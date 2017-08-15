Home Depot: Just As I Expected

However, I would not expect the stock to skyrocket from its current levels, given the rich valuations.

Raised 2017 EPS guidance could be the key to unlocking share price appreciation beyond the low single digits that I have been anticipating.

Yesterday, I published my Home Depot (HD) earnings preview suggesting that strong macro fundamentals coupled with the company's proven ability to manage opex well would likely result in strong top- and bottom-line results in 2Q17. This morning, Home Depot released another all-around beat.

Credit: WSJ

Home Depot by the numbers

Revenues of $28.1 billion exceeded expectations of $27.8 billion, as comps of +6.3% were higher than last quarter's already impressive +5.5% (keep in mind that we are talking brick-and-mortar retail). As I had expected, YOY growth in SG&A of only +3.7%, substantially lower than total revenue's +6.2%, played a significant role in driving net earnings up nearly +10%. The rest of the YOY tailwinds to EPS came from a lower share count, as the pace of share repurchase accelerated slightly in 2Q17. The only softer spot in Home Depot's P&L was gross margin: 33.6% was just a hair lower than last year's 33.7%, but not enough to cause any alarm, in my view.

Always an area of concern for me given the highly-leveraged balance sheet: net debt of $20.1 billion inched up from last quarter's $18.8 billion, as stock repurchase and dividend payments have already consumed over $6 billion of Home Depot's cash this year vs. FCF of $7 billion. For as long as interest rates remain low, heightened debt levels might not cause much of a concern. But I would prefer to see the company's balance sheet deleverage over time, particularly in preparation for eventual downcycles in which cash generation might not be as robust.

Turning to the outlook, yesterday I also said that "even if Home Depot [...] is aggressively able to find additional upside to EPS in 2017, I fear that the stock might not gain much more than a couple percentage-point lift at best". As it turns out, the company raised its EPS guidance for 2017 by more than just a little. After last quarter's modest five-cent increase, Home Depot now expects full year EPS to come in 14 cents higher than previously estimated. This could be the key to unlocking share price appreciation today that goes beyond the low single digits that I have been anticipating. In pre-market hours, HD inched up close to +3% before returning to trading flat.

On Home Depot's stock

Fundamentally, Home Depot remains as strong as it was after its robust 1Q17 print released back in May. Organic growth continues to accelerate, and op margins have been expanding slowly but surely. The macro landscape looks solid, while cash generation remains healthy.

Source: YCharts

Yet, I continue to be concerned about valuation, first and foremost (see graph above). With improved earnings expectations for 2017, I believe HD deserves somewhere between 2%-5% of share price appreciation, following three months of little movement in either direction. But I also find it unlikely that forward earnings multiples will push much farther beyond the 22x ceiling, which may cap the stock's upside potential.

While I believe that "drippers" and income-seeking investors have no reason to be any less bullish about HD today, following such strong results, I would not expect the stock to skyrocket from its current levels, given the rich multiples.

