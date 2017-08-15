Acura Pharmaceuticals' (ACUR) CEO Bob Jones on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACUR)

Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

August 15, 2017, 08:30 AM ET

Executives

Peter Clemens - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Bob Jones - President and Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Tom Marks - Security Investment

Peter Clemens

Thank you, Nicole and good morning to everybody. Thank you for taking the time to receive our quarterly investor update call. We're happy to report some important news to you, but before I do let me do the usual forward-looking statements.

I’d like to remind you that any discussion that takes place during this conference call may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current view of future events and operations, including but not limited to, statements pertaining to our expectations regarding our ability to continue operations and to secure finances to fund continued operations and to maintain compliance with covenants on our term debt financing, our expectations regarding the commercialization of our AVERSION, OXAYDO product by Egalet Corporation, including related royalty revenues, our expectation regarding development and clinical studies relating to and including estimated timing for and results relating to our LIMITX Technology, our expectations regarding the timing and results of our commercialization with our FDA related to our lead LIMITX Technology product candidate expectations et cetera.

We'd also like to remind you that the forward-looking statements involve certain significant risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Certain factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are discussed in the our just released press release that we issued yesterday afternoon and in the Risk Factors sections and other sections of our Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 and our 2017 Form 10-Qs as filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

I'll now turn the call over to Bob Jones, our CEO, for a general corporate update. Bob?

Bob Jones

Thanks Pete, good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us. As reflected in our Form 10-Q filed yesterday afternoon, we are announcing the LTX-03 an immediate release hydrocodone and acetaminophen combination product using our LIMITX Technology is now our lead development product candidate. We are switching to LTX-03 from LTX-04 because it is the single largest volume immediate release opioid on the U.S. market and we believe the FDA will be more receptive to employing the LIMITX oral excessive tablet abuse technology to this formulation.

FDA has consistently indicated that acetaminophen containing opioid products are most susceptible to abuse by the excessive tablet route. Recently a large pharmacy benefit manager and an investigator for the VA separately commented that current abuse deterrent technologies on the market are somehow deficient in that they lack the critical component of oral excessive tablet abuse deterrents. While we disagree with this assessment and believe the current abuse deterrent formulations on the market including our OXAYDO provide meaningful benefits. We remain encouraged that our LIMITX oral abuse technology can change the landscape in the abuse deterrent segment.

We've gained significant insight into the practical application of LIMITX during our development of LTX-04. LTX-04 identified certain formulation stability issues that we overcame and have applied to LTX-03. We also ran two clinical studies on LTX-04 in which we varied the amount of buffer ingredient and the release profile of the LIMITX microparticles. This has allowed us to make an efficient and relatively smooth transition to LTX-03 at this time.

The LTX-04 has also shaped the development path forward for LTX-03. We have concluded from studies 400 and 401 that the amount of buffering ingredient we have been using in LIMITX is excessive and neutralizes the stomach acid which just a single table dose. We are in the process of commencing study AP-LTX-300 the first study for LTX-03. Study 300 will be a buffer dose ranging study. That is we are in the process of producing an active component that will include 10 mg of hydrocodone bitartrate, microparticles and 325 mg of acetaminophen.

This active component will contain no buffering capacity. Separately we are producing a buffering component which will have a fraction of the buffering capacity that we have previously used in testing LTX-04. So in study 300 we will encapsulate the active component with an incremental number of buffering units.

Subjects will be assigned into one of seven sub groups and administered a dose with either no buffering component or up to five buffering units. For one group encapsulated commercially available reference product that's a 10 mg hydrocodone bytartrate 325 mg acetaminophen will be administered as a positive control. The analysis of this study data will allow us to incrementally assess the distinct levels of buffering amounts in the in vivo microparticle performance. Our goal is to identify the highest buffer level that allows for the full release of hydrocodone at a single tablet dose relative to the positive control before the LIMITX buffering effect is observed.

Acetaminophen blood levels will also be analyzed and compared with the positive control. Study 300 is expected to commence dosing in early September. Since this will be a parallel design study that is each subject will only be dosed with one test article for the entire study, all subject dosing is expected to be completed in a couple of days. Thus we anticipate topline results from this study to be available in October.

