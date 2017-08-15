I Was Wrong, Manning & Napier Is Not Trading Under Book Value

In a recent article on Manning & Napier (NYSE: MN) (please see Manning & Napier: Paying $33 For A $100 Bill) I made a long investment thesis that Manning & Napier was undervalued based on the company trading at a P/B of 0.33. With humility, I’d like to say that that statement was incorrect, and therefore my analysis as well. As a contributor, I sincerely apologize for my lack of due diligence.

But in doing the research to realize my mistake, I found that I was not alone. In fact, the past two authors on Seeking Alpha writing on Manning & Napier indeed made the same mistake as I had.

And this mistake extends beyond that also. If one were to search “Manning & Napier Price To Book” or something along those lines, all of the top search results will indicate to you the same result: that MN has a P/B of 0.33. This includes Ycharts, a paid subscription service.

MN Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Note: This chart is incorrect

In short, if you weren’t looking for it you wouldn’t find it. I believe an article discussing this mistake warrants better investment advice than any other information provided to an individual investor not searching through 10Ks. So let me explain.

To start, Manning & Napier has a complicated corporate structure, known as an Up-C which was set up at the time of the IPO. While this is not the topic of this article, the link explains the structure in detail with helpful graphics.

Below is a graphic of the structure as it relates to Manning & Napier as of June 30, 2017. This is found in their 10-Q.

The top two boxes represent investors in Manning & Napier, Inc. (MN), the publicly traded company. The stock is separated into two types: Class A common stock and Class B common stock. Class A stock holds 100% of the economic (monetary) rights of Manning & Napier, Inc., but only 49.8% of the voting rights. The other 50.2% of the voting rights are held by William Manning via 1000 shares of Class B common stock, although the Class B has no economic rights.

Moving on. This is where the interesting part happens. Public shareholders do indeed own 100% of the economic rights to Manning & Napier, Inc. But the real focus here is Manning & Napier Group, LLC. Manning & Napier Group LLC, is for lack of a better term, the money maker. Manning & Napier Group, LLC is owned by three different entities, shown above. M&N Group Holdings, LLC and Manning & Napier Capital Company, LLC are privately held entities. So, in short, Manning & Napier, Inc owns 17.8% of the Class A "Units" (not stock( in Manning & Napier Group, LLC and therefore 17.8% of the voting rights and the economic rights. But, because shareholders only own 49.8% of the voting rights of Manning & Napier, LLC, they actually only own 8.9% (17.8%*49.8%) of the voting rights of Manning & Napier Group, LLC. This is in part the reason why many see Manning & Napier as unfriendly to shareholders.

Here’s where it gets more interesting. There are 15.05 million shares of Manning & Napier, Inc Class A stock outstanding. As of June 30, 2017, there are also 63,941,860 “units” of Manning & Napier Group, LLC which is held by non-controlling interests. Per the 10Q, “Pursuant to the terms of the exchange agreement entered into at the time of the Company's initial public offering, such units may be exchangeable for shares of the Company's Class A common stock. For any units exchanged, the Company will (i) pay an amount of cash equal to the number of units exchanged multiplied by the value of one share of the Company's Class A common stock less a market discount and expected expenses, or, at the Company's election, (ii) issue shares of the Company's Class A common stock on a one-for-one basis, subject to customary adjustments. As the Company receives units of Manning & Napier Group that are exchanged, the Company's ownership of Manning & Napier Group will increase.”

For clarity, anytime the word “Company” is mentioned, replace it with Manning & Napier, Inc. So essentially what is happening here is that the 64 million units of Manning & Napier Group can be converted into Class A common stock of Manning & Napier, Inc (the publicly traded company). This is an extremely spun-off way of stating that the actual share count is 78 million, or it might as well be.

So what does all this mean? Let’s take Q2 ’17 for example. Manning & Napier reported pre-tax income of $15.83 million. A couple lines down on the income statement, we see a line noted as “Minority Interest” accounting for $12.9 million. What is this? This is the 81.2% of the economic rights of Manning & Napier Group, LLC which belongs to M&N Group Holdings, LLC and the 1% of economic rights of Manning & Napier Capital Company, LLC. What’s more, and this was my mistake in my previous analysis, is that MN & Group Holdings, LLC and Manning & Napier Capital Company, LLC also have rights to 82.2% (81.2% + 1% respectively) of Manning & Napier Group, LLC's balance sheet. (This is what you see for the public company Manning & Napier, LLC).

