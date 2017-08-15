Wal-Mart: Projecting A Solid Quarter, While Valuation Runs Wild

I will always keep this high-quality name in mind, should the stock price pull back in the near future.

Wal-Mart (WMT) will report fiscal 2Q18 earnings this Thursday before the opening bell. With the economy still showing enough signs of resilience, including from a strong job market, I believe the Arkansas-based retail giant will have less trouble beating top-line growth expectations of +1.6% after three consecutive quarters of revenue misses, particularly as e-commerce picks up steam. EPS consensus of $1.07, on the other hand, seems a bit more aggressive vs. the company's own guidance of $1.00 to $1.08.

Below are the topics that I will be paying closer attention to when Wal-Mart reports its financial results.

E-commerce

Wal-Mart had possibly its best e-commerce quarter to date in fiscal 1Q17. GMV (gross merchandise volume) growth reached an impressive 63% YOY in the U.S. on the back of reduced membership fees and inorganic growth, a significant improvement from 29% in fiscal 1Q17 and 21% in the previous period. I believe the stock's overwhelmingly positive reaction that followed the mixed results last quarter can be largely attributed to heightened expectations over Wal-Mart's online channel strategy.

This quarter, I will keep my finger on the pulse of the company's high-growth digital initiatives. E-commerce is still a small piece of the overall business and, until it reaches scale, the online channel might not be a meaningful contributor to overall top- and bottom-line results. That tipping point could be within sight, however. While Wal-Mart's "plan in e-commerce is not to buy [its] way to success", I will be curious to see how inorganic growth has been able to accelerate the company's revenue mix shift towards digital. As e-commerce continues to lap easy fiscal 2017 comps, I expect growth on this side of the business to reach the high single digits once again this quarter.

Competitive pressures

Always in my mind is the competitive landscape, particularly in regard to Wal-Mart's key peer Target (TGT). The Minneapolis-based retailer, undergoing a sizable transformation, has already anticipated price war as one of its key strategic moves to gain market share from failing peers and to put up a better fight against market leader Wal-Mart. Whether Target's moves will result in increased pricing pressures remains to be seen.

Last quarter, Target reported a small same-store sales decline that was better than management had originally expected -- suggesting that the #2 player in discount retailing still has a pulse. As Target reports earnings tomorrow morning, I will be attentive to whether the company has improved its competitive position over the past few months, and what its performance might mean for Wal-Mart's own ability to deliver strong financial results on Thursday.

On the stock

It has become increasingly difficult to find a good deal in today's richly valued stock market. This is particularly true in the case of high quality assets like WMT. I believe in the company's business model and prospects in e-commerce. I also continue to believe that, relative to the broad market, WMT is a decent name for investors looking for a bit of stability and safety in an otherwise turbulent retail sector.

However, valuation keeps running away. If I found the stock somewhat pricey last quarter, when it traded at 17x forward EPS, today's 18.5x multiple (the highest since at least mid-2016) does not give me much more confidence that $80/share is a good entry point into the stock.

Today, I choose not to add WMT to my portfolio. But I will always keep this high-quality name in mind, should the stock price pull back in the near future and open up a better window of opportunity.