We expect the results from study 300 to guide us on the final formulation for LTX-03 tablets which will combine hydrocodone microparticles acetaminophen and buffer ingredients into a single tablet. We will then progress to identify a commercial manufacturer so that we may finalize the to be marketed formulation which is required for all future NDA development work.

The LTX-03 microparticle formulation is generally consistent with the MP-25 formulation that we used in study 401 except for switching to hydrocodone. Our in vitro dissolution testing pH2 pH 7 indicate a similar release profile of these microparticles as we had seen with MP-25 and MP-17. So if we find the appropriate buffer level to allow for the in vivo release of the microparticles at one tablet there is the potential to have reductions of Cmax of 50% or more for abuse dose levels as we had observed in study 400 and 401, but there can be no assurance that this will be the case.

As for MP technology and NEXAFED franchise we have completed manufacturing validation for NEXAFED with our MP 2.0 formulation. The output from these batches has been transferred to MainPointe and is available for sale. We expect MainPointe will introduce NEXAFED 2.0 to the market in this the third quarter.

Separately we are also completing formulation development work on the product that we subject to the terminated Bayer agreement. We believe this formulation may have potential licensing value which the formulation is subject to MainPointe option right under our agreement with MainPointe.

I'll now turn the call back over to Pete for a review of the financials. Pete?

Peter Clemens

Thanks, Bob. For the quarter and the six months in the June 30, 2017 the company achieved significantly better finance results over the same period in 2016. The company reported net loss of $2.2 million or $0.18 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 compared to a net loss of $3.3 million or $0.88 per diluted share for the same period last year. For the six months ended June 30, 2017 the company reported a loss of $1.7 million or $0.15 per diluted share compared to a net loss of $6.6 million or $0.36 per diluted share in 2000 [ph] for the same period in 2016.

Consistent with our strategy to secure licensing partners to commercialize our product technologies, in March the company licensed NEXAFED and NEXAFED Sinus to MainPointe Pharmaceuticals and recorded license fee revenue of $2.5 million. In the second quarter we completed the transition of the products to MainPointe and they have commenced selling activities. We expect the sales to grow significantly over current levels as MainPointe brings their commercial expertise to bear to penetrate the pharmacy market. The company will receive royalties of 7.5% of net sales of these products.

Additionally, with MainPointe assuming all commercial activities for the NEXAFED products starting in the second quarter the company was able to eliminate substantially all of the associate sales expenses which on an annual basis approximate $2.5 million.

Research and development activities are expenses associated with product candidates utilizing the company's LIMITX, AVERSION and IMPEDE technologies were $1 million in the second quarter in 2017 compared to $1.4 million in the same period of 2016. These expenses were $1.7 million for the six months 2017 compared to $2.4 million for the same period in 2016. Such expenses were primarily accrued to LIMITX clinical study, AP-LTX-401.

Not included in the second quarter financials is a $3.9 million net proceeds from the private placement completed on July 24, 2017. It was our expectation that such financing would be available if the results of study AP-LTX 401 complete in June were positive. With this financing completed at August 1, 2017 the company had unrestricted cash and cash equivalents totaling $6.6 million. There is a principal balance of approximately $3.9 million remaining on our term loan. We expect we have sufficient cash to fund activities including study 300 and one additional clinical study through March 2018. During this period we will be actively seeking additional licensing opportunities for existing technologies and pursuing other financing sources.

Now I'll turn the call over to the operator so that you can queue up people for questions. Operator? Thank you.

Bob Jones

Hey [indiscernible] you can go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Oh, that was me, okay, I just got general information. Thank you. I wanted to ask if you could give a little bit more color to the status of the technology you received back from there and how you might see that play out. Because it sounds like there had been a lot of work done and I wondered could you give any kind of a timeframe in which you might begin to see some further interest or some additional data?

Bob Jones

Yes, so the, our agreement with Bayer was a co-development agreement where we had, we had developed a portion of the product that had some active ingredient in it as well as the IMPEDE Technology. Bayer had the responsibility of finishing off the formulation. So we would hand the formulation or formulated product to them and they would add additional ingredients to it. So as we get it the net product has been through a clinical study and all of that work was done at the expense of Bayer, the clinical study we felt came out and delivered a product profile that was satisfactory to move towards through an NDA.

