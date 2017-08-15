Cisco: Looking For A Comeback In Security And Services

On Wednesday, after the bell, Cisco (CSCO) will try to deliver its 15th straight all-around beat since the December 2013 quarter. Consensus estimates point to revenues of $12.1 billion, which would represent YOY top-line contraction of -5%, while EPS of $0.61 would fall two cents below year-ago levels. Following are a few key topics will be in my mind as I scan the press release and follow along the earnings call scheduled for 4:30 p.m. EST on August 16th.

Credit: Startupi

What's on my mind ahead of the print

After a disappointing fiscal 3Q17 in services and security, I will be curious, first and foremost, to see whether these businesses will be able to pull together a comeback this quarter.

In FY16, security grew +13%, more than any other of Cisco's divisions. It quickly became a $2 billion-per-year venture as the company leapt ahead of traditional competitors like Juniper (JNPR) in this profitable and high-growth business. This segment continues to shift to a software (47% of FY17 revenues expected) and subscription models. So the long-term success of the San Jose-based company will rely greatly, as I see it, on security continuing to develop at a brisk pace, despite renewed efforts from competitors to take a bite off the market. Growth last quarter, however, reached only +9%, as low as it has been over the previous six quarters. I am hoping to see a pick up in the security business in fiscal 4Q17, followed by a bit more revenue predictability in the quarters to come.

On the services side, I expect Cisco to deliver consistent yet uninspiring growth, particularly as the segment continues to gain scale -- it is now a $12 billion business, which would make it a Fortune 250 company on a stand-alone basis ahead of names like MasterCard (MA) and U.S. Steel. (X). In fiscal 3Q17, services disappointed, coming in -2% lower on a YOY basis and failing to grow for the first time since I started tracking the metric in mid-2012. But with the great majority of recurring revenues being generated on this side of the business, I expect to see services grow in the low single-digit ballpark rather consistently going forward, give or take a bit of quarter-to-quarter lumpiness.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

On the applications and infrastructure platform sides, I expect key growth themes like hybrid cloud adoption to be a net positive for Cisco as it seems to have been for Juniper in the most recent quarter. However, the positive impact will likely be more skewed towards collaboration and IoT (and maybe data center) than traditional switching and routing (the latter unlikely to perform much better than flat over the next few years). The always unpredictable and cash-constraint telecom vertical may cause some drag to the top line. But I hope that Cisco's key client base (enterprise, where the company is a clear market leader) might provide some lift to revenues in fiscal 4Q17.

On CSCO stock

After years of following Cisco, I have learned to expect a few things regarding the company's earnings reports: (1) lumpiness and timing will often cause segments and verticals to perform differently from what consensus might expect; and (2) Cisco, particularly under the leadership of Chuck Robbins, tends to do a particularly good job at managing the Street's expectations and beating consensus often.

Source: YCharts

So regardless of how the chips may fall, I will be satisfied to see key growth areas of the company remain healthy (i.e. security, software, recurring revenues). I would not be surprised to see another all-around beat accompanied by underwhelming guidance for the upcoming quarter -- a trademark Cisco move.

But from a higher-level perspective, I continue to find the stock attractive as valuation has retreated (see graph above) from 14.5x forward earnings in the first calendar quarter of the year down to 13.0x now, not too far off from JNPR's 12.5x. In addition, the company's robust balance sheet, strong cash-generating abilities, shareholder-friendly cash distribution policy (half of Cisco's CFOA over the past 10 years have been used to buy back shares) and attractive dividend yield that is nearing 4% all help to strengthen the bull case for buying CSCO at current levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.