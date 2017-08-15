The Real Reason IBM Is Like A Utility

IBM does share several key characteristics of utility companies and this reveals a hidden source of strength.

The two key reasons driving the high dividend are explained setting the stage for a deeper look at IBM's revenue.

IBM's 4.2% dividend is causing some investors to treat it like a utility.

International Business Machines (IBM) currently sports a 4.2% dividend. That is remarkably high for a technology company and in my previous article I looked at how the dividend is impacting strategic imperatives.

On the surface, it sounds like IBM wants to be an electric utility with that kind of yield. When it comes to utilities, we think of companies like Duke (DUK), Southern Company (SO) and Dominion Resources (D). Duke pays about 4.1%, Southern Company is around 4.8% and Dominion is about 3.9% right now.

And yet, the crazy thing is that electric utilities actually only pay about 2.4% on average. But, we feel that utilities should have high yields.

What drives the feeling that utilities yields should be high? They have stable businesses and plenty of recurring revenue. They aren't growing like weeds. So, utilities can shower shareholders with big dividends.

Right now, with a 4.2% yield it looks like IBM is a utility. Interestingly, IBM's growth right now is low, like our view of utilities. But, what is more curious is that IBM is like a utility because it enjoys a lot of recurring revenue.

We'll come back to that.

First, what's causing IBM's high dividend yield? There are two quick explanations. IBM's price dropping. As the price drops, yield goes up.

Source: Yahoo Finance

That's a 6 month chart. Back in February of 2017, IBM was above $180. And now, we're at $142 right now. That's a 20% price decline and has added a serious lift to IBM's yield.

The second reason IBM's yield is over 4% is that they've been cranking up the dividend increases for years now.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Since 2003, the increases have been 10% or more. And, over 20 years, the dividend CAGR has been 15%.

So, while the high yield from IBM's price drop isn't deliberate, the dividend growth is entirely deliberate.

It'll be hard to keep up this dividend growth, especially with the continuous decline in revenues. At the same time, the dividends aren't at risk right now because of IBM's free cash flow.

IBM Is NOT an Electric Utility, HOWEVER...

IBM's yield is as good (if not better) than most of utilities. Price declines explain the recent spike in yield. Further, an aggressive dividend growth policy has acted as a catalyst. On the surface, the dividend yield is utility-like, or perhaps bond-like.

Two more things I'd like to share. First, IBM does have extensive experience supporting energy and utilities. These are consulting services of course and there's not any attempt at business transformation from technology into becoming a utility. IBM's not trying to become a utility but instead support them. I mention that because IBM is deeply integrated with many industries, which matters as I'll explain in just a moment.

Second, IBM does very much understand continuity and recurring business. Ten years ago we got a glimpse. And, to understand more just take a look right here: How IBM Makes Money?

Here are some quick examples on "utility-like" revenues:

Approximately 60 percent of Global Services revenue is annuity based. Approximately 70 percent of Software segment revenue is annuity based, coming from recurring license charges, software sold "as-a-Service", and ongoing post-contract support. Client Financing. It involves lease, installment payment plan, and loan financing to end user clients for terms up to seven years.

As you can see, part of IBM's secret sauce is pulling in "utility-like" money over time, and it's substantial. There is a parallel between utilities and IBM.

Compared to almost every other technology company, IBM is the most like a utility other than some of the other giants like Cisco (CSCO), Oracle (ORCL), Microsoft (MSFT).

Although there's no easy or direct 1-to-1 comparison of an electric utility to IBM, there is something that rhymes here. The rather steady, annuity-like income that IBM enjoys is something all IBM investors should recognize. It's a hidden source of strength because it indicates the deep symbiotic relationships that IBM has formed over decades.

Compare IBM's "utility" approach to Facebook (FB). IBM seems a little bit more essential, right? You can feel the business-to-business vibe due to the annuity and continuity revenue.

To summarize: It is very interesting to think that IBM is trying to be a utility. It's not, although at first glance the yield does remind us of an electric utility.

And, IBM isn't growing revenues (although look at strategic imperatives) which also smells a bit like a utility. Remember: The high yield is caused by stock price fluctuations and an aggressive dividend growth policy.

It is also true that IBM does a lot of work for utilities and energy companies. It has great awareness of the industry. And, it's also true that IBM does place high value on stable recurring income via software, financing, licenses and other annuity types of business. That is the open secret here. That's one of the key reasons I hold IBM and helps me sleep well at night with my IBM stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBM, CSCO, SO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.