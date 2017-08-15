Ballparking Valero's Future RIN Costs

I have fielded a number of questions over the years about how investors can forecast Renewable Identification Number [RIN] expenditures for those merchant refiners that do not provide many details on their annual RIN obligations. The announcement by Valero's (VLO) management during that company's Q2 earnings call that it expects to incur a record $850 million in RIN expenses in 2017 has prompted this question to arise again, especially in light of recent RIN price volatility. Valero is a useful case study because the company states its historical annual RIN expenditures in its 10-K filings and management provides RIN expenditure forecasts in its quarterly earnings calls, but information on obligation volumes and the expenditure breakdown across RIN categories is generally not made available to investors. Furthermore, RIN prices can move sharply in both directions in between the quarterly earnings calls, making it important that investors have a means for updating management's estimates on their own in the interim. In this article I present a method for forecasting Valero's 2017 RIN expenses using a combination of data collected from the company and publicly-accessible websites.

Some background

Valero, along with other U.S. refiners, is required by the U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard [RFS2] to blend a predetermined volume of biofuels with its refined fuels prior to retail. This biofuels volume is a function of its market share, and it encompasses several categories, the largest of which are corn ethanol [category D6], advanced biofuel [category D5], and biomass-based diesel [category D4]. Confusingly, the categories are all nested, with D4 falling within the D5 category and both falling within the broader D6 category. The D4 and D5 RINs are more valuable than the D6 RINs, however, so the D6 category is effectively limited to corn ethanol, which can only qualify for D6 RINs, under a normal production environment.

Speaking of RINs, these are the tradable blending credits that are used by refiners to demonstrate their compliance with the mandate. They are created when a gallon of qualifying biofuel is produced. They become separated when that gallon is blended with refined fuel for retail, at which point the blender (usually but not always a refiner) can submit them to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency [EPA], which oversees the mandate's implementation, in partial compliance of its individual Renewable Volume Obligation [RVO]. Alternatively, the blender can sell the RIN to another party, although this almost only ever happens when the blender owns more RINs than it needs to demonstrate full compliance. Such a scenario frequently exists for non-obligated blenders such as Murphy USA (MUSA) and Casey's General Stores (CASY) that own blending capacity but do not own refining capacity and therefore are not required to participate in the mandate; they instead do so voluntarily and are rewarded for doing so by being able to sell all of the RINs that their blending operations separate.

Valero is a unique refiner in that it owns refining and biofuel production capacity but insufficient blending capacity to meet its obligation under the mandate. It has historically therefore purchased large volumes of RINs on the market from other refiners and/or non-obligated blenders. These purchases have resulted in high annual RIN expenditure amounts ever since D6 RINs became relatively valuable in early 2013 (prior to that point they traded for a few pennies apiece).

RIN expenditure data

Valero's most recent 10-K filing states that the company incurred total RIN expenditures of $372 million, $440 million, and $749 million in 2014, 2015, and 2016, respectively. Management stated during the Q2 earnings call that it expects to incur a total expenditure of 2017 that is at the top of the $750 million-$850 million range. Note that Valero provides the expenditure amount but not the volume of RINs that it purchases each year, greatly complicating efforts by investors to update the company's RIN expenditure forecasts during periods of substantial RIN price volatility.

One option available to investors is to track RIN prices via a free service such as EcoEngineer's RIN Price Index. As an example, the D6 RIN price was $0.81 when Valero last updated its 2017 expenditure forecast. It now trades at $0.92, so investors can simply divide the latest price by the earlier price and multiply the result by Valero's expenditure amount to produce an updated number. Valero has stated in past filings that it regularly purchases RINs throughout the year, however, so it would be still better to assume that it has already purchased half of its 2017 obligation. In this case we would simply apply the price differential to $425 million (the H1 2017 expenditure) and add the result to the other $425 million.

While very straightforward, this approach has a number of issues. First, we don't know the company's average RIN basis price, nor do we know how much of its 2017 RIN obligation remain outstanding. One way to avoid these issues is to determine Valero's approximate RIN obligation volume by dividing its past annual RIN expenditures by the average D6 RIN price for those respective years. D6 RIN prices averaged $0.48, $0.56, and $0.82 in 2014, 2015, and 2016, respectively. If we divide Valero's expenditures by those average prices we end up with nominal volumes of 775 million, 786 million, and 913 million for those same years, respectively.

