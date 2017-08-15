Lydian International: Big Gains Over The Next 12 Months?

If everything goes well and the current gold price prevails, Lydian's share price has the potential to grow by more than 200% over the next 12 months.

Lydian International (OTC:LYDIF) is in the middle of construction of its Amulsar gold mine in Armenia. The mine is projected to produce 225,000 toz gold per year at an AISC of $579/toz, over its 10-year mine life. Although the construction is progressing well and the first gold production is expected in H1 2018, the market value of the company remains relatively low. It presents a significant upside potential that should be realized over the next 12 months.

Lydian's share price is up by 11% year-to-date. At the current share price of approximately $0.3 and the share count of 699 million, the market capitalization of the company is only $210 million. This should start to change soon. According to the recent news, the overall project is 46% completed and the construction is 29% completed. As of June 30, 72% of estimated CAPEX was already committed.

The Amulsar Gold Project

The Amulsar deposit contains measured and indicated resources of 3.47 million toz gold and 17.5 million toz silver and inferred resources of 1.28 million toz gold and 7.6 million toz silver. The reserves contain 2.61 million toz gold, at a gold grade of 0.79 g/t and 12.72 million toz silver at a silver grade of 3.85 g/t. However, the deposit is still open in several directions, which means that there is a potential to identify more resources and possibly also reserves.

Source: Lydian International

The economic parameters of the future open-pit gold mine are very interesting. The average annual production is expected at 225,000 toz gold. The estimated AISC is quite low, only $579/toz. Also the CAPEX of $370 million is reasonable. The after-tax NPV (5%) is over $500 million, at the current gold price of $1,280. The IRR is slightly over 30%. The project is well leveraged to gold prices. Gold price growth by $1 adds almost $1.1 million to the after-tax NPV (5%).

The upside potential

Taking into account the gold stream from December 2015, according to which 6.75% of gold production (up to 2.1 million toz gold) and 100% of silver production (up to 0.7 million toz silver) is attributable to Orion Mine Finance and Resource Capital Funds, Lydian's attributable annual gold production should equal 210,000 toz gold. Due to the missing silver credits, it is possible to expect that the AISC will be slightly higher, however, the silver stream is capped at 0.7 million toz, which represents only 5.5% of total silver reserves. As a result, the negative impact on the AISC should be limited. Moreover, Lydian can reduce the amount of gold and silver to be delivered by 50%, if it pays $55 million on the second anniversary of commercial production or if it pays $50 million on the third anniversary of commercial production

Conservatively assuming that the AISC will be approximately $600/toz, the company should be able to generate cash-flow of around $140 million per year, if the current gold price prevails. Lydian's $160 million term-loan facility bears an interest rate of 3-month dollar LIBOR +6.5%. As the 3-month dollar LIBOR stands at 1.35% p.a. right now, the debt bears an interest of almost 8%. Conservatively assuming that it will grow to 9%, Lydian will have to pay interests of almost $15 million per year. The $42 million Caterpillar equipment financing should add almost $3 million, the $24 million Armenia Bank equipment financing facility should add approximately $2.5 million and the $50 million ING Bank equipment financing should add another $2.5 million to the interest payments. This conservative estimate shows that the annual interest payments should equal approximately $23 million.

Taking into account the interest payments of $23 million, some other expenses of $10 million and the Armenian 20% corporate tax rate (however, the tax payments should be much lower during the first years thanks to the tax shields), it is possible to expect annual earnings of approximately $85 million. Using a conservative P/E value of 10, it is possible to expect market capitalization of $850 million. It equals to share price of $1.21 using the current outstanding share count, or $1.06, assuming that all of the outstanding warrants will be converted.

Looking at it from another angle, the mine should generate after-tax free cash-flow from operations of approximately $1.23 billion, over the 10-year mine life, at the current gold price. It equals to $123 million per year. The price to operating cash-flow ratio varies quite a lot in the gold mining sector, however, the typical value is approximately 8-9. As the Amulsar mine is a new project, Lydian is an inexperienced mine operator and the location of Amulsar, Armenia, may be relatively dangerous for some investors, it is reasonable to use a slightly more conservative value. At a ratio of 6, the market value should climb to $738 million. It equals to $1.06 per share ($0.92 at the fully diluted basis).

The conservative calculations show that after the mine gets into production, the share price should attack the $1 mark, assuming that there are no major operating issues and the current gold price prevails. If the project was located in a better jurisdiction, it would be reasonable to expect that Lydian's market value will cross the $1 billion level. But Amulsar is located in Armenia, which is a country landlocked between Turkey, Iran, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. Although Armenia has problems with corruption as well as some economic problems, the investors are usually worried especially about its relations with neighboring Azerbaijan. The two countries have disputes over the border region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Although the conflict has been frozen, some limited border clashes occur time to time. However, a bigger conflict is improbable, as Armenia has very good relations with Russia. Moreover, neither Turkey nor Iran, the other two regional powers, need another conflict in this region. The Armenian country risk is obviously higher compared to North America or the EU countries, however, it is comparable to the majority of African or South American countries, some of which host significant mining operations successfully run by foreign mining companies.

Conclusion

Shares of Lydian International present a significant upside potential. The mine construction is fully financed, fully permitted and it is well underway. The first gold pour is expected in H1 2018. Some conservative calculations indicate that if the current gold price prevails, Lydian's shares should trade around $1, assuming that there are no negative surprises. It means a more than 200% upside potential that should be realized over the next 12 months if everything goes well. Moreover, at the current value, Lydian is an attractive takeover target.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LYDIF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.