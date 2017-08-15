Famous Dave's: The Bottom Is In

As of July 31, 2017, there were 786K shares of DAVE sold short, which would take 81 days to cover based on its average daily volume.

Today's piece is an update discussing Famous Dave's (DAVE) Q2 2017 results.

Before we dive into results, unequivocally, this was a pivotal quarter and offered the first real tangible signs that Famous Dave's is, finally, executing a successful turnaround. I prematurely skated to where the puck should be and was only 18 months early, but yesterday CEO Mike Lister and team finally passed me the proverbial puck.

Besides the tangible signs of progress and the important new initiatives, we have the benefits of 786,803 shares that are short Famous Dave's. At face value, this might not sound like a lot of shares, but for context Famous Dave's' average daily trading volume is only 10,000 shares, so it will take 81 days for the shorts to cover for 786,803 shares. Yikes!

Here is the recent short interest history for Famous Dave's.

Incidentally, in June 2017, one (or more) hedge funds shorted 430,250 shares of Famous Dave's. Their cost basis on this batch of 430,250 shares is approximately $3.70.

As you can see, on June 14th, Famous Dave's traded down 6.5%, with 691,783 shares changing hands. Given the extremely thin volume, it is patently obvious that this was the day one or more hedge funds shorted the 430,250 shares.

After seeing DAVE's Q2 2017 results, I am pretty sure the shorts are going to regret painting themselves into this corner. This was an unforced error that wasn't motivated by analytic rigor, or a comprehensive understanding of this business. It is one thing to avoid DAVE as an investment, but another kettle of fish to short 430K shares at $3.70.

Let's now switch gears and review Q2 results and then discuss some encouraging "green shoots" discussed on the conference call.

The company handily beat EPS estimates, but missed revenue estimates due to store closures and declining comps.

Let's lead with adjusted EBITDA. For Q2 2017, DAVE generated adjusted EBITDA of $2.56 million. Keep in mind, as of yesterday's close, its market capitalization was only $24 million (6.955 million shares x $3.45 per shares) and they have $5.2 million of net debt, so an enterprise value of $29.2 million.

Here is the net debt figure cited from the conference call.

Next, notice how first half 2017 cash from continuing operations (before changes to working capital) was $4.265 million. This is an increase compared to first half 2016 cash flow (before changes to working capital) of $3.547 million during the first half 2016.

Although it would have been nice to see flat same store sales, given the very challenging industry back drop for casual dining, Famous Dave's down 3% same store sales during Q2 2017 isn't that bad.

For context, see DineEquity's (DIN) Q2 2017 -7% comp at Applebee's.

A major positive for the quarter was the nearly $1 million decline in G&A. I have mentioned on many occasions that DAVE's G&A was simply bloated and disproportionate to its revenue base. Management mentioned its laser focus during the May 2, 2017 annual shareholders meeting, and they delivered on that promise.

Here is the discussion on the G&A in the analyst Q&A.

In terms of green shoots

Exhibit A

On page 19 of DAVE's Q2 2017 10-Q (see here), note the positive comps in catering and "to-go". As I have argued in the past, this is a clear indication that people love to eat DAVE's BBQ. I had lunch and dinner there during my May 2, 2017 visit and it was tasty.

On a weighted basis, Dine-In sales decreased by 3.0%, while Catering and To-Go sales increased by 0.7% and 0.1%, respectively, for the three months ended July 2, 2017. For the six months ended July 2, 2017, Dine-In sales decreased by 3.1%, while Catering and To-Go sales increased by 0.3% and 0.3%, respectively.

Exhibit B

The entire company is at 50% capacity for online ordering and will be partnering with major restaurant delivery vendors to offer its delicious BBQ to people with busier lifestyles or that enjoy that convenience (Famous Dave's Q2 transcript).

Exhibit C

Trends improved through the quarter with the rollout of "Smokin' Deals" (launched mid May 2017) and the improved cocktail program.

Exhibit D

Lot of tangible progress on the G&A front

Takeaway

If you don't own shares and you have some dry powder, unequivocally shares of Famous Dave's are a buy under $4. I expect the shares to trade up sharply today given the MUCH better than feared Q2 2017 results. I am very encouraged by the decrease in G&A, accelerated company owned closures of under performing units, positive catering and "to-go" comps, the improvements in the beverage program for in store dining, the reduction in net debt, and the online order and upcoming roll out of delivery.

With 786K shares short, this stock could very easily squeeze back up $5 in the near future.