This latest method is still an imperfect solution in that it only accounts for D6 prices. We are also making the critical assumption that the company's average RIN basis is the same as the average D6 RIN price for the year. This can generate some interesting results. In the above example, did Valero's purchase RIN volume really increase by 127 million YoY to 913 million in 2016? Or was its average basis simply higher? We can't tell from the information at hand. However, the fact that the company's management expected to spend $850 million on RINs when the D6 price was at $0.81 and had averaged only $0.62 YTD certainly suggests that its purchase volume has increased. Furthermore, the national RVO increased by more than 11% from 2014 to 2016, so each obligated blenders' individual obligation could be expected to increase by a similar amount over the same period.

The final step that we can take to improve the accuracy of our forecast is to develop a weighted RIN price that incorporates D6, D5, and D4 prices rather than just D6 prices. This is important because the latter two prices have historically traded at the substantial premium to the D6 price due to their tighter constraints. (D6 RINs are awarded to biofuels that achieve at least a 20% reduction to greenhouse gas [GHG] emissions relative to gasoline, whereas D5 and D4 RINs require reductions of at least 50% and 60%, respectively.) This can be accomplished by weighting the average annual price for each category according to that category's share of the national RVO. Using the numbers published by the EPA for 2014-2016, we find that the D6, D5, and D4 categories made up 83.6%, 1.4%, and 15%, respectively of the national RVO. (When interpreting the EPA's numbers, remember that the category's are nested, so the D6 volume in 2014 of 16.28 million gallons includes the D5 and D4 volumes and they must be subtracted out since, when given the choice, a producer will always aim for the most valuable RIN category. Also recall that each RIN is equal to 1 gallon of ethanol-equivalent; 1 gallon of biodiesel is equal to 1.5 gallons of ethanol and the former therefore generates 1.5 RINs per gallon.)

The result is an annual weighted average RIN price index that gives us values of $0.49, $0.58, and $0.83 for 2014, 2015, and 2016, respectively. 2017 is less certain since we only have eight months of prices, but using that data with the EPA's volumes for 2017 gives us a weighted average of $0.70. Applying these to Valero's reported annual RIN expenditures for 2014, 2015, and 2016 gives us volumes of 759 million, 759 million, and 902 million, respectively. Assuming that 2017's weighted average holds (which is unlikely given that the D6 price is almost 200% higher at present compared to its 2017 low YTD), that its 2017 obligation is also 902 million RINs, and that Valero has already satisfied 50% of its 2017 obligation at a cost of $425 million, then investors could expect it to spend at least $740 million in 2017 ($424 million in the first half of the year and $315 million in the second half). This result is at the lower end of management's predicted range, reflecting the fact that the weighted average for the year will increase so long as RIN prices remain at or above their current levels.



We can use the most recent estimated RIN purchase volume of 902 million to forecast Valero's annual RIN expenditure next year under the assumptions that RIN prices remain unchanged from today's weighted average of $0.95 (historically D6 prices have exhibited substantial volatility) and that Valero's annual purchase volume does not change; this gives us:

902 million RINs x $0.95 = $857 million

The EPA is proposing to keep the 2018 RVO at approximately the same level as the 2017 obligation so, unlike in past years, we would not expect to see an annual increase to Valero's individual obligation due to the mandate itself. The good news for Valero's investors, then, is that 2018 could mark the first time since 2014 that the company does not experience much of an increase to its total RIN expenditure. That said, $857 million would still be a new record (assuming that the top of management's forecast range for 2017 is not exceeded), so this could be rather cold comfort.

The opaqueness of the RIN market works against retail investors who generally are unable to justify spending on the pricing services and database subscriptions that are necessary to form a more complete picture of individual refiners' obligations under the mandate. While the methodology proposed above is imperfect, it has the advantage of not requiring data that is private and/or behind a paywall. My hope is that it helps Valero's retail investors keep up with the volatility of the RIN market.

