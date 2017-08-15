This CEF Is Ripe For Repricing

Author's note: This article was released to members of the Cambridge Income Laboratory about one month ago.



Sell : Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO): 10.55% yield, +23.81% premium, +2.60 z-score, 32.01% leverage, 2.58% expense ratio.

: (DMO): 10.55% yield, +23.81% premium, +2.60 z-score, 32.01% leverage, 2.58% expense ratio. Replace with: PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (PCI): 8.77% yield, -1.79% discount, 45.02% leverage, +1.20 z-score, 3.20% expense ratio.

-or-

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI): +8.75% yield, +6.74% premium, 45.98% leverage, +0.30 z-score, 3.60% expense ratio.

Without a doubt, CEFs focusing on mortgage-backed securities (MBS) have performed extraordinary well over the past several years. As a result of their strong historical performances, both DMO and PDI have Morningstar's coveted 5-star rating, while PCI (formerly known as the Dynamic Credit Income Fund, i.e., without the "mortgage") has been increasing its exposure to MBS to get in on the action as well.



If we take a look at the price total return of the three funds over the past 6 months, it seems that DMO (+26.74%) blows both PCI (+15.59%) and PDI (+12.74%) out of the water.

However, things are not always as they seem. In terms of NAV % change, DMO (+4.20%) significantly trails both PCI (+7.48%) and PDI (9.56%).



As you probably guessed, this discrepancy is due to DMO's massively increasing premium. Its current premium of +23.81% is a 52-week high, and is in fact highest since inception of the fund in Feb. 2010.



(Source: CEFConnect)

It should be noted that neither PCI nor PDI has ever reached such levels of premium before. The highest premium reached for PCI is about 8%, which occurred shortly after inception, and for the last 4 years it has traded at a persistent discount (3-year average: -8.66%). PCI's current discount of -1.79% is about 7 percentage points above its 3-year average. For PDI, its historical concentration in MBS has afforded it a premium valuation (3-year average: +0.17%) compared to PCI, but its highest premium reached was only about +10%. PDI's current premium of +6.74% is also about percentage points above its 3-year average. For DMO, its 3-year average premium is +3.68%. This means that its current premium of +23.81% is about 20 percentage points above its historical 3-year average!

I cannot think of a fundamental reason that DMO should be so expensive compared to the other two funds. A liquidation could lead to a sudden spike in valuation, but this is unlikely to happen with a fund that trades at a premium, like DMO. The other reason that could possibly account for this is the fact that DMO is more of a pure-play in the space, with 95.66% of the fund in MBS or asset-backed securities [ABS], whereas for PCI and PDI the proportions are 65.80% and 69.10%, respectively.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, Western Asset, PIMCO)

On a NAV total return basis, DMO has performed comparably with PCI and DMO over 3-year and 5-year periods. So it's not like DMO is a far better fund than PCI or PDI (if so, this could have explained its more expensive valuation).



(Source: CEFConnect, Morningstar. * denotes leverage adjusted return. 5-year data for PCI is not available.)



This would have made a perfect CEF arbitrage trade, but alas, DMO holders do not appear to be very willing to loan their shares. The borrow rate from Interactive Brokers is a whopping 45%, meaning that this would have been a very expensive trade to implement. This is why I wrote "sell" and "replace" at the start of the article rather than "short" and "long". In other words, those who already hold DMO might switch to PCI or PDI, while not pure plays on MBS, offer much cheaper valuations. If DMO's premium were to revert from its current value of +23.81% to its 1-year average of +12.47%, DMO holders stand to lose about 10% in alpha. If DMO's premium does not revert, one should remember that every time a fund that is at a premium pays a distribution, you will lose alpha (assuming the premium remains constant). For DMO this works out to be about 2.5% per year. Moreover, DMO is actually set to liquidate on Mar. 1, 2022, which is less than 5 years time. This means that one would expect the premium of DMO to gradually move towards zero as the termination date near, which works out to be 4.8% in alpha lost per year! For those holding DMO, this is an absolutely excellent opportunity to get out of the fund now.

[Aug. 11 update] Since the idea was first released to members of the Cambridge Income Laboratory, DMO has returned -5.68%, while PCI and PDI have returned +0.82% and -1.83%, respectively. Therefore, swapping from DMO to a 50:50 mixture of PCI and PDI as I suggested could have saved about 5.2% in just over 1 month, equivalent to about 6 month's worth of distributions from DMO.

As of yesterday (Thursday), DMO sits at a +12.84% premium and a -0.20 1-year z-score. PCI and PDI have -5.55% and +2.37% premium/discount values, respectively, and -0.50 and -1.80 z-scores, respectively. Therefore, on both absolute and relative premium/discount value metrics, DMO is still more overpriced than PCI or PDI, although the differential has shrunk compared to before. Left Banker has a recent article on PCI here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCI, PDI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.