Just Eat: This Little-Known European Company Is Growing 43% Annually

Investment Thesis

Zero stock screeners, zero financial newspapers. Sometimes you just need to watch your surroundings for a great investment idea. Such is the case for Just Eat, whose logo has conquered all restaurant windows in the city I live. More and more people are using their phone apps every day to enjoy a wide range of takeaway meals without leaving the comfort of their homes.

That is when I start doing a little more research on this company and I find out that, although Just Eat has millions of customers all over the world, analysts who closely follow this company are scarce outside Europe. Its huge sales growth and little international coverage can only mean one thing: an opportunity to make some money.

About the company

Just Eat PLC (OTC:OTC:JSTLF) is an online takeaway ordering company that lets restaurant partners worldwide include their menus on the Just Eat platform so that online customers can order their meals. The company was born in 2001 in Denmark, and has since expanded internationally, operating in 11 different countries at the same time.

The company has grown enormously in a short period of time, backed up by its clients – to whom Just Eat provides multiple food options to enjoy whenever and wherever they want – and by its restaurant partners, which promote themselves through the website and obtain a new source of income.

The company currently has 17.6 million customers all over the world (31% more than last year) and 68,500 restaurant partners (11% more than last year).

Its main revenue model is simple and, according to its last annual report, its “order-driven revenues account for 91% of Group revenues, comprising commissions paid on successfully transmitted orders and payment card or administration fees, charged to the restaurant and often recharged on to the consumer when they choose to pay online.”

Operational highlights

Just Eat is quite a success. The growth of orders in the last few years has been huge:

Source: 2016’s annual presentation

All this rage is reflected in the company’ s figures: In 2012, Just Eat earned a revenue of GBP 59.8 million, but its operating margin was so low that it prevented the company from obtaining net profits. From there, the company carried out an ambitious expansion plan and, as a result, it greatly improved its figures and expanded its margins.

Revenue 2016: GBP 375.7 million (+529%).

EBITDA 2016: GBP 136.3 million vs. GBP -0.3 mill.

Net Income 2016: GBP 84.3 million vs. GBP -3.9 mill.

EPS 2016: GBP 0.10 vs. GBP -0.01.

Operating margin 2016: 19.3% vs. -16.2%.

Source: Created by author using official data

Just Eat has grown fundamentally through acquisitions. It is constantly looking for start-ups with its same business model to purchase them. This way, customers of said start-ups become Just Eat’s new customers, while the company competes for a greater market share in new countries of operation, growing organically.

Financial Strength

Given such spectacular growth, investors may wonder what level of debt has been necessary to achieve it. The most surprising thing is that Just Eat has done so with a minimum level of debt – almost non-existent. It is true that it has been issuing shares for the last few years, but with an accumulated 529% revenue growth since 2012, its shareholders’ stake has only shrunk by 20.4%. Acquisitions have been backed mainly by the cash the company kept in reserve.

It currently has GBP 177.5 million net cash or 4.3% of the company’s capitalization. Its balance sheet is extremely solid:

Source: Created by author using official data

Outlook

The pace at which the company is growing is far from slowing down. In the first half of 2017 it managed to increase its revenues by 44%, its EBITDA by 38% and its adjusted EPS by 39% compared to the first half of 2016.

The company is constantly investing in marketing (which accounts for 22% of its revenue) in search of new customers, while reducing other costs to expand their margins.

In this year’s annual report (Results and reports - Just Eat plc) the management discusses new acquisitions and new strategies to continue its expansion. The last big purchase was announced in December 2016, when Just Eat proposed the takeover of Hungryhouse, one of their biggest competitors in the UK. It would be fulfilled for GBP 200 million, which Just Eat would obtain through a credit facility to which it has access.This debt can be easily refinanced in 3 years if we assume that Just Eat will maintain a FCF (excluding expansion capex) / Sales margin of 20% in the future. That way, it would keep GBP 177.5 million in cash to improve its business and continue acquiring smaller competitors.

This takeover is being investigated by the Competition and Markets Authority (NYSE:CMA) and, if approved, Just Eat’s market share would skyrocket.

Note: this debt is not recorded in the company’s balance sheet and it will not be until the CMA permits the proposed merger.

Just Eat hopes to obtain historic results in 2017:

Revenues: GBP 500 - 515 million (+36%).

EBITDA: GBP 157 – 163 million (+37%).

This would mean a +43% CAGR since 2012 in revenue. Given the company’s evolution, I think it is a very reasonable goal.

Source: Created by author using official data

Valuation

Let’s now get to the substance.

It is true that, wherever it operates, Just Eat is gaining market share against other start-ups, but this being such a recent sector, I would not feel comfortable making predictions beyond 3 years. You never know what kind of competitor might emerge and do better, or how consumer trends may shift direction.

However, given the development and reliability of the previous guidance reports issued by the company, we dare to say that, within a conservative scenario, in the next 3 years Just Eat will:

Grow in sales by 37.5% per year.

Do so with an operating margin of 19% (although its margins have been growing for years, the emergence of new competitors will make it difficult to improve them, thus needing to invest more in marketing and innovation).

Have a debt of GBP 200 million with an interest rate of, let’s say, 6% (which will be repaid in 3 years through its FCF).

Reach a similar FCF/Sales margin of 20%, similar relative depreciation and amortization and similar tax rate.

Issue shares at a rate of 3.8% per annum (an average of the previous years).

Maintain its cash and cash equivalents around GBP 80 million (the excess will be assigned to new acquisitions).

Source: Created by author using official data

The Stock

As expected, all this growth has been reflected in the stock since it was first listed in the stock market in 2014. From then until now it has risen by 300%! This would mean an annual return of 43% for those who noticed Just Eat’s potential.

Some investors may think this stock has already lost all of its appeal after the price rally. On the contrary, we here do not believe in market efficiency, and we can ensure the good results the company obtains in the future shall translate into large increases in the stock price.

Conclusions

Investing in Just Eat may seem excessive due to the prices at which it is quoted. However, if we analyze the company’s short but successful career and we project its benefits to 2 or 3 years, figures are much more attractive. We are talking about paying 23x times the estimated EV/FCF ratio for 2019 for a company that is still growing 38-40% a year, with hardly any debt, eliminating its competitors through acquisitions and doing so (if we talk about its largest purchase) at a price that is almost 1.5x times the company’s EBITDA for 2016.

This might be a good growth stock for those thinking about including some European companies in order to diversify their portfolios.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in JSTTY over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.