It met the criteria that Bayer was looking for in the agreement and it also tested very well in our meth resistance tests particularly the one part test that we had done. So, we felt we had developed a good product to that point. Bayer had a different assessment not of the product or in the technology. I think there is more of a business assessment. They chose to terminate for convenience. So, at this point in time what we need to do is, we need to take the technology that we had developed for Bayer.

Our anticipation is that we will reevaluate that product. We will finish; we will basically do their piece of the formulation work for our own account, which we don't believe will be terribly complicated. I will tell you that that work will rightfully be done outside of the Acura because it requires some equipment that we do not currently have in place, in our co-work facility, so we will probably work with an outside lab, finish the formulation and then once we have finished that formulation at this point we're not expecting to take that to a clinical trial. We will try to take that formulation out and license it at that point.

Unidentified Analyst

That's, that's very helpful. It almost sounds like you're practically ready to go on it, but you're saying that there is some modifications that you would have to do it in order to prepare it for another company's interest?

Bob Jones

Yes, was that finished formulation piece that Bayer was adding to the component that we built, that's the piece that we don't have the experience with and that's the piece and it's a critical piece to the performance of the product. So that's a piece that we will have to as I say replicate for our own account.

Unidentified Analyst

Very helpful, thank you. And regarding LIMITX, it is your opinion that you really have gotten that much closer or do you have that much more data and that you have something that is so revolutionary that you're only a few steps away from something really, really fantastic something groundbreaking or is it do you think a great deal more work needs to be done?

Bob Jones

You know, Jim, we’re still I would say in the early stages of this technology and certainly from a conceptual standpoint I think we all understand conceptually how this works, that if we can neutralize stomach acid and create and take and develop the drug in a particle that will only dissolve in the stomach acid, we can retard the release and I think we’ve shown that at this point in time.

The outstanding question is what is the right buffering amount? Because let me take a half step back, the stomach is a much more dynamic organ than probably certainly I gave it credit for coming into this process. A lot happens when you swallow food and swallow drinks. So the stomach empties itself, the stomach continually produces stomach acid, it’s a very dynamic environment. It’s just not like we test in the laboratory at a static crew of acids, it’s constantly changing. And we don’t know exactly the amount of stomach acids that’s in the stomach at any given point in time.

So that is the challenging environment that we’re trying to work through here. And what was very surprising to both Al and I and I would say also to our outside experts was particularly in study 401 where those microparticle releases were so dramatically different, that was the MP-25 microparticle and that was so dramatically different, it was so dramatically faster.

It wasn’t a small increment, that when we saw the exact same results, the only thing we could surmise is that those microparticles were not seeing an acidic environment. So the real question then becomes how much buffering ingredient does it take to not neutralize the stomach acid and how those particles dissolve. So in this next study, those microparticles will go into the stomach with no buffering ingredient and then small incremental amounts of buffering ingredient.

So it really, it should show off you know if once there is an inherent design for in the microparticle, we’re going to find out where exactly they perform, that’s the way how this study is designed and if we do that then we’re going to have the understanding of how much buffer ingredient we need to put in to get it released with one tablet. And then of course if we take that one tablet amount and we multiply it by eight for an eight tablet abuse dose and at this point in time, unless it’s zero any of those doses that we put in the study if you can multiply it by eight, we will have buffering capacity above what we put in at a one tablet dose in studies 400 and 401.

So at the end of the day here this is I think the tell tale study that’s coming up here and if it works, yes this is very exciting and it is completely different and what we have currently in the marketplace sadly to say is we have a lot of people who are looking at abuse deterrent formulations that currently exist and saying they don’t want to help out the drug abuse community, they don’t want to help out the societal epidemic because the products don’t contain this oral excessive abuse capability.

Well, if we have that capability, then they don’t have anything negative to say about products anymore and I think they’re kind of boxing themselves to change their tone to be more receptive to using these technologies. So I think it’s very exciting.

Unidentified Analyst

It does seem that you’ve got something at least conceptually if it is revolutionary and or to get a fewer eyeballs turning your way to adapt the technology and one would think that someone would step up to the plate and want to partner with you, even if it is early on in terms of even helping with minor modifications that maybe required?

Bob Jones

Yes so coming out of this, what we’re really expecting is we don’t need to change the microparticles any further. We will know the buffer level we need to put in the tablets, then it’s a matter of putting together the tablets and experience tells us that as we move out of the development lab which is what our Culver facility is and we move to a full commercial scale product, the formulation tends to change a little bit.

The key ingredients that we’re talking about for the LIMITX Technology won’t change. They tend to be other inactive ingredients that help in the manufacturing processing at high speeds and high scale, but those little ingredients make a difference to the FDA and we have to identify those ingredients, get that final formulation and then we can do all of the NDA work. So it will be a big transition I think as we come out of study 300.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you for the explanation, good luck.

Bob Jones

Thanks Jim.

Tom Marks

Hi, good morning.

Bob Jones

Good morning, Tom.

Peter Clemens

Good morning, Tom.

Tom Marks

Hi, how are you doing? When you guys met with the FDA last December what did – what would they consider acceptable as deterrence for label purposes?

Bob Jones

Big long answer definitely, so when they looked at what we were previously looking at, at a 20% reduction and that would keep in mind that was the conclusion that we changed our study 400 with and that was the results that the FDA would base their opinion on. They have not seen the results of Study 401 unless they’re listening to our investor calls. So out of 400 with the 20% reduction, what the FDA came back and said and really two components to their response, response number one was they would like to see us run clinical studies to translate that 20% reduction into a clinical endpoint.

So the 20% reduction Cmax is a pharmacologic or pharmacokinetic endpoint, the clinical endpoints we always look at for abuse deterrent language label language is always the liking studies and of course for that we’ve run those in the past, others have trying to remember I believe it was, I think it was Inspirion’s immediate release Oxycodone product that they had about a 20% reduction in Cmax with a snorted dose. And we’re able to translate that into a statistically significant reduction in the liking or the Emax things. So yet they want us to convert either to that or the other clinical endpoint that we think is relevant here is respiratory depression.

And that is really the overdose measure that when people overdose, they go into respiratory depression, it shuts down their breathing and they either stop breathing or more likely they oxygen starve the heart goes into heart attack. So that was the one component. So with the 20% reduction level they were looking for the clinical endpoint for labels standpoint.

The other thing we had asked them about is to recall the technology was working much, much better in our analysis on people who tended to absorb the hydromorphone and LTX-04 much more quickly. And we asked them if that was a possible label and the FDA came back and said yes as long as it was written in a way that the physicians understood that it didn't apply to every subject that it is possible to label for the Sub-Pop where you have greater effect and so those are really the two components that the FDA headed by this one last December.

Tom Marks

And my next question is who is John shooting or besides the money what does he bring as an area of expertise and will he go on the Board?

Bob Jones

John, Pete address the part about the Board. John has a very long history individually in the pharmacy and pharmaceutical industry. He's obviously a very wealthy individual. He's run some very large successful companies. He's entrepreneurial and he's created some small pretty successful companies. He brings some very interesting insights to the Board that background. He is not on the Board and I would let Pete address that piece, but I think his talents and his ability to support the company go beyond just financial. Pete, do you want to talk about where John is in terms of the Board?

Peter Clemens

Yes, John has the opportunity to designate a board member if he so chooses to do so. Currently, he has not. This is not unusual and one of our other large investors Dave and Partners also has that right and it's chosen not to do so. So it is a matter of personal preference for these entities. I think certainly in John's case and any other large investor. There are going to be while they don't have necessarily inside information they are so familiar, John especially fully understands probably better than anyone we've had before fully understands the nuances of FDA requirements, the clinical testing required.

And I think importantly, what we see is his investment is really a full understanding of the opportunity here that exists if we can pull off the oral abuse component side of things. He was instrumental in, he's the gentlemen who we dealt with when we were licensing products to MainPointe, John just brings a lot of capabilities and expertise. And I think as particularly enhance our thought processes as we develop strategies going forward.

Tom Marks

Thank you.

Bob Jones

Well, I think we're probably done with questions here. So I appreciate everybody joining us this morning and Nicole you can go ahead and wrap up the call.

