camps: those that teach a few classes per week just to stay current or supplement their income and those that try to make it a full time job and teach numerous classes per day, and if they do, at numerous clubs.

The awesome instructors in my gym only teach 1 or 2 classes per week... at the gym. However they also teach classes at other studios and clubs throughout the area, as well as private lessons in people's homes.

Over the years, a good amount of "regulars" that show up week in and week out came from other yoga studios and fitness clubs. They came to the gym for a simple reason... why pay $15 to $20 per class at a studio, or $100 a month at a yoga chain, when they can get the SAME class with the SAME instructor at a premium fitness club for $75 per month? And, oh yes... there are also two pools, a pilates studio, a cycling studio, a boxing studio and a complete gym to use as well.

Unfortunately, it does not seem like YogaWorks is doing much to retain key employees and instructors either, forcing them to teach elsewhere.

Aside from the documented revolving door at the executive level, the company does not have good reviews as a place to work.

Looking at Glassdoor.com, an employer review site we can see that YogaWorks gets a 2.9 out of 5, with only half of the users recommending it as a place to work for their friends.

Source: Glassdoor.com

The most common complaints are focused on compensation and the lack of listening to feedback by corporate.

Source: Glassdoor.com

The biggest benefit and possibly the reason for many employees to work at YogaWorks is cited to be the ability to take the classes for free.

How much do employees get paid?

Source: Glassdoor.com

$13 an hour average for a "Yoga Advisor" who is responsible for selling memberships and $48k for a location manager.

While those numbers are pretty good if you live in the mid-west, those numbers are appalling for those living in LA, Bay Area, Boston or NYC.

While there are few reviews for instructors, it does point to approximately $25 per hour for an instructor. Keep in mind, it costs approximately $3,000 just to be certified as a basic instructor so it will take a LOT of classes in order to recoup your investment.

Looking at the employee feedback and compensation, I do not see anything special being done by YogaWorks to attract and retain key employees.

What is worse for them is that just like yogurt chains, yoga studios are likely hitting their saturation points today.

Looking at Boston for instance, using Yelp (YELP) I was able to locate 274 businesses that offered or tagged "yoga" as an offering. Out of the 274, 214 were labeled "Yoga Studios."

Source: Yelp

At the same time, there were only 256 gyms, many of which I would assume also offer yoga classes, such as Boston Sports Clubs, part of Town Sports (CLUB).

Source: Yelp

So let's take a moment and account for what we have.

YogaWorks is in a space where they provide a nice to have, rather than a need to practice yoga. YogaWorks is not considered to be a halo employer, nor a high paying one. Beyond that, the employees and customers have a significant amount of alternatives as to where to work or practice yoga. Let's continue.

What do customers think?

I browsed Yelp for various locations including LA, Palo Alto, Boston and NYC.

The one constant was the complaints.

The complaints can be broken down into two categories, those that can be found in any yoga studio and those related to the acquisition by YogaWorks.

In the Palo Alto, Boston, New York and LA locations the one common complaint was the cleanliness of the facility with reviewers complaining after experiencing dirty floors and sticky mats (rental equipment).

Other complaints were with rude and snippy staff (which I suppose is what you get with a low wage employee) and a number of cases where instructors and staff just did not show up on time for class.

In particular I was interested in the experience of customers who belong to a studio which was recently acquired by YogaWorks.

From the YogaWorks Back Bay Boston location on Yelp I saw a review which seemed to resonate with the other recently acquired locations:

Source: Yelp

It does not get better in NYC, where the studios are rated average at best.

Source: Yelp.

From the customer perspective one thing that quickly became evident is that by acquiring studios rather than growing them organically, YogaWorks faces the challenge of alienating a large portfolio of customers who joined for the small studio feel which often comes with interacting with the owners and those whose livelihood depends on you taking classes.

Beyond that, unlike the yoga chains such as Honor Yoga and YogaFit, YogaWorks did not seem to have a central brand identity. Throughout all of the studio pictures on Yelp, you seem to have the design language of the original studio which was acquired.

Furthermore, I think YogaWorks is further compounding their problems.

From the design perspective, unlike your typical fitness club or gym, many YogaWorks studio locations are small rooms or studios built out in existing buildings. As such fitting 15 to 20 students in a 600 sf room is an extremely tight and uncomfortable fit. While an individually owned studio would limit their classes or schedule them around their demand, YogaWorks NEEDS as many people as they can fit in each class.

I believe this is even further compounded by the discounting offered by YogaWorks. In many of the cities where I looked, YogaWorks offers an unlimited plan for new students on their websites. They further advertise this deal on Groupon (GRPN) which attracts the masses (at a loss to YogaWorks of course).

For a "premium" studio this creates the problem that while it gets more bodies in the door, the core group of existing practitioners will be bothered by the large class sizes and new students who come and go. Over time, those core students will find another studio if overcrowding remains an issue.

Bottom Line

Bottom line, looking beyond the numbers I see serious challenges for YogaWorks.

In short, I don't believe I have seen a serious strategy for consolidating around a single brand identity.

It seriously reminds me of the South Park underpants issue.

Source: YouTube

I sincerely believe that YogaWorks wants to be profitable (Step 3) and they want to do it by offering Yoga (Step 1), but I have serious issues trying to find the "how" of how it will be accomplished (Step 2).

YogaWorks is in an extremely difficult spot for a number of reasons.

First, any serious yoga practitioner who signed up for advanced or specialized classes from certain instructors is no longer likely to find it at YogaWorks after their beloved studio was acquired. (ie BackBay Boston).

Secondly, the people who signed up to attend a "small" yoga studio are not interested in the "corporate feel" YogaWorks where they are charged $2 for a towel rental and borrowing a mat is not included in the price of a membership (NYC studios). (You can, however, get as many towels and yoga gear at my fitness club however.)

Third, the people who are okay with the corporate feel are just as likely to take their classes at a fitness club offering similar classes at far lower "unlimited" prices.

Lastly, I have not seen any evidence of YogaWorks being able to attract and retain key employees at either the corporate or studio level.

From an investment perspective, as long as it remains a "corporate" culture with a sinkhole for financial results, I do not see any reasons to invest.

I would however see a point where it would make sense to break up the company and sell off the individual studios to people who would care for them, such as the yoga franchises.

Assuming some averages, $200k in profits per studio, applying a 4x multiple, times 50 studios, we have a valuation of $40 million, or about $2.50 to $3.00 per share.

Coincidentally that is also the amount of money they just raised in the IPO.

The reality is, their business model and IPO was based on gathering studios into a national chain. Quite frankly, I believe this is a "solution" in search of a problem. They have thus far merely combined 50 profitable studios and managed to burn through all of their profits and investor capital at the corporate entity level.

I believe management and some investors fail to realize that this is not like Starbucks' (NASDAQ:SBUX) business, where a good espresso machine costs $10k, or a complete gym like Planet Fitness (PLNT) or Town Sports (CLUB), where there is fitness equipment that takes up a lot of space and costs hundreds of thousands of dollars. This is not golf where you need land to play, or a swimming club where you would want to have a 25 or 50 meter pool.

This is yoga, where $25 buys you all the equipment that you need. In fact, all of the yoga equipment you may need will cost you less than a pair of Nikes (NKE), and last I checked, there was not a corporate chain of fitness clubs that specializes in "running." You go outside and run.

I hope this was of interest and I will surely be following this stock to see how it plays out.

