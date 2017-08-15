Dips Were Bought - All Hail The Dip

Tell me if you think this is as precarious as I do.

In short: dips have been bought over the past couple of days.

Ok, so I've got some super-fun VIX ETP charts for you.

Ok, good: it's a relatively quiet morning, which means I can take a second away from HR to pen something for this platform intraday.

For obvious reasons, traders, investors, and really everyone who follows markets have all been obsessed with whether last week's "dip" (and please, spare me the semantics about what "counts" as a "dip" because that's always an arbitrary term), was something that should be immediately bought.

So far, so good, for anyone who jumped in on Friday. Have a look at the rebound on Monday in Asian and European equities:

Not too shabby.

The risk-on sentiment gathered some steam in the overnight on Tuesday on reports Pyongyang has decided not to nuke Guam after all (and yes, I realize that sounds ridiculous, but that's precisely what North Korea said on Monday evening), and on reports Trump is set to try and make some headway on infrastructure.

Well, given that I've seen a lot of discussion about short volatility products over the past 24 hours, I wanted to throw some funny flows data at you for anyone interested.

Specifically, have a look at daily and weekly flows into ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY):

(Bloomberg)

How funny is that, right?

That thing got almost $300 million in inflows last week and $180 million on Friday alone.

And it gets better. SVXY saw $247 million in inflows on Monday:

(Bloomberg)

Meanwhile, ProShares’s Ultra Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) saw $237 million - or 59% of its market cap - of outflows last week as the it rallied 45% over the five-day period.

(Bloomberg)

So look, I really am happy for anyone who has profited trading in and out of these things over the past couple of days and some of those flows almost surely reflect dealer arbing, but give me break: this is like trading penny stocks - a lot of it is pure, unadulterated speculation.

And as I've said on too many occasions to count, it's contributing to a massive build up in systemic risk. Just look at the vega to buy on a relatively benign vol. spike (more here):





(Deutsche Bank)

All the while, vol.-of-vol. relative to VIX continues to rise. It fell back a bit on Monday, but late last week it hit an all-time record:

Frankly, this is a laughably precarious setup. I'm not sure there has ever, in the history of markets, been a situation where the old "the writing is on the wall" adage was more applicable.

Anyway, buy-the-dip prevails for now. But I thought the above was pretty interesting and something worth bringing to your attention.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.