Closing up, shareholder’s equity for Q2 ’17 was $136.99 million. But, again, because Manning & Napier, Inc. only has the economic rights to 17.8% of the balance sheet, there is only $24.4 million in shareholder’s equity available to Manning & Napier, Inc (the publicly traded company) shareholders. With a market capitalization of $57.96 million, the effective P/B is 2.37.

Alternatively, this can be done the same way by leaving all of $136.99 million in shareholder’s equity but adding the 64 million “units” which would be converted into Class A Manning & Napier, Inc stock in the case of liquidation. This leaves some 79 million shares outstanding, times the share price and you get a market capitalization of around ~$325 million. Divide this by the $136.99 million in shareholder’s equity and you get the same P/B of 2.37.

To reiterate, my previous investment analysis in MN suggested that the company was undervalued based on a P/B of 0.33. This is obviously not the case; MN trades at a PB of 2.37. With that being said, while MN still trades at a discounted P/E, I do not further support an investment in Manning & Napier. With the huge decline in AUM, and lack of voting rights in shareholders, a P/E of 7ish is cheap, but not cheap enough.

I’d also like to take this opportunity to address a couple comments from Seeking Alpha members that led me to reach this conclusion, but weren’t entirely correct. Hopefully this will also serve to answer any outstanding questions.

"Their capital structure has issues.. class b shares can dilute the book value. It is partially owned by private.."

The Class B Common stock in Manning & Napier, Inc actually will not dilute the book value. The Class B common stock simply involves voting rights. The Class A “units” owned by M&N Group Holdings, LLC (all 74 million of them) will absolutely dilute the book value. The partially owned by private part of the statement is correct.

2. "not sure why you think they only have 14m shares outstanding....you MUST take into account an additional 68m class b which has slowly drained cash profits every quarter as controlling interest cash out while the business is fading away."

The statement gets the point across but to be precise: the 74 million additional “units” are not Class B. They are Class A units of Manning & Napier Group, LLC owned by M&N Group Holdings, LLC. While they do take a large portion of the profits, those profits never belonged to shareholders anyway.

3. (From another article) "Actually, it looks like current shareholders could not be diluted with respect to their claim against future earnings, but could be diluted with respect to their claim against cash currently on the balance sheet. It looks like most of the company's cash is held within M&N, Inc., which is the publicly traded company, so as owners of M&N Group Holdings exchange their shares for shares on M&N Inc, they are being allowed to increase their claim to M&N Inc.'s cash for free. Am I looking at that correctly?"

I think this comment brings up some important points to address. Current shareholders of Manning & Napier, Inc could (and will) be diluted with their respect to the shareholder’s equity on the balance sheet AND with their respect to their claim against future earnings. Here’s the kicker – M&N Group Holdings, LLC is already taking their right to 81.2% of the profits via minority interest (Manning & Napier Capital Company, LLC is also taking 1%). So even if they were to convert the “units” into Class A common stock of Manning & Napier, LLC it will not dilute earnings. This is because while existing shareholders may technically seem diluted (as there are more shares), there is also an equally less minority interest paid to the other companies in the capital structure, and therefore the same free cash flow for shareholders will remain.

To wrap it all up, for all intents and purposes applicable to individual investors, the ticker MN has either 17.8% of the shareholder’s equity with a market cap of $59 million, or 100% of the shareholder’s equity with a market cap of about $325 million. I find the latter to be easier to understand. The low P/E found by most quick searches is correct - and will not be diluted. Again, the book value will (and really already is) diluted.

To all those who I have lost the trust of, I apologize. I thought I had done enough due diligence but it turns out I was wrong. While it is humbling, I see this as being a very easy mistake to make for new investors to MN. I hope this article helps to mend the inaccuracies in my previous article and helps explain the complicated structure for future investors and members of Seeking Alpha taking a look. This is a must-know before investing in MN. While the P/E is still cheap, my long thesis was based on the P/B. Manning & Napier, the publicly traded company, is not trading below book value. Therefore, I no longer support the long thesis for MN.

If there's anything I've overlooked, please comment. Thanks all.